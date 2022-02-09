11 Best Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoos

If you’re looking to restore your dull, lifeless hair back into a mane of beauty, and you want to do it with a vegan product, WOW ACV Shampoo is an ideal way to do it. With luscious lather, this shampoo tackles a huge list of hair issues and it leaves your hair detangled, silky soft and smooth and it makes hair a whole lot less frizzy as well. That’s good news for those with wavy and curly hair, who blow dry regularly.

How does it work? Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) is the biggie here, because it clarifies, fights dandruff, and removes nasty product buildup. If it sounds a little harsh, don’t worry because it isn’t. While it’s not an everyday shampoo for most people, twice a week use will have you seeing real results that could even include enhanced hair growth. And because it’s naturally antimicrobial, it will help minimize scalp irritation according to medical experts.

This shampoo promises to add volume and shine, plus it helps to restore your scalp’s natural pH balance for an overall healthier head of hair. This formula has argan oil to moisturize, repair hair and improve elasticity, as well as almond oil to add strength and sheen. Another positive side note – it also makes your hair smell so completely amazing that people around you will take notice.

Add to the ACV treatment with WOW Coconut & Avocado Oil Hair Conditioner that also fights frizz and helps to restore dry and damaged hair. If you want to try both products without investing in 16.9 ounce bottles of each, you could opt to order this shampoo and conditioner duo that gives you smaller size tubes that will give you a sense if these are the perfect products for your hair.