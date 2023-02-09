5 Best Prebiotic & Probiotic Moisturizers: Science-Smart Skincare

Your body is a complicated biome and your skin is no different. Prebiotic skincare and probiotic moisturizer help to support a healthy skin biome and are an alternative to harsh anti-acne products that destroy the beneficial microbes along with the bad ones.
I struggled for years with adult acne and tried everything in the book from DIY to prescription treatments and switching to prebiotic and probiotic skincare was a game-changer. Between that and only sleeping on acne pillowcases, my skin is clearer than ever.
1. EDITOR'S CHOICE: La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Cons:
- What I personally use
- Prebiotic thermal water
- UV protection
- Ceramide-3 and Niacinamide
- Oil-free
- Great for sensitive skin
- Contains silicones
- Contains PEGs
- Moisture may not last as long as advertised
After trialing multiple products, the La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Double Repair Face Moisturizer is the product I use every single day. For my sensitive but oily, acne-prone skin La Roche-Posay’s combination of prebiotics and oil-free moisture was exactly what I needed. My skin is clearer than ever other than the occasional hormone-driven blemish.
The prebiotics in this moisturizer are provided by thermal water. Thermal water is taken from natural thermal springs and is rich in minerals. A long list of benefits have been attributed to thermal water but Healthline identified the four that have research behind them. Thermal water can reduce UV damage with antioxidants, improve moisture, reduce inflammation in the skin, and support your skin’s natural biome by feeding beneficial bacteria.
Along with the thermal water prebiotics, the moisturizer includes ceramide-3 and niacinamide which help to support the growth of the protective barrier provided by your skins cells so you don’t lose more moisture. This barrier will also defend your skin from the damage of UV rays and pollution.
On top of that, it has Broad Spectrum SPF 30 protection which we all should be using on our faces anyway. That does make the moisturizer feel more opaque and thick when you’re applying it and that got me nervous about breakouts when I first started using it. Particularly because I was testing this against the much thinner Hero Cosmetics moisturizer (literally applying each of them to half of my face for months) but I didn’t run into any breakout issues and the La Roche-Posay side outperformed my other products.
I also thankfully finished my trial before summer or else my half-SPF-covered face would have looked seriously weird.
This is an oil-free product from their Toleriane line, which is made especially for those of us with sensitive or acne-prone skin. It’s free of oils, dyes, fragrances, parabens, or drying alcohols. It does contain some silicone products and PEG-100 stearate if those are ingredients you are trying to avoid but doing the research for our silicone hair serums helped me understand how helpful silicone can be in cosmetics.
I have been pairing this with the La Roche-Posay Thermal Water Body Lotion to prevent body acne as well.
Find more La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Toleriane Face Moisturizer information and reviews here.
2. Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream Probiotic Face Moisturizer
Cons:
- Trusted brand
- Goat milk and colostrum
- Aloe and botanical extracts
- Great for dry to normal skin
- Not actually probiotic
- Not vegan
- Not for acne-prone or oily skin
- Pricier
When people think of probiotic skin products, they probably think of the Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream Probiotic Face Moisturizer. It’s a well-known brand with widespread praise and for a good reason. (Please note, that I’m featuring the 0.5-ounce sample bottle here so you can see if you like the product before investing in the 1.69-ounce bottle.
Being from Beekman 1802, it’s made with goat milk which comes with enormous benefits for your skin’s health including nourishing proteins, anti-inflammatory properties, and lactic acid acting as a gentle chemical exfoliator. You can find more info on goat’s milk and skincare specifically in our Goat Milk Lotion article.
Uniquely, this moisturizer also includes colostrum which Cleveland Clinic explains is the milk produced for the first few days after birth. It is thicker and a different color than regular milk and it’s more densely nutritious and high in antibodies. It’s essentially concentrated goat milk and goes a long way toward softening and renewing skin. I was initially wary when I saw this on the ingredient list as it seems like the baby goats probably need that colostrum but Beekman 1802 puts a lot of care into the treatment of their goats to farm their milk ethically.
Here’s the thing though–it’s not probiotic. It says right on their website that it does not contain live cultures so, in my opinion, they shouldn’t be advertising their product as probiotic.
It does contain prebiotics to support your natural biome and postbiotics. According to Dermatology Times, postbiotics are non-living bacteria and the by-products those bacteria created while they were alive. Basically, if you took a probiotic solution and then sterilized it so there were no viable microbes inside, you’ve got a postbiotic solution. Postbiotics have been shown to have great benefits for your skin and include things like helpful enzymes, lactic acid, and proteins.
I will also say that while most people don’t seem to report issues if you have oily skin or are very prone to acne, this might not be for you. The second ingredient is Coconut Alkanes which are comedogenic. If I put anything with coconut products near my skin, it’s game over. However, if you tend to have normal or dry skin, this moisture plus the goat milk may be just what you need.
Find more Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream Probiotic Face Moisturizer information and reviews here.
3. BIOSSANCE Squalane & Probiotic Gel Moisturizer
Cons:
- Lightweight gel
- Red seaweed and ginger extracts
- Exfoliating lactic acid
- Nourishing Lactococcus Ferment Lysate
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Not really a probiotic
- Pricier
- Not enough moisture for some
Those who don’t like the weight of heavy moisturizers should consider BIOSSANCE Squalane & Probiotic Gel Moisturizer. Squalane is a non-comedogenic moisturizer that your skin will love because it already uses it. Squalane mimics the natural oils that your body produces. In fact, according to an article in Advances in food and nutrition research, sebum (our natural oils) are made up of 13% squalane. If you have dry skin, squalane can help replace your lost oils.
In the past squalane was obtained from animals through some less-than-ethical means but these days, most squalane is sourced from plants. BIOSSANCE gets its squalane from sugar cane.
This light gel moisturizer also contains Lactococcus Ferment Lysate which is where they’re getting the probiotic in their name. To be clear, Lactococcus Ferment Lysate is a postbiotic. There are no live cultures in the product so you can’t technically call it a probiotic.
That isn’t to say there aren’t huge benefits to this ingredient. Lactococcus Ferment is a probiotic that produces lactic acid (great for skin). The “lysate” portion means that the cells in the ferment have been split apart, releasing the contents that were trapped behind cell walls so they’re easier for your skin to make use of the different components.
Users tend to either fall in love with this or find it irritating (probably the ginger extract). They make a 0.5-ounce bottle which is probably worth testing out before going for the full-size bottle.
Find more BIOSSANCE Squalane & Probiotic Gel Moisturizer information and reviews here.
4. Hero Clear Collective Clarifying Prebiotic Moisturizer
Cons:
- Great intro product
- Fragrance-free
- Sage, pineapple, and yuzu extracts fights acne
- Silicone and mineral oil free
- Not moisturizing enough for some
- No SPF
- Contains hydrogenated vegetable oil
This one is a good choice for people on a budget who don’t require a heavy moisturizer. I used the Clear Collective Clarifying Prebiotic Moisturizer by Hero Cosmetics for three months while testing out several products. It contains prebiotic sugars that feed the good bacteria that are supposed to live on your skin so they can push out the bad acne-causing ones.
I was using it on half my face to compare to another moisturizer and I found it to be a very lightweight moisturizer that never felt greasy to me and was fast to absorb. It had absolutely no fragrance which I appreciate.
I have sensitive, oily skin and very stubborn acne and compared to non-prebiotic moisturizers, the Hero Clear Collective Moisturizer did a good job at preventing acne before it started. It didn’t perform as well as the La Roche-Posay moisturizer in my testing, but for the money, it took me down to an average of two blemishes compared to just endless painful pimples.
In addition to prebiotics, this one also contains glycolic acid which acts as a gentle AHA chemical peel to remove dead skin and dirt that can clog pores. Historically, my skin doesn’t respond well to chemical exfoliators like salicylic acid or glycolic acid so my money is on that is why this moisturizer isn’t the one I use daily. If you’ve had good luck with these types of exfoliators, then this one is definitely worth a shot.
It also contains hyaluronic acid (helps retain moisture), sage extract (anti-microbial), witch hazel (tightens pores), and pineapple which contains bromelain, an enzyme that helps to remove dead skin buildup.
Another reason it might not have worked for me is that it contains hydrogenated vegetable oil–an ingredient I tend to avoid. There’s no definite study I’m aware of that says for sure how great hydrogenated vegetable oil is for skin, but the San Diego Acne Clinic lists it among oils that don’t belong near acne-prone skin.
In the end, I kept this moisturizer as a backup but found it wasn’t quite moisturizing enough to slow my oil production likely due to irritation from the glycolic acid.
Find more Clear Collective Clarifying Prebiotic Moisturizer information and reviews here.
5. epicuren DISCOVERY Acidophilus Probiotic Facial Cream
Cons:
- Lactobacilli Acidophilus enriches skin
- Micronized Silver reduces harmful bacteria
- Deeply moisturizing shea, macadamia, sunflower seed, and aloe
- Hyaluronic acid
- Not probiotic as listed
- Earthy smell not everyone likes
- A splurge
- People with nut allergies may need to skip this one
Epicuren DISCOVERY Acidophilus Probiotic Facial Cream is a cream that provides lots of moisture for those with thirsty skin while helping to prevent acne with micronized silver. It’s rich in moisturizing oils like shea butter, sunflower seed oil, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and macadamia oil which is surprisingly similar to the natural oils of our skin. All of these oils are considered non-comedogenic and won’t clog your pores.
Like the other creams on this list, although it’s billed as probiotic, this moisturizer is postbiotic meaning that while it does contain Lactobacillus bacteria, it is no longer alive. So they take a probiotic and unalive it before adding it to their product. Why? Because it’s more stable and even non-living Lactobacillus Ferment can benefit skin health by providing essential building blocks.
An ingredient we have not seen in other moisturizers here is micronized silver, tiny bits of silver suspended in liquid. That sounds weird but silver is antimicrobial and good for controlling the population of acne-causing bacteria without irritating your skin. I sleep on a Silvon pillowcase every night which is infused with silver and helps prevent acne.
Botanical extracts like green tea, chamomile, and cucumber soothe skin, reducing inflammation and redness. It does contain added fragrance but most say it has an earthy fermented smell due to the high postbiotic content.
Find more epicuren DISCOVERY Acidophilus Probiotic Facial Cream information and reviews here.
What's the Difference Between Probiotic, Prebiotic, & Postbiotic?
There are pretty significant differences but they're all working toward the same goal.
Prebotics contain non-living components that are targeted to help beneficial bacteria thrive so they can out-compete the bad bacteria.
Probiotics contain live beneficial bacteria meant to help balance your biomes.
Postbiotics are previously probiotic solutions that are no longer alive.
Why Do I Need Bacteria On My Skin?
Your skin has a biome and needs a healthy population of helpful bacteria but they are often killed in the friendly fire of harsh cleansers and anti-acne products that aim to remove the bad bacteria.
Your benzoyl peroxide cleanser doesn't know the difference between bacteria that cause acne and the bacteria that keep you healthy.
What Are the Benefits of Prebiotic Skincare?
The goal is to have so many good bacteria in your skin biome that there isn't room for bad bacteria.
Think about your skin for a second as a fight between the good bacteria and the bad bacteria.
Probiotics are like adding troops to the good side.
Prebiotics make the troops you have better and stronger.
A prebiotic moisturizer helps feed your good bacteria so they can thrive, leaving no room for acne-causing bacteria.
In my experience, prebiotic moisturizers have been most effective in balancing my complexion.
What Are the Benefits of Probiotic Skincare ?
Probiotic skincare is similar to your doctor telling you to take probiotic pills for your stomach. Your digestive system needs helpful bacteria to function so when you've been sick, you replenish your gut biome with probiotics.
It's the same with probiotic skincare products. They help restore your skin's biome.
Where Are the Probiotic Moisturizers Then?
That's a very good question. I have yet to find a moisturizer that is actually probiotic. There are plenty that are advertized as probiotic but they do not contain live cultures.
If a product contains probiotic bacterial but does not contain live cultures, it's postbiotic.
The scientists at ISAPP (International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics) have an article specifically about this: Dead bacteria – despite potential for benefit – are not probiotics.
The title sort of covers exactly what's in the article. A lot of industries are using probiotic and postbiotic interchangeably and these scientists are not having it.
They give one example of someone claiming that sourdough bread is probiotic. Eating uncooked sourdough dough would be probiotic (and unwise) but once the bread has been baked, all those probiotics are now postbiotic.
Postbiotics are still highly beneficial to your skin but not for the reasons the word "probiotic" would make you think. Postbiotics are the non-living ferment (which your skin can use as a prebiotic) as well as whatever those bacteria were producing which include skin-happy enzymes and things like lactic acid, a well-trusted chemical exfoliant.
Postbiotics are great for your skin but it's frustrating that they are so mislabeled.
So Why Is The Article About Probiotic Skincare?
Because this is the word you're going to find on the products. If you want biome-centric skincare, "probiotic" is the term the industry is going with most of the time, whether or not it is scientifically accurate.