15 Best Facial Cleansing Brushes: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Washing your face…either you love it or you hate it, but there’s no getting around the fact that you need to get your skin clean and free of dirt, oil and makeup every single day.

Whether you do it with your hands or use a washrag, impurities will still hang around in your pores, making them more noticeable and sometimes leading to breakouts.

So what’s the best way to get your face truly clean? Is there actually a best facial cleansing brush for you? Dozens of models spin, vibrate and exfoliate everything from your face to your feet, giving you a smooth, full body glow. The question is, are they worth the price?

Depending on your skin type, and specific wants and needs, you can spend up to three hundred bucks or more on one of these little babies, and that’s not counting the brushes, which should get replaced on a regular basis, much like replacing electric toothbrush heads.

That said, there are many options for under $30, and all of them, frankly, get pretty darned good reviews.

Some of the best facial cleansing brushes come in kits with different brush heads and buffers. Some require you to buy specialty heads separately. Now there’s a popular line of silicone facial cleansing brushes that are gentle on skin, and are also naturally antibacterial.

There’s no doubt about it, these facial cleansing brushes are becoming skin care essentials for everyone who wants clean, clear, and radiant skin.

While some facial cleansing brushes offer true microdermabrasion, others deliver massaging effects that promote circulation and increased collagen production. All of them will get you squeaky clean and leave even the most sensitive skin smooth, soft and silky.

You can order specialty scrubs, acne washes, and gentle organic and natural cleansers, all of which might enhance your overall results, but every face scrubber can also be used with your favorite skin care products as well.

If you have oily skin, we also highly recommend that, once your skin is clean, you use an toner to freshen your face and remove the last traces of oil and skin flakes.

Better yet, when your skin is really clean, your favorite beauty products work better, because they soak into your skin more deeply. Are you ready for a new, cleaner you and a beautiful year ahead? Check out our “not so dirty, more than a dozen” 15 Best Facial Cleansing Brushes. We’re here to show you all the best options.