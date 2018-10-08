10 Best Natural & Organic Face Washes for Women & Men 2018

I like to think of myself as a bit of a botanist, not just because I love to garden, but because I like to study and use the plants I grow to take care of my skin. You’ll often find me throughout summer and fall, combining calendula flowers, mint and rosemary from my garden, with calming witch hazel to make a natural astringent.

I’m always thinking about and exploring ways to take the best care of my skin as it ages. And, because I love my husband’s face too, I also think about his skincare regimen. I truly believe, if you only have time for a super simple beauty regimen, washing your face morning and night with an organic face wash, and moisturizing it afterward, would be it.

Deep cleansing to remove the day’s dirt, grime, grease and makeup is absolutely the most effective way to keep your skin fresh, younger looking, clear and vibrant. But since your skin is a living, breathing organ, don’t you want to be sure the skincare products you’re using on it are good for your face, as well as the earth and all of its inhabitants?

When I first started trying out natural soaps and face washes nearly three decades ago, it was because I was using them on newborn babies. But, being someone with rather sensitive, but oily skin, it only made sense to translate that extra-gentle cleansing into a skincare routine for myself.

Natural face washes are a great way to treat your skin to botanical ingredients and skin soothing extracts that often have incredible medicinal, anti-aging and healing properties, as well as cleansing power. From naturally moisturizing oils like coconut, olive and sunflower, to healing plants like aloe vera, rooibos tea leaves, roses and herbal extracts, these chemical-free face washes can tackle a huge number of skin issues.

For men and women with acne prone skin, the tendency is to over-dry and strip skin of its natural oils, actually irritating your skin and increasing the likelihood of breakouts. Finding the best organic face wash can really turn that problem skin into a clear complexion. Think of preservatives in regular soap as the enemy. A great follow up to your cleansing regimen would be to add a toner specifically for oily skin.

For those with dry skin, eczema and psoriasis, finding the perfect combination of cleansing and moisturizing can be tricky, because oily residues often cause even more issues. Our advice is to find the best natural face wash with exfoliants, and skin brightening vitamin C. It can actually achieve really amazing results.

Many of the natural and organic face washes featured in this post are specifically geared toward different skin issues, but they all have great natural ingredients in common, and many are effective for multiple skin types. And while I’ve divided them into categories for women and men, you really can just share one product that you both love.

Men deserve the best organic face cleanser, but they sometimes need a little convincing to try something more effective than that nasty old bar of shower soap. If you’re a guy (or the wife of a guy) that’s exploring better skin care, check out our favorite moisturizers for men that will have you looking younger than all your guy friends.

These face washes can really work wonders when used in conjunction with a facial cleansing brush. Their gentle formulas, combined with that extra exfoliation, will leave your skin looking younger, more radiant and feeling as soft as a baby’s behind. And one thing I almost forgot to mention – these organic face washes all smell amazing.

If you’re ready to put your best face forward, you’ll feel great about using any one of these 10 Best Natural & Organic Face Washes.