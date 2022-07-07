15 Best Acne Treatments for Adults: Kits for All Skin Types

See the bottom of the article for more on what causes acne and a rundown of the common active ingredients of the best acne treatment for adults that are on this list if you’re not sure which is right for you. For now, let’s get right to the best acne kits.

Acne is supposed to go away after our teen years but for many of us, it simply doesn’t. What worked as a kid won’t cut it, so now we need the best acne treatments for adults. It’s also worth taking a look at acne pillowcases which are antibacterial and ideal partners to acne treatments.

I've been dealing with acne since the fifth grade. It did not go away when I hit my twenties or thirties and, left to its own devices, I'm fairly certain it would never go away. Which is why I didn't leave it to its own devices and now I have it under control after trying out the best acne treatments for adults on the market and finding what's right for my skin.

What Is Acne?

Your skin is covered with millions of tiny pores. On your face alone, there are around 20,000 pores and below each one is a follicle and a sebaceous gland.

The follicle's job is the grow hair. The sebaceous gland is there to produce sebum, which is the natural oil our body makes to ensure our skin is healthy and doesn't dry out. Sebum travels up the pore and spreads onto your skin, carrying shed dead skin cells with it.

Or that's what it's supposed to do, but it doesn't always work out that way.

Sometimes the sebum and skin cell mixture gets stuck in the pore. Voila, we have acne.

So now the opening to the pore is blocked but the sebaceous gland is all, "That's none of my business," and keeps doing its job to secrete more oil. You've got a pore that is clogged but continues to fill up with more and more sebum and shed skin cells.

This is around that time you go, "Oh crap. There's definitely going to be a zit here."

The pressure keeps building as the pore swells. At this point, the rogue pore has a few options.

If the sebum blockage is open to the air, it's called an open comedo. You know it as a blackhead because the sebum plug darkens when exposed to air.

If the blockage is covered by skin, often from built-up dead skin at the surface, it's a closed comedo or whitehead.

Plus, a clogged pore is about the coziest environment for bacteria to settle in and multiply. So if bacteria find the clogged pore and infect it, we now have a pustule or pimple. This causes inflammation and your body reacts by sending in its best bacteria fighters: white blood cells which creates pus.

If a pustule forms and the pressure in the follicle becomes too great, remember that silly sebaceous gland is obliviously hard at work, the walls of the follicle can actually burst. This can allow sebum, bacteria, pus, or all of the above to spread into other pockets deep under the skin that don't have a pore as an outlet to the surface. We now have cystic acne. Ouch.

What Causes Acne?

Okay, so what sets this off in the first place? Most of the time, it's testosterone which is a hormone that does a lot of different things in your body but also tells your sebaceous glands to work overtime.

When you have spikes of testosterone in your system, you're more likely to get slammed with acne. Puberty and people who need testosterone injections are great examples.

Even the breakouts people get around their menstrual cycles are caused by a rise in testosterone levels.

We can't 100 percent blame testosterone though. A build up of dry skin, genetics, adding excessive oil to your face through makeup or otherwise, and even some medications can cause acne to crop up too.

But one of the biggest cause of acne is stress. So if you're taking care of your skin, but your overwhelm is turned up to 11, take a breath and try adding some self care into your skin routine.

There's some possible data that dairy and large intakes of simple sugars can increase the acne levels, but it's not definitive. If you're desperate, it's something you can try cutting out.

What Doesn't Cause Acne?

Pizza. People love to blame greasy foods for acne and for years pizza was the target culprit. Modern studies show the only way greasy foods will cause acne is if you actively rub them on your face.

So wash your hands after eating those cheese fries and you're good. Pizza is good and pure and nothing can stop me.

Common Acne Treatments.

Benzoyl peroxide. This is probably the most effective treatment we’ve got. According to Healthline, it kills acne-causing bacteria and helps clear the excess oil out of your pores while reducing inflammation.

But too much of a good thing and it can dry your skin out. You always want to start slow and see how your skin responds. It will also bleach your fabrics so keep it off the towels and pillowcases you like.

Salicylic acid. This is a beta hydroxy acid that comes from willow and birch trees. Salicylic acid is absorbed deep into your pores and clears out oils and built up dead skin, while creating a inhospitable environment for future zits. It can cause stinging to those with sensitive skin.

If it sounds familiar, as the National Library of Medicine points out, salicylic acid is Asprin.

Sulfur. Sounds weird but it works. Sulfur kills bacteria and cleans out oil and dead skin. It can be drying and isn’t usually used alone.

Just be aware that it isn’t always easy to hide the sulfur smell (think boiled eggs) though some products do better than others.

What If Your Acne Gets Worse?

Don't panic. With some treatments, particularly retinol, your acne can get worse before it gets better. Stick it out as long as you can.

How Long Do Treatments Take to Work?

I wish any treatment system was an overnight fix, but that's not possible. You may begin to see some improvement within a week of starting the treatment but it's recommended that you give a system six weeks to decide if it's really not working.

It takes time for your skin to adjust and for the blemishes that already existed when you started to resolve and heal. Does that sound like forever when you've got painful zits? Yes.

To get you though, unless otherwise advised by your system, double down on your acne spot treatments.

Which Acne Treatment System Is Right for Me?

Everyone's skin and biology is different. Some systems will work great for some and do nothing for others.

Everyone's skin and biology is different. Some systems will work great for some and do nothing for others.