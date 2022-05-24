5 Best Solid Cream Gel Polish Sets

Many sets don’t include a brush, so make sure you have nail art brushes on hand. And this is a form of UV gel so it will require a UV nail lamp .

Solid cream gel polish is the latest innovation in UV nail lacquer. With more of a pudding consistency, this thick gel will stay put on your nail instead of flooding your cuticles like thinner gels tend to do. This also makes it ideal for painting nail art designs that won’t run.

What Is Cream Nail Polish?

Cream polish is a new formulation of gel nail polish that is much thicker than normal gel.

Gel tends to be pretty thick in the first place but this is much much thicker. Think cream blushes or a lipstick palette. It's also been compared to pudding and that's very accurate.

I'll admit it looked wild to me the first time I held a cream palette, but I'm a little bit hooked on it.

Other than being thicker, it acts just like gel polish.

Why Go Creamy?

Do you flood your cuticles? I do. I know all the proper application steps, but due to chronic health issues, I have a bit of a tremor so applying polish cleanly isn't easy.

Cream polish will not run or spread so I can precisely control exactly where the polish is going and then when I move my hand it won't suddenly run over the side.

That's pretty invaluable to me.

Plus, if you're clumsy, there's no danger of knocking over and spilling your polish bottle.

Does Cream Color Nail Polish Need a Top and Base Coat?

It does, which is a little annoying and I'm hoping they come up with something for that soon.

Until then, you will need a regular gel polish base coat and a gel top coat to finish.

What Else is Cream Gel Called?

It really seems, like with blooming gel, that there are a hundred-and-one names for this one product. Among others you might see this polish called things like:

Solid cream gel nail polish

Solid pudding gel polish

Creme Gel Polish

Solid Gel Polish

How Do You Apply Cream Polish?

It's applied like any other gel polish except that you have to use your own nail brush.

You want a small amount on your brush and then apply to the center of your nail, pressing gently upwards until you are close but not touching your cuticle. (By pressing up instead of starting at the top and going down, you're preventing a thicker bead of polish nearly your cuticle that can cause lifting.)

Then drag your brush down to coat the center stripe of your nail.

Dip back into the color (if needed) and going from the top of the strip, sweep down at an angle to cover the left side of your nail and then repeat for the right side.

You may need a couple more evening strokes across the nail to finish up but cream polish should level itself out.

Do You Need an LED Lamp?

Yup. Just like all gel polish, cream gel needs to be cured by a nail lamp for the time directed by your brand.

How Do You Remove Solid Cream Gel Nail Polish?

The same way you remove regular gel nail polish. A good soak in pure acetone will do the trick.

We explained the tips and tricks on making sure you remove your gel without damaging your natural nails in our feature on the Best Gel Nail Polish Removers.

Can You Mix Cream Gel?

Yes, you can. Just like normal paints, you can mix your colors together (on a separate surface or nail polish safe mat) to create your own custom colors.

What Kind of Nail Brush Do I Need?

Look for something with a square or slightly rounded head and a simple body. Brushes that are made for builder gel are a good bet here.

What's the Difference Between Cream Gel and Builder Gel or Polygel?

These are not at all the same.

Builder gel and polygel are mainly designed to be used in nail extensions though they can be used as a strengthening overlay on natural nails.

Builder gel has the hardness of acrylic without the difficult powder application. It is harder than regular gel or cream gel as it needs to be removed with a nail drill.

Polygel is a whole different animal. It's extremely sticky so it needs to be paired with a slip solution to make its slime-like consistency workable.

Cream polish is just thick creamy polish.