17 Best Eyelash Serums: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

What woman, or man for that matter, doesn’t want luxuriously long lashes? Sadly, most of us weren’t born with them. Too much curling, harsh makeup, and even age can diminish your lashes to a pitiful smattering. But if you want to get longer eyelashes that last, eyelash growth serum might be the answer you’re looking for.

You’ve probably heard about Latisse, the prescription eyelash serum. It is seriously spendy, and actually has some pretty scary possible side effects, like changing the color of your iris. But you don’t have to resort to that if you want your eyelashes to grow longer and get thicker.

Non-prescription lash growth serums not only boosts lashes, but they can fill in wimpy eyebrows too. Better yet, these lash serums won’t cost half your paycheck to try them out. Eyelash and eyebrow growth products don’t work the same for everyone, so try a variety, in order to find the one that works for you. While none of them can perform magic, the fastest of them increase growth after three to four weeks of nightly use.

The Best Eyelash Serum really can amp up your eyes, so our list encompasses some “tried and true” favorites and a few affordable newcomers to the category that are definitely worth testing out. Long lashes in a wink? Sweet.