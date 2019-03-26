5 Best Nail Polish Drying Sprays: Your Buyer’s Guide

I need a nail polish drying spray because I don’t have time to sit around doing nothing while I wait for my nail polish to dry. I have things to do. And I’m extremely clumsy on top of it. Without a good nail polish drying spray, all of my manicures would be ruined before they dried.
For other non-spray products for drying your nail polish faster, see my Best Nail Dryer article.
1. Onyx Professional Nail DryerPros:
Cons:
- Actually shortens drying times
- Trusted brand
- Protects against dents with moisturizers like kukui nut oil
- Delicious coconut scent
- Easy to apply
- Spray position is important
- Very flammable
- Do not use between coats
I’m a big fan of this brand and their Island Coconut Soak Off is my nail polish remover of choice, especially for tough glitter.
This nail dryer spray uses alcohol, butane, and propane to bind to the nail polish solvent and quicken evaporation. It works best if you wait 30 seconds to one minute after applying your final coat before giving your fingers a good spritz from about seven inches back. The bottle has some good force so if you hold it too close the spray could smear your polish.
To double up on protection, it also contains super-hydrating kukui nut oil, panthenol (vitamin B5), and silicone. These hydrate your cuticles, nourish your nails, and provide a slick surface to prevent anything touching your nails creating dents.
And then there’s the coconut scent. I was completely skeptical about their coconut-scented acetone nail polish remover but it actually smells like coconut and less like acetone somehow. It’s magic.
Onyx knows their coconut fragrance so this spray will leave you feeling like your on a tropical beach. This comes with free nail file and if you’re really in a coconut mood you can pick up a combo pack of the Onyx Coconut Soak Off and Nail Dryer.
Find more Onyx Professional Nail Dryer information and reviews here.
2. DeMert Nail Enamel DryerPros:
Cons:
- Dries polish with evaporaters
- Moisturizes skin and protects polish from dings with oils and silicones
- Fortifying rice protein
- Easy to apply
- Contains dl-Panthanol which converts to B5 for skin health and nail strength
- Not vegan (mink oil)
- Very flammable
- Do not use between coats
The two main actions of nail dryer sprays are increasing evaporation and adding oils to protect from dings and this spray from DeMert does both. Nothing on this list is a miracle worker but this one really will dry your nails faster than simply air drying.
To dry the lacquer the DeMert spray contains alcohol, butane, and propane which make contact with the wet nail polish and pull out the solvents, helping them evaporate quicker. These are very flammable so be careful not to use directly over a candle or anything or let children play with it. While it might sound surprising to find butane and propane in a nail product, you probably have used hair products that also contain them without realizing it.
On top of drying out the polish, this dyer also adds moisturizers like mink oil, dl-Panthanol, and silicone which protect the nail from dings by making it slippery. If your nail brushes against something, it should slide right off instead of smudging the polish. At the same time, these moisturizers help to condition your cuticles which can be dried out by nail products.
Rice protein and dl-Panthanol supply essential building blocks for healthier skin and nails.
For the price, you get a lot out of this can so it’s definitely worth a try if nothing else–and it will likely end up saving you time.
Find more DeMert Nail Enamel Dryer information and reviews here.
3. OPI RapiDry Spray
Cons:
- Non-aerosol spray
- Slick surface prevents dents and smudges
- Nice fragrance
- Trusted brand
- No drying elements
- Spray can be a little drippy
- Do not use between coats
- Contains petroleum products
For a nice change, RapiDry by OPI is a non-aerosol spray so there’s less chance that the force of the spray could smudge your polish. It comes in a little spritz bottle making it easier to control how much product you apply.
The spray creates a super-slick barrier over your nail polish to prevent dings and dents while it dries. It doesn’t appear to contain anything that would actively dry the polish faster but it will protect your manicure while it dries.
4. Jessica Speed Dry Spray
Cons:
- Amazing smell
- Non-aerosol bottle
- Protects against dents and smudges
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Made in America
- Pump can be a little tricky
- Not for those who aren't a fan of fragrance
- Do not use between coats
Even though it’s called Speed Dry, this spray by Jessica doesn’t claim to dry your nail polish faster and I really respect that honesty, seeing how many products tout that they do but don’t quite make it there. Speed Dry is a protective spray that you apply about a minute after your top coat and your polish will be dry to the touch in about two minutes.
This is because of the coating the spray gives your nails that prevents dents and smudges. Your nails will still take 15 or so minute to be safely dry to withstand serious pressure. It uses a unique main ingredient of isododecane, an emollient used in lots of cosmetics.
The rest of the ingredients seem fairly focused on making the spray smell nice–which it definitely does. I like that it’s a non-aerosol bottle which gives me more control over my application. I’m a fan of Jessica’s top coat and cuticle oils and have included them in several posts in the past.
Find more Jessica Speed Dry Spray information and reviews here.
-
5. Golden Rose Quick Dryer SprayPros:
Cons:
- Prevents doings with protective oils and silicones
- Deeply moisturizing for cuticles
- Contains sweet almond oil and grape seed oil
- Nice fragrance
- Easy to apply
- Protects against smudges but contains nothing that actually dries polish
- Contains palm oil derivatives
- Do not use between coats
Lots of folks swear by this spray by Golden Rose which claims it will reduce nail drying time and prevent smudges. This spray with absolutely, without a doubt help prevent dings and dents with its moisturizing formula because it’s packed with ingredients that will make anything slip off of your freshly painted nails.
The spray contains sweet almond oil, grapeseed oil, and several types of silicone for extra slip. What I can’t find on the list is anything that would dry polish so I’m not sure where they’re getting that claim.
This is definitely an effective product in protecting your manicure from dents and hydrating your cuticles with a delicious smelling oil easily applied through a spray, but it won’t speed up the drying time from what I can tell.
Find more Golden Rose Quick Dryer Spray information and reviews here.
-
6. BONUS NON-SPRAY PRODUCT: Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat
Cons:
- Dries polish in minutes
- Saves you a step
- No oily residue
- No getting spray on your table or hands
- Not a spray
- Will not condition cuticles
- Not without its own issues
I have to throw out there that while nail drying sprays are great, I will always go back to my first love: quick-dry top coats. Seche Vite is what I reach for when I’m doing my nail and realize I’m late and need to get out the door. I can apply Seche Vite and get dressed five minutes later without ruining my manicure–that’s priceless.
So yes, this isn’t a spray but if you haven’t tried Seche Vite, it is absolutely worth your time and money.
Is it the best top coat in the world? No, it can thicken up on you after a while and once that happens you’ll see some shrinkage but it’s got a lovely gloss and can handle abuse before the polish starts chipping.
But did I mention that it will dry wet polish faster than any spray on here? I bought myself a four-ounce refill bottle of the stuff and if that’s not a recommendation, I don’t know what is.
Find more Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat information and reviews here.
Why does nail polish take so long to dry?
Nail polish dries by evaporation as the solvent that was keeping the lacquer a liquid escapes into the air. But this takes time--in fact, nail polish isn't completely set and dry until about 24 hours later. That is way too long.
Not to mention, factors like temperature and humidity also affect the drying time.
How do quick dry nail sprays work?
Nail drying sprays use a variety of methods to tackle the problem of slow-drying polish.
Many contain fast drying solvents that connect with the wet polish and as they evaporate rapidly they take the nail polish solvents with them, drying the lacquer.
Others contain oils or silicones which not necessarily dry the polish but create a super-slippery barrier on top of your nail so that if you brush up against something it's more likely to slip right off than cause a dent.
These have the added bonus of moisturizing your nails after the drying effects of polish and polish remover.
Some folks might be put off by silicone but it's not the dirty word it's been made out to be. Silicone is a synthetic polymer of silicon. Silicon is one of the most abundant elements on earth and, according to this Dermatology paper, it's the third most abundant element in our bodies.
The base of it is already all around and inside of us. There's nothing to be scared of.
