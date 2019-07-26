17 Best Polishes for Jelly Nails: Your Ultimate List

This is my personal top pick for the best jelly nails.

I Got a Crush on Blue is a blue jelly packed with different sizes of holographic hexes from micro-glitter size to absolutely huge. It’s a very translucent formula, giving it that juicy look, so opaqueness shouldn’t be your goal. I can see my nail line in some bright lighting after three coats but I don’t care.

If it were any less translucent you wouldn’t get the 3D effect of holo glitter “floating” in the different polish layers. Because it’s so sheer, light can filter down to the glitter from earlier coats and spark that holographic rainbow shine. I was able to get my hands on a media sample of this shade and I love it.

The polish applies well and I haven’t found myself fishing for glitter particles at all. You get plenty by giving the bottle a good shake or a few minutes to sit upside before using it. Plus it dries extremely fast so needing three layers isn’t a huge hassle. Plus you get to support a cruelty-free indie brand.

You’ll want a top coat for this as the glitter does have a little bit of texture. Not nearly as textured as some glitter polishes which I featured in my Best Glitter Nail Polish like Hexy Bikini but enough that you can feel it.