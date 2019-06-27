11 Best Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoos for Perfect Hair

Whether your drinking it, douching, or defeating dandruff and adding shine to your hair, apple cider vinegar (ACV) is one of nature’s natural wonders that’s been used throughout history to restore pH balance to your body in many ways.

Apple cider vinegar for hair contains more 30 beneficial enzymes, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. In apple cider vinegar shampoos, it balances your scalp pH, clarifies and gets rid of buildup from your hair products that can clog follicles and reduce hair growth.

But the goodness doesn’t stop there. It also stimulates those follicles to produce more hair while it exfoliates dead skin cells from your scalp, detangles, fights frizz and adds shine.

We’ve searched out the best ACV shampoos to find a selection of products that target specific hair concerns. Some enhance growth, while others are focused on scalp irritations. These shampoos almost unanimously enhance shine and bounce, volumize and create more defined curls. And because vinegar is naturally antimicrobial, it will keep scalp irritations from eczema and psoriasis at bay as well.

Whether you’re looking to lather up, or you’re happier with a gentle cleansing rinse, these ACV shampoos will make your hair the apple of everyone’s eye.