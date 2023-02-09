5 Best Prebiotic & Probiotic Moisturizers: Science-Smart Skincare

After trialing multiple products, the La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Double Repair Face Moisturizer is the product I use every single day. For my sensitive but oily, acne-prone skin La Roche-Posay’s combination of prebiotics and oil-free moisture was exactly what I needed. My skin is clearer than ever other than the occasional hormone-driven blemish.

The prebiotics in this moisturizer are provided by thermal water. Thermal water is taken from natural thermal springs and is rich in minerals. A long list of benefits have been attributed to thermal water but Healthline identified the four that have research behind them. Thermal water can reduce UV damage with antioxidants, improve moisture, reduce inflammation in the skin, and support your skin’s natural biome by feeding beneficial bacteria.

Along with the thermal water prebiotics, the moisturizer includes ceramide-3 and niacinamide which help to support the growth of the protective barrier provided by your skins cells so you don’t lose more moisture. This barrier will also defend your skin from the damage of UV rays and pollution.

On top of that, it has Broad Spectrum SPF 30 protection which we all should be using on our faces anyway. That does make the moisturizer feel more opaque and thick when you’re applying it and that got me nervous about breakouts when I first started using it. Particularly because I was testing this against the much thinner Hero Cosmetics moisturizer (literally applying each of them to half of my face for months) but I didn’t run into any breakout issues and the La Roche-Posay side outperformed my other products.

I also thankfully finished my trial before summer or else my half-SPF-covered face would have looked seriously weird.

This is an oil-free product from their Toleriane line, which is made especially for those of us with sensitive or acne-prone skin. It’s free of oils, dyes, fragrances, parabens, or drying alcohols. It does contain some silicone products and PEG-100 stearate if those are ingredients you are trying to avoid but doing the research for our silicone hair serums helped me understand how helpful silicone can be in cosmetics.

I have been pairing this with the La Roche-Posay Thermal Water Body Lotion to prevent body acne as well.