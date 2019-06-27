11 Best Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoos for Perfect Hair

Whether your drinking it, douching, or defeating dandruff and adding shine to your hair, apple cider vinegar (ACV) is one of nature’s natural wonders that’s been used throughout history to restore pH balance to your body in many ways.
Apple cider vinegar for hair contains more 30 beneficial enzymes, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. In apple cider vinegar shampoos, it balances your scalp pH, clarifies and gets rid of buildup from your hair products that can clog follicles and reduce hair growth.
But the goodness doesn’t stop there. It also stimulates those follicles to produce more hair while it exfoliates dead skin cells from your scalp, detangles, fights frizz and adds shine.
We’ve searched out the best ACV shampoos to find a selection of products that target specific hair concerns. Some enhance growth, while others are focused on scalp irritations. These shampoos almost unanimously enhance shine and bounce, volumize and create more defined curls. And because vinegar is naturally antimicrobial, it will keep scalp irritations from eczema and psoriasis at bay as well.
Whether you’re looking to lather up, or you’re happier with a gentle cleansing rinse, these ACV shampoos will make your hair the apple of everyone’s eye.
-
1. WOW Apple Cider Vinegar ShampooPrice: $19.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fights frizz and leaves hair smooth and shiny
- Conditioning formula improves hair strength and elasticity
- Fights dandruff and helps to restore scalp's pH balance
- Effectively removes nasty product buildup
- Kind of expensive
- Can be somewhat drying if used daily
- Harder than some to rinse out
- Results vary from head to head
If you’re looking to restore your dull, lifeless hair back into a mane of beauty, and you want to do it with a vegan product, WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo is an ideal way to do it. With luscious lather, this shampoo tackles a huge list of hair issues and it leaves your hair detangled, silky soft and smooth and it makes hair a whole lot less frizzy as well. That’s good news for those with wavy and curly hair, who blow dry regularly.
How does it work? Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) is the biggie here, because it clarifies, fights dandruff, and removes nasty product buildup. If it sounds a little harsh, don’t worry because it isn’t. While it’s not an everyday shampoo for most people, twice a week use will have you seeing real results that could even include enhanced hair growth. And because it’s naturally antimicrobial, it will help minimize scalp irritation according to medical experts.
This shampoo promises to add volume and shine, plus it helps to restore your scalp’s natural pH balance for an overall healthier head of hair. This formula has argan oil to moisturize, repair hair and improve elasticity, as well as almond oil to add strength and sheen. Another positive side note – it also makes your hair smell so completely amazing that people around you will take notice.
Add to the ACV treatment with WOW Coconut & Avocado Oil Hair Conditioner that also fights frizz and helps to restore dry and damaged hair. If you want to try both products without investing in 16.9 ounce bottles of each, you could opt to order this shampoo and conditioner duo that gives you smaller size tubes that will give you a sense if these are the perfect products for your hair.
Find more WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo information and reviews here.
-
2. Pure Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner SetPrice: $27.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Companion shampoo and conditioner work in tandem to give you healthier hair
- Helps stop scalp itch and dandruff
- Lessens hair loss with DHT blocking coconut oil
- Organic and natural formula
- Can't get the shampoo on its own
- Can be too drying for some hair types
- Isn't effective for every user
Are you looking for a natural shampoo and conditioner pairing that fights dandruff, restores shine and actually helps to increase hair growth? This apple cider vinegar duo from Pure by Rachelle Parker is a great choice for you. As you know, ACV is an age old natural remedy for shinier hair with fewer tangles and less frizz. It clarifies and removes dirt, oil and product buildup.
What’s unique in this formula is the addition of DHT blocking coconut oil that naturally conditions, fights bacteria, and can help to reduce hair loss. In fact, DHT blockers are used in all the most effective hair growth shampoos. Coconut oil also helps to nourish your hair and reduce breakage which can make it seem like you’re losing hair. Because both ACV and coconut oil are naturally antibacterial, this shampoo is good for fighting itchy scalp and dandruff too.
This natural formula also uses sweet almond oil to nourish and strengthen your strands, along with vitamin E and hydrating argan nut oil. You’ll also love that it froths up into a wicked lather. The companion conditioner adds avocado oil, jojoba oil and coconut oil to add strength, shine and luster, leaving your hair super soft and silky.
Find more Pure Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner Set information and reviews here.
-
3. Luseta Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner SetPrice: $29.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Leaves your curls glossy and well defined
- Makes hair soft and shiny
- Fights dandruff and itchy scalp
- Smells like fresh apple
- Fairly expensive
- Might actually be drying with too frequent use
- Conditioner can be a bit heavy
If you want to give a kick to your curls and have hair that’s glossy and healthy, this ACV shampoo and its companion conditioner are a step in the direction of more healthy hair. This salon inspired shampoo can add body and volume to your mane, while it strips away product residues that can weight down your hair.
It also fights dandruff and helps to eliminate your annoying itchy head, restoring your scalp’s natural pH balance. The natural properties of apple cider vinegar help to make natural curls pop and look more defined with less frizz. Great for those with oily hair, it deeply cleanses without stripping your hair.
With a light and refreshing apple scent, these paraben free formulas will leave your hair nicely detangled too – a big help when it comes to reducing split ends.
Find more Luseta Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner Set information and reviews here.
-
4. Hair Dance Apple Cider Vinegar Clarifying Growth ShampooPrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stimulates the scalp to increase blood flow and promote hair growth
- Natural formula includes lots of healing plant botanicals
- Treats dandruff and soothes itchy scalps
- Removes product buildup that can lead to blocked follicles
- Doesn't really lather
- Formula can separate between uses
- Can be somewhat drying
- Doesn't detangle
If dandruff, itchy scalp and hair loss are among your key complaints, this scalp stimulating apple cider vinegar shampoo can tackle those tough issues with a few weekly washes. Hair Dance is a paraben-free formula without silicones or sulfates. The creamy shampoo, while not particularly lathering, soothes your scalp with the natural anti-inflammatory powers of ACV.
It improves the health of hair follicles to stimulate growth, while gently cleansing away dandruff flakes and soothing irritation. Green tea extract helps to block the enzymes that lead to hair loss, while aloe vera and witch hazel soothe and tone the scalp, moisturizing and stimulating pores. Peppermint oil gives this shampoo a cooling kick, and panthenol helps to add thickness, elasticity and helps to heal hair damage.
Made with a variety of herbal extracts that aid in hair health, this unique shampoo also uses mineral rich Dead Sea salts which have been shown to boost hair growth and treat dandruff as well. Used in conjunction with Hair Dance Hair and Scalp Stimulating Serum can significantly improve the look of thinning hair. The Hair Dance Moisture and Strength Conditioner helps to mitigate some of the drying properties of the clarifying apple cider vinegar shampoo.
Find more Apple Cider Vinegar Growth Shampoo information and reviews here.
-
5. Dphue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair RinsePrice: $29.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Antioxidant formula protects against free radical damage
- Soothes and heals irritated scalp
- Fights dandruff
- Adds shine and bounce
- Very watery
- Irritating if it gets in your eyes
- Takes a lot to clean and condition longer hair
- Expensive for a small bottle
If you’re not wed to lather, and you’re game to try a formula that’s both a cleanser and conditioner, the dpHUE ACV rinse might be exactly what you’re after. It cleans without stripping and is the ideal solution for those days when you’re not planning to do the full shampoo and conditioner routine. This cleansing rinse uses apple cider vinegar to cleanse and reduce scalp irritation, along with other antimicrobial and antibacterial botanicals to fight dandruff and scaly scalp.
Aloe vera soothes and moisturizes your hair, along with macadamia oil and argan oil which encourages hair growth. Lavender calms and adds a nice bit of aromatherapy to the experience, and dandelion leaf extract gives your hair a potent dose of antioxidant power to fight off free radical damage from the sun and environmental aggressors.
This cleansing rinse is safe for color-treated hair, and brings shine and bounce back to lifeless and frizzy hair. To enhance your color, and deeply exfoliate your scalp, dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub uses ACV and Himalayan Pink Salt to cleanse and remove product buildup. A scalp massager brush is a great aid in using scalp scrubs like this.
Find more Dphue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse information and reviews here.
-
6. Aveeno Scalp Soothing Apple Cider Vinegar Blend ShampooPrice: $6.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great fresh scent
- Far more affordable than most apple cider vinegar shampoos
- Adds volume and shine
- Not as many benefits as formulas with more apple cider vinegar
- Doesn't detangle
- Scent is off-putting to some
Aveeno is well known for its skin calming colloidal oatmeal formulas, and this apple cider vinegar blend shampoo holds true to that thinking with this scalp soothing blend. It works to gently clarify, removing product buildup as well as dirt, oil, and flakes, while adding shine to dull lifeless hair. This volumizing shampoo will make your head and your hair look and feel more healthy.
Colloidal oatmeal is naturally soothing and moisturizing, and that’s a benefit of this ACV shampoo because it won’t dry or strip your hair. That means you’ll get softer, shinier hair. While this shampoo is excellent for oily and regular scalps, it may be a bit drying if you have fine, thin or limp hair. It also works well for color treated hair, helping to preserve both color and shine.
Another bonus is the fresh smell, which is popular with users, along with the fact that it’s sulfate and paraben free. But perhaps the thing that will most appeal to you is the affordability of this shampoo compared to many others. Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Conditioner is a good companion to moisturize and detangle, and between washes, you can gently cleanse and clarify with Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse.
Find more Aveeno Scalp Soothing Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo information and reviews here.
-
7. Maple Holistics Raw Apple Cider Vinegar ShampooPrice: $12.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Minimizes hair loss and promotes new growth
- Increases scalp circulation
- Fights dandruff and itching
- Adds volume and shine
- Can be drying
- Scent isn't everyone's favorite
- More expensive than some
Maple Holistics, a company we love for their deliciously scented and effective shampoos and conditioners, has come up with a new formula to promote hair growth and minimize hair loss. This apple cider vinegar shampoo is made from 98 percent natural ingredients, and if you’re picky about such things, that’s really reassuring. It’s sulfate, paraben, and silicone free.
This formula uses a DHT blocker to help prevent balding. It also improves volume and promotes new hair growth. This shampoo is clarifying, removing product buildup that can also clog follicles and inhibit hair growth. It helps to balance your scalp’s natural pH, and adds shine and curl definition. It helps to tame frizz, and even calms eczema and psoriasis on the scalp.
Essential oils like rosemary and mint boost circulation and infuse antioxidants and vitamins into your strands. Rosemary oil helps to calm your itchy scalp and naturally fights dandruff, as does the ACV. Sunflower, argan, castor and jojoba oils add hydration and condition your hair so you end of with soft and smooth locks. If you do want a lovely conditioner to pair with this shampoo, we’d recommend Maple Holistics Silk 18 Conditioner, which uses eighteen different silk amino acids to soften and add shine, plus it will leave your hair smelling like pancakes. Yum.
Find more Maple Holistics Raw Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo information and reviews here.
-
8. Hawaiian Silky Charcoal Activated Apple Cider Vinegar ShampooPrice: $9.34Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Charcoal helps to detoxify the scalp and unclogs follicles
- Apple cider vinegar cleanses and conditions
- Herbal extracts infuse antioxidants to protect against free radical damage
- Helps to reduce hair loss
- Doesn't fight frizz as well as others
- Can be too drying
- Doesn't detangle well
When it comes to healthy hair, it all starts with a healthy scalp. Product buildup can cause your follicles to get clogged, and that can inhibit hair growth. That’s why we like this ACV shampoo from Hawaiian Silky. It uses Hawaiian black charcoal to detoxify and deeply cleanse both your scalp and hair. It gently draws out impurities without stripping moisture.
Apple cider vinegar helps to calm irritation and naturally balances pH levels. It adds shine and luster to your hair, along with cleansing away product buildup as well. Free of sulfates, parabens, and alcohol, this shampoo moisturizes with castor seed oil and oatmeal extract. A host of other herbal oils and extracts make for a refreshing shampooing experience, that infuses your hair with antioxidants and vitamins.
Hawaiian Silky Static-Free Apple Cider Vinegar Leave-in Conditioner adds black castor oil to encourage hair growth and can be used on days between washes to fight frizz and static. For conditioning on wash days, we like the Hawaiian Silky Apple Cider Vinegar Hair So Soft Conditioner which is also infused with black castor oil. For men and women with serious hair thinning problems, Hawaiian Silky Apple Cider Vinegar Bald Spot Hair Growth Serum feeds follicles with a growth stimulating formula.
Find more Hawaiian Silky Charcoal Activated Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo information and reviews here.
-
9. Just Nutritive Vinegar Nutritive Rinse CleanserPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gentle cleansing rinse versus traditional shampoo
- Clarifies and removes stubborn product buildup
- Helps promote growth by unclogging follicles
- Dozens of hair loving botanical extracts and oils condition hair
- Smells more like vinegar than most
- May leave hair feeling dry
- Quite spendy
If you don’t need lots of lather to feel like your hair is cleansed and healthy, a vinegar rinse cleanser like this one from Just Nutritive could be an answer to heavy buildup and healthier looking hair. This growth boosting formula effectively clarifies and clears clogged follicles that might be inhibiting new hair growth.
The natural acids and enzymes in apple cider vinegar help to fend off fungus and bacteria, leaving your scalp and hair feeling clean and refreshed. Aloe vera adds natural moisture and soothes irritation along with comfrey extract. But this formula contains more than two dozen scalp and hair loving botanical extracts and oils along with other natural ingredients to fight dandruff and promote growth.
This long list of botanicals is topped by sea buckthorn which is loaded with essential fatty acids and vitamin A to increase circulation and promote a healthy scalp. Andiroba oil is also rich in Omega 3 fatty acids and naturally helps to fight dandruff, eczema, and psoriasis. It also promotes increased hair growth. Citrus oils, including orange and grapefruit, naturally stimulate circulation and help to control sebum production, often a culprit when it comes to itchy scalp and dandruff.
If you want to break up your ACV cleansing with a more traditional hair growth shampoo and conditioner, you might like Just Nutritive Hair Loss Therapy Shampoo and Hair Therapy Conditioner.
Find more Just Nutritive Vinegar Nutritive Rinse Cleanser information and reviews here.
-
10. Avalon Organics Smooth Shine Apple Cider Vinegar ShampooPrice: $43.44Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vegan and organic formula is EWG Certified
- Natural ingredients fight hair loss and promote new hair growth
- Clarifies without stripping out natural moisture
- Helps to fight scalp irritation and dandruff
- Seriously spendy
- Not as deeply cleansing as some
- Works best when followed with conditioner
When you’re the kind of person who insists on organic and vegan beauty products, the search to find them isn’t always easy because lots of products that claim to be natural really aren’t. No worries. You can count on purity with this apple cider vinegar shampoo from Avalon Organics that’s both vegan and truly organic. In fact, it has even been certified by the Environmental Working Group, so you know it’s safe.
Raw apple cider vinegar which includes the mother helps to renew and naturally restore pH balance. It works in concert with nettle extract, argan oil and babussa oil, which is similar to coconut oil, to help restore hair and leave it feeling renewed and silky smooth. It cleanses and clarifies, but doesn’t strip your hair of natural moisture, which can be a problem with other apple cider vinegar shampoos.
Argan oil helps to condition and promote growth, while nettle leaf stops hair loss and helps to promote growth. This shampoo also stimulates circulation with a vibrant mix of herbal oils and extracts.
This shampoo is made with non-GMO ingredients and no parabens, harsh preservatives, synthetic colors or fragrances, phthalates or sulfates. It is also vegan and never tested on animals. If dandruff is your main issue, you might want to consider Avalon Organics Scalp Treatment Tea Tree Shampoo instead.
Find more Avalon Organics Smooth Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo information and reviews here.
-
11. Best Salon Size: AG Hair Natural Balance Apple Cider Vinegar ShampooPrice: $65.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 98 percent plant based and naturally derived ingredients
- Formulated for salon use
- Gently cleanses all hair types including color processed hair
- Lovely aroma thanks to a blend of essential oils
- Expensive
- Too strongly scented for some
- Quite a few shipping issues reported
If you’re a professional stylist looking for an apple cider vinegar shampoo to use on your clients, this big 33.8 ounce pump bottle of shampoo was created with you in mind. This sulfate free shampoo gently cleanses away oils and hair products, while leaving it soft, shiny and smelling lovely. That touch of aromatherapy, thanks to a blend of rosemary, lavender, lemongrass, and clary sage essential oils, makes for a more glamorous client experience during their haircut and style session.
This gentle shampoo is formulated with 98 percent plant-based and naturally derived ingredients. Organic apple cider vinegar leaves hair smooth and shiny because it closes the hair cuticle. Antioxidant-rich organic argan oil helps to moisturize, protect and smooth strands, while aloe vera soothes itch and irritation while adding even more hair hydration.
This shampoo is ideal for color treated hair as well as all other hair types. You can also get that same size pump bottle of the AG Hair Natural Boost Care Apple Cider Vinegar Conditioner to help detangle and add more shine and smoothness.
Find more AG Hair Natural Balance Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo information and reviews here.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.