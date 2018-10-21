9 Best Eyelash Curlers: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

For the last four decades, maybe a little longer, I’ve been curling my eyelashes almost every day. I’ve pinched my eyelids, broken and pulled out delicate lashes, all in an effort to get that doe-eyed, glam-star look. Why do I keep it up? Because people who look deeply in your eyes – they get you.

When it comes to finding the best eyelash curler, there are many aspects to consider. You want one that doesn’t pinch, pull out or break delicate eyelashes. You want one with easy to manage grips for precision crimping and curling. You want one with replaceable pads because they do get gunky and worn out. (Believe it or not, some eyelash curler brands actually require you to replace the whole unit.)

Eyes are so much more than a superficial thing, they are, indeed, a pathway to your soul. So why not up the ante by getting yourself the best eyelash curler you can afford? Now it’s easier than ever, with a huge selection of terrific eyelash curlers on the market, most for less than twenty bucks.

Here’s a fun look at the ways to use both traditional and heated eyelash curlers, so you can compare the results.