5 Best Nail Art Printers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

This isn't exactly a printer, and it's certainly not digital, but this machine removes does all the tricky parts of nail stamping for you. It looks a little like that thing they use to measure your shoe size, but it's a device that can remove some of the human error from nail stamping which has a notoriously steep learning curve.

To use you place your nail on the adjustable nail rest, insert one of the included stamping plates, and paint your nail stamping polish over the image you want. The sliding handle holds both the scraper and the stamp so when you slide it over the stamping plate it automatically scrapes at the correct angle and positions the stamp over your images. You press down on the stamping button once to pick up the image and then slide the handle back and press it again to stamp the images onto your nail.

Check out this video on YouTube if you want to watch the process in action.

I'm terrible at getting images straight so I really like that this machine will stamp your image in the same way on each nail so you can get a uniform look. And there's no guesswork on if your image is centered because the nail rest keeps your position steady.

If you're able to do nail stamping, this isn't worth picking up because it does the same thing but with more limitations, because you can only use plates shaped to fit the machine and more complicated reverse stamping is out.

Nail stamping is hard to get the hang of. My first few times trying it, I definitely wanted to throw it out the window. I eventually got the hang of it, but if you're stuck or just want an easier way, give this a try. For the price, it's worth a shot.

I know this doesn't quite fit in with the others on the list but if you wanted something a bit more automated but had some sticker-shock on the digital printers, this might scratch that nail art itch at a lower cost.

