7 Best Cheap Electric Toothbrush Options for 2019

This is one that I used for a cheap electric toothbrush for a few years and had a really good experience with. It’s affordable, rechargeable, and a really great start for people who want to try an electric brush. Oral-B brushes oscillate, so instead of vibrating at such a high velocity, the circular brushes rotate about 45 degrees in different directions for more of a scrubbing action.

It has a two minute timer and at the end of two minutes will have a few quick pauses in the oscillation before returning to it’s normal running speed. It ends up feeling like the toothbrush is revving its engine but it’s the signal that you’ve brush long enough.

For electric brushes overall the Vitality is a bit louder than some, but is about average for the cheaper group. It’s rechargeable and a full charge will last you about a week. It will slow down slowly near the end of its battery life but you probably won’t notice a difference until you see how much power a fresh charge has so I do wish it had battery indicator lights.

The flossing action wasn’t a replacement for flossing, but the difference I felt between this and manual brushing was amazingly close to that feeling of just leaving the dentist. And my dentist had nothing but great things to say about my home care.

I like that the Vitality replacement heads didn’t break the bank and there were a lot of choice of generics that weren’t quite a good as the Oral-B brand ones but still got the job done.

If flossing action doesn’t appeal to you, Oral-B makes a Dual Action Vitality brush with the same handle but different shaped brush heads that’s under the $40 mark.

If you like the oscillating action of Oral-B brushes, you won’t find a generic brush handle with the same kind of scrubbing movement. There are lots of great alternative for sonic brushes, but for oscillation–stick to name brand.