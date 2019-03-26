5 Best Nail Polish Drying Sprays: Your Buyer’s Guide

I’m a big fan of this brand and their Island Coconut Soak Off is my nail polish remover of choice, especially for tough glitter.

This nail dryer spray uses alcohol, butane, and propane to bind to the nail polish solvent and quicken evaporation. It works best if you wait 30 seconds to one minute after applying your final coat before giving your fingers a good spritz from about seven inches back. The bottle has some good force so if you hold it too close the spray could smear your polish.

To double up on protection, it also contains super-hydrating kukui nut oil, panthenol (vitamin B5), and silicone. These hydrate your cuticles, nourish your nails, and provide a slick surface to prevent anything touching your nails creating dents.

And then there’s the coconut scent. I was completely skeptical about their coconut-scented acetone nail polish remover but it actually smells like coconut and less like acetone somehow. It’s magic.

Onyx knows their coconut fragrance so this spray will leave you feeling like your on a tropical beach. This comes with free nail file and if you’re really in a coconut mood you can pick up a combo pack of the Onyx Coconut Soak Off and Nail Dryer.