10 Best Beard Balms: Which is Right For You? (2018)

Even though facial scruff and beards have a lazy reputation, pogonotrophy (the official, fancy term for the act of growing out or cultivating a beard, mustache or other facial hair) requires a decent amount of effort and care. Left to their own devices, beards will most likely become hurly-burly, wild and wiry. And that’s only if you’re able to make it through the dreaded itch-fest phase.

Yet just because beards require a bit of maintenance doesn’t mean it’s difficult to strike that perfect balance of brawny and beautiful. You just need the right, simple products. You need a beard balm or beard butter.

So which should it be? Beard balm or butter? That depends on what you’re looking for. If you want conditioning, smoothing, and sweet skin benefits, go with a beard butter. If you want all that, plus some hold, choose a beard balm.

The reason is that both balms and beard butters use a combination of Shea Butter and cocoa butter, two super skin helpers, but only balms also contain beeswax. The more beeswax it has, the more hold you get. One word of caution- too much beeswax can leave your beard crunchy and dry.

Finding the right beard balm or butter is a combo of trial and error and personal preference. It’s okay to mix and match to find what you like. Fortunately, most beard balms and butters are easy on the wallet, and some offer a money-back guarantee.

Before we jump into our top balms and butters picks, let’s quickly review their proper use. First of all, the best time to use your balm or butter is in the morning after a shower. Then, take out a small amount of product (use the back of your thumbnail to dig out if it’s a harder balm) and work it through your hands to warm it up and coat your palms. Next, rub and massage your beard and face thoroughly, making sure to get the roots of your hair (to help prevent that itchiness and wiriness). Finally, flatten your beard down or style as you please, and you’re all set.

Now let’s get to the great gets, all $20 and under.