7 Best Cheap Electric Toothbrush Options for 2019

If your dentist hasn’t suggested that you get an electric toothbrush, you definitely have someone in your life who has raved about how great they are. If the price is keeping you away, you can find a great cheap electric toothbrush for under $75.
If you’d rather have something that will last you longer, has more features from sanitizers to Bluetooth connectivity, and you’re willing to invest in top quality you should read my guide to the Best Electric Toothbrushes.
You may find yourself needing to replace your brush handle every year or two. And you’ll want to because it’s hard to go back to manual brushes once you’ve gotten used to that just-after-the-dentist clean feeling. For lots of people that’s the best course of action.
1. Oral-B Vitality Floss Action Rechargeable Toothbrush
Cons:
- Two minute timer
- Cheaper replacement heads
- Comes with two brush heads
- Loud
- Power weakens as the charge runs down
- Easy to knock off stand
This is one that I used for a cheap electric toothbrush for a few years and had a really good experience with. It’s affordable, rechargeable, and a really great start for people who want to try an electric brush. Oral-B brushes oscillate, so instead of vibrating at such a high velocity, the circular brushes rotate about 45 degrees in different directions for more of a scrubbing action.
It has a two minute timer and at the end of two minutes will have a few quick pauses in the oscillation before returning to it’s normal running speed. It ends up feeling like the toothbrush is revving its engine but it’s the signal that you’ve brush long enough.
For electric brushes overall the Vitality is a bit louder than some, but is about average for the cheaper group. It’s rechargeable and a full charge will last you about a week. It will slow down slowly near the end of its battery life but you probably won’t notice a difference until you see how much power a fresh charge has so I do wish it had battery indicator lights.
The flossing action wasn’t a replacement for flossing, but the difference I felt between this and manual brushing was amazingly close to that feeling of just leaving the dentist. And my dentist had nothing but great things to say about my home care.
I like that the Vitality replacement heads didn’t break the bank and there were a lot of choice of generics that weren’t quite a good as the Oral-B brand ones but still got the job done.
If flossing action doesn’t appeal to you, Oral-B makes a Dual Action Vitality brush with the same handle but different shaped brush heads that’s under the $40 mark.
If you like the oscillating action of Oral-B brushes, you won’t find a generic brush handle with the same kind of scrubbing movement. There are lots of great alternative for sonic brushes, but for oscillation–stick to name brand.
Find more Oral-B Vitality Floss Action Rechargeable Toothbrush information and reviews here.
2. Aiyabrush Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush
Cons:
- Two minute timer and quad-pacer
- Five brushing modes
- Long battery life
- Choice of color
- Doesn’t come with wall adapter
- Not as durable as bigger brands
- Not as waterproof as it claims
The Aiyabrush is a rechargeable brush with a good trade off of pluses and minuses. The good news is it comes with a lot of bonus features you normally see Oral-B or Philips Sonicare brushes that cost closer to $100.
The bad news is you may have to replace this brush handle much sooner than you would a more well-known brand. This sonic toothbrush vibrates at 31,000 brushstrokes a minute, the same rate as the bigger Philips Sonicare brand. It has a built-in two-minute timer and has a quad-pacer that will alert you by pausing the vibration every 30 seconds so you know when to move on to the next quadrant of your mouth.
The Aiyabrush has five brushing modes to choose from: clean, refresh, white, gum care, and gentle. Each has their own strength and vibration pattern to best suit the goal of your brushing mode.
The names of the modes are right on the brush handle and light up when they are selected so there’s no guesswork. The Aiyabrush doesn’t come with a typical charging station and instead comes with a USB cord which you can either plug into your computer to charge it up or plug the USB charger into a wall adapter.
This toothbrush doesn’t include a wall adapter with it, but if you have a smartphone charger, you’ve got a wall adapter.
It claims to be waterproof, but with an opening for a USB cord I don’t think I would risk it. You don’t really need a charging station because battery life on this one is impressive. One full charge can last over two months with regular use, so there’s no need to have a charger taking up space on your bathroom counter.
The replacement brush heads are affordable and it comes in blue, black, and pink.
Find more Aiyabrush Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush information and reviews here.
3. Xtec Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush With UV Sanitizer
Cons:
- Two minute timer with quad-pacer
- UV sanitizer
- Five brushing modes
- Comes with four brush heads
- Rechargeable
- Replacement brushes are hard to find
- May break down faster than other models
- Takes up more space
This is another brush with lots of great features from a lesser-known brand name. The Xtec is a sonic toothbrush that vibrates at 40,000 brushstrokes per minute which is higher than even Philips Sonicare.
It automatically shuts off after two minutes and has a quad-pacer alert so you can brush all your teeth evenly. The Xtec also has five brushing modes: clean, sensitive, white, gum care, and massage. The brushing modes have their own button so it’s easy to switch around.
I love that it comes with a UV sanitizer right in the charging base. After you’ve brushed, you can store your brush heads inside the UV sanitizer and once you replace the cover, a UV light will turn on, killing 99 percent of bacteria.
We know our toothbrushes aren’t generally sanitary and I try not to think about it, but with this you know your brush is fresh and clean every time you use it. The sanitizer fits four brush heads and will automatically shut itself off once the brushes have been sanitized which takes seven minutes.
The Xtec comes with four brush heads so if you’re changing them out at the recommended three month mark, you’ve got a year’s worth of toothbrushes, which is great because the replacements aren’t easy to come by. I haven’t been able to locate them, but at under $40 a year, it might actually be cheaper to buy a whole new unit rather than buying a different brush and keeping up with replacement heads.
Also, being a lesser known brand, I wouldn’t count on this one holding up longer than a year anyway. For the price and the bells and whistles it offers, the Xtec is really attractive and this is a great cheap option if you want to try out the features of more expensive brushes, but this one likely won’t be your long term brush.
Find more Xtec Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush With UV Sanitizer information and reviews here.
4. Cybersonic Classic Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush With Complete Dental Care Kit
Cons:
- Unique dental care attachments
- Rechargeable
- More durable than most cheaper brushes
- No timer
- Replacements are pricey
- Takes up more space
The Cybersonic vibrates at the same rate as Philips Sonicare with 31,000 strokes per minute. It comes with its charging station and a full battery charge ought to last you over a week of regular use.
Along with the standard brushing head, this model comes with a flossing head and tongue scraper so you can harness the sonic vibrations for all your daily dental care. It only has one mode and doesn’t come with a two minute timer, but the unit is sturdy and will last longer than some of the models in the same price range.
The Cybersonic brand has been around for years and has a bit of a cult following which is a good sign for the longevity of their brushes.
Replacement heads are available for the toothbrush, tongue scraper, and flossing head. They aren’t particularly cheap with could be an issue, especially considering how often I would want to change out my floss.
Find more Cybersonic Rechargeable Electric Sonic Toothbrush With Complete Dental Care Kit here.
5. Rembrandt Teeth Whitening Toothbrush
Cons:
- Pressure sensor
- Two minute timer with quad-pacer
- Oscillation targeted for whitening
- Two brushing modes
- Louder than others
- Battery doesn’t last as long as some
- Pricier than others
If your biggest problem is staining, this brush from Rembrandt might be what you’re looking for. Its oscillation and bristles are designed for polishing to remove stains and reveal whiter, shinier teeth.
There are two brushing modes, whitening and sensitive so you can switch as you feel your teeth needs it. Both the mode functions and battery life have LED indicators.
It has a two minute timer with quad-pacer and the very bottle of the brush lights up when it senses that you’re brushing too hard.
The charging station is nice and compact to save space. Though it says the battery lasts two weeks, it’s really more like a week.
Replacement brush heads are about average for the price and they are color fading so you can tell when you need to replace them.
Find more Rembrandt Teeth Whitening Toothbrush information and reviews here.
6. Fairywill Rechargeable Electric Sonic Toothbrush
Cons:
- Cheap replacement heads
- Two minute timer with quad-pacer
- Three brushing modes
- Waterproof
- No adapter included for USB cord
- I don’t like that it starts out at the highest setting
- Easy to knock off base
The Fairywill sonic brush vibrates at 35,000 strokes per minute. It has a two minute timer with quad-pacer to ensure your teeth are getting the right amount of attention. It comes with a charging station, but the dock itself plugs in with an included USB cable.
The cable does not come with a wall adapter but you can plug it into any smartphone wall adapter and be good to go. The brush holds a charge for about a month and has an indicator light to alert you when it needs to be charged.
This one has three brushing modes: normal, super, and massage. The normal is your standard cleaning setting, super is high intensity, and massaging has an irregular pulse pattern. Each mode has an indicator light as well so you always know what mode you’re on.
The Fairywill brush is waterproof and safe to use in the shower, and I trust that since it doesn’t have a plug and charges by sitting on top of a docking station.
It comes with three brush heads to start and has cheap replacement brush heads easily available, which is huge to me as brush heads can really drive up the overall investment into an electric brush.
Find more Fairywill Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush information and reviews here.
7. Philips Sonicare 2 Series Plaque Control Rechargeable Toothbrush
Cons:
- Two minute timer
- Vibrates as fast as more expensive brushes
- Rechargeable
- Six colors to pick from
- Easy start function to ease you into sonic vibrations
- Replacement heads are pricey
- Sonic sensation might feel unpleasant to some
- Not as cheap as others
The Sonicare 2 Series vibrates at 31,000 strokes a minute which is the same rate as Philips’ more expensive models. If that seems like an extreme amount of brushstrokes, it is. It breaks down to 515 strokes per second.
All that motion in your mouth polishes your teeth and propels your toothpaste around at high speed so that it can reach spaces between teeth that brushes can’t. It’s a sensation that most people are unfamiliar with and some may even find it unpleasant at first.
This Sonicare brush comes with an easy start feature where its first use is a gentle buzz and over the next 14 brushing sessions the power slowly ramps up so you can become accustomed to the feel of the vibration and ease your way into electric toothbrush use.
It comes with a two minute timer so you’ll know when you have brushed the dentist recommended amount of time without having to watch the clock. It comes with its own charging base and a light near the bottom of the handle lets you know when the battery is getting low and when it is fully charged.
A single charge should last you around two weeks of regular use. This only has one brush head included and that will last you around three months.
It also comes in six different colors so it’s easy to tell your brush apart if there is more than one person using them in the same space. You have a choice of white, black, coral, white with coral, guacamole, or steel blue.
Find more Philips Sonicare 2 Series Plaque Control Rechargeable Toothbrush information and reviews here.
There's a reason so few people go back to manual brushes after making the switch. I take that back, there are tons of reasons, but let's focus on three of them.
First off, it's how your dentist cleans your teeth. When you go to get your teeth professionally cleaned, the dental hygienist doesn't brush your teeth with the same kind of brush they send home with you.
Second, they're easier to use. If you brush your teeth with a manual toothbrush as directed by dentists (brushing for two minutes, divided into 30 seconds for each quadrant of your mouth, and using tiny, tooth-width strokes) your manual toothbrush will do about as good a job as a mildly lazy electric brushing session.
Electric brushes do most of the work for you. You still need to brush the quadrants of your mouth for a total of two minutes, but instead of furious little brushstrokes, you only need to lightly guide the brush across your teeth. Plus, many electric toothbrushes have a built in timer so you know when you've brushed long enough without staring at clock.
Thirdly, it's easier on your arms. Many of us have repetitive stress injuries like carpal tunnel syndrome or other medical conditions that make it difficult or painful to hold onto a thin manual toothbrush and brush as long and as well as we're supposed to.
Teeth-brushing is the kind of repetitive motion we're told to avoid. Electric toothbrushes pick up the slack and brush faster than your hand could ever brush.
Oscillating toothbrushes use circles of brushes that rotate back and forth at around 8000 strokes per minute and sonic toothbrushes vibrate at 30,000 strokes per minute or more. I could get a muscle cramp just thinking about it.
Dental problems are expensive, and let's face it--there are a lot of us who can't always spring for regular cleanings or invest in really high end electric toothbrushes. Luckily, there are some great brushes out there for under $75 and proper brushing can go a long way to preventing larger dentist bills in the future.
