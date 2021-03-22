9 Best Dermaplaning Tools: Your Ultimate Buying Guide

At-home beauty treatments are a skyrocketing trend right now. From in-your-PJ’s microneedling, to Netflix ‘n’ laser hair removal, the increasing availability of DIY devices is putting the power in the hands of the bedroom beauty warriors. And dermaplaning, once found mostly in a dermatologist or esthetician’s office, is now available on your couch, thanks to a host of newly available at-home dermaplaning tools.
So what exactly is dermaplaning? In the very simplest of terms, dermaplaning is shaving your face. But…it’s a little more than a normal shave. In addition to removing whatever fine hairs or “peach fuzz” you might have, dermaplaning also removes the top layer of skin. The idea is that this will deeply exfoliate your face (or neck, or decolletage), revealing a brighter complexion, and allowing products to better sink in.
In that spirit, at-home dermaplaning tools have recently made a viral splash on the interwebs. People love to watch women tenderly shave large swaths of dead skin off their own faces. Who knew? Are we mad? No way! At-home treatments help save money and time and open up a world of options to people who might not otherwise have them. Are we concerned that people should be safe and use only the highest quality, or professional-grade dermaplaning tools? Yes!
Here is our carefully researched and vetted collection of the best dermaplaning tools available to buy for at-home use today. Enjoy!
-
1. Editor’s Choice: DERMAFLASH LUXE Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation DevicePrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with cleanser, moisturizer, and extra blades
- Sonic power and protected blade for safety
- Clinically proven to work
- Must hold at 45 degree angle
- Need to replenish single use razors
- Can be irritating when used incorrectly
Let’s start with the absolute best! If you want to treat-yo-self and go straight for the highest quality, covet-worthy tool, here it is: the DERMAFLASH LUXE Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device.
Check the video and see how easy this at-home dermaplaning tool uses sonic power and a sharp blade to remove peach fuzz and dead skin cells cutting without or irritating what you’ve got going on. You’ve even got the dual options of “gentle” or “enhanced” speed. One of the only devices to have been clinically studied and proven to deliver instant results in tone, texture, radiance, smoothness, and peach fuzz, the DERMAFLASH LUXE is the best of the best. With sonic edge technology, replaceable razors renew your skin and reveal the younger, brighter, smoother layer underneath.
You also get a lot more than just the best at-home dermaplaning tool available at this price. This top-notch kit comes with the Dermaflash pre-flash cleanser to use right before your dermaplaning sessions. As well as the Dermaflash post-flash moisturizer to use after you reveal your new skin. A replacement set of wash, moisturizer, and blades is also available on Amazon.
Find more DERMAFLASH LUXE Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device information and reviews here.
-
2. DERMAFLASH ONE Device, Exfoliating and Peach Fuzz Hair Removal, Sonic Dermaplaning ToolPrice: $139.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Exfoliates soooo well
- Reveals brighter skin
- Easy to use, even for beginners
- One speed only
- Need to buy replacement blades
- Some had trouble charging
This first-generation Dermaflash tool, Dermaflash ONE, is the original Dermaflash dermaplaning tool and is a slightly older, cheaper option than its younger, glossier counterpart, the LUXE edition. It has almost everything to offer as the more expensive option. It is, however, missing the dual options of “gentle” or “enhanced” speed.
And remember, no matter what your mama told you about shaving your face, it is clinically proving that shaving does NOT make your hair grow back thicker or faster. After using Dermaflash ONE in a consumer study, “94% of women said they loved the way their skin felt,” and “93% of women said their skin felt instantly softer and smoother.”
-
3. StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating ToolPrice: $75.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Surgical steel replacable blade
- Aluminum comfort handle
- Don't need to charge
- No sonic power
- Doesn't come with replacement blades
- Doesn't come with pre or post treatment
If you’re brave enough for a more human-powered approach, you can take the sonic buzzing out of the picture, and check out the low tech (but high results) option from StackedSkincare. Their Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating Tool is highly rated by users and estheticians for ease of use and simplicity.
The design is easy to hold, so your hands won’t slip when you’ve got one hand pulling your facial skin taut, and the other hand directing the blade toward your face at a 45-degree angle. This tool also provides more actual blade surface area than a lot of other dermaplaning products on the market. So that’s another design point to Stacked Skincare. Replacement blades are available on Amazon.
Check out their video for a hands-on visual lesson.
Find more Roll over image to zoom in StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating Tool information and reviews here.
-
4. Michael Todd Beauty Sonicsmooth – Sonic Dermaplaning ToolPrice: $86.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Includes everything for 2 month supply
- Rechargeable
- Blade frame protrudes a bit
- Works best when used with pre and post care
- Can be irritating
The Sonicsmooth Sonic Dermaplaning Tool from Michael Todd Beauty is another high-quality high-tech option. Minimalists steer clear. Kidding, it does need to be charged via USB cord, but that’s quite an easy process. No need to fiddle with, or constantly be buying new batteries. And though the blades are very sharp, the device comes with a set of eight replaceable surgical-grade blades with safety edges. The tool is also designed with a “safety harness” to protect beginner users from slip-ups.
This total-package kit includes a charcoal detox deep pore cleanser for pre-planing use, as well as a post-planing, after-treatment serum.
Find more Michael Todd Beauty Sonicsmooth - Sonic Dermaplaning Tool information and reviews here.
-
5. LIVYU LIFE Touch Up Face RazorPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful as an art object
- Multi-use
- Can be resharpened
- Rather costly
- Low-tech
- Doesn't come with skin products
Ok sure, the LIVYU LIFE Touch Up Face Razor is a bit of a splurge, but in the absolute best way. First, it’s small and delicate. Beautiful and sweet sky blue on the outside. Sharp, steely, edgy, and poignant on the inside when you open it up. Yes, it’s possible to use this one device for dermaplaning your whole face, as it can be resharpened professionally or at home. But you really get the best out of the LIVYU LIFE when you keep it tucked away in your bag with you.
When you’re at your cousin’s wedding and notice a bit of a flaky rough patch on your jaw bone…gone! It’s 2022 and you’re on a tropical vacation with the new partner of your dreams. You go to the bathroom and notice an errant chin hair in the midst of your otherwise slaying makeup look. No problem! This beautiful object in your purse is ride-or-die beauty, baby.
-
6. Professional Dermaplaning Kit Swan Morton Stainless Steel Scalpel BladesPrice: $65.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Professional grade
- Comes with 100 blades
- Non-sliop handle
- Not beginner friendly
- Some reviewers said the blades weren't sharp enough
- No wash or after treatment included
This Professional Dermaplaning Kit by Swan Morton definitely lives up to its name. It’s all surgical-grade stainless steel, and it’s what the pros use. It comes with the Swann Morton No. 3 Handle, 100 Swann Morton #10R Blades, and the Briston Safety Blade Remover. That’s enough juice for 100 dermaplaning sessions!
Here’s what one pro reviewer said about the kit online: “I’m an esthetician and I was looking for a well-priced kit to start dermaplaning. I really like the blade-removal tool. Makes it very safe. The handle is lightweight and easy to hold with a non-slip pattern stamped in. The blades are just as described and do a great job. Recommend.”
-
7. LED Lighted Dermaplaning Exfoliator RazorPrice: $49.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique LED light feature
- Sharp Japanese blades
- Great exfoliator
- The light doesn't seem to be replaceable
- Generic brand
- No before and after care included
Say goodbye to the dark ages! We love the LED Lighted Dermaplaning Exfoliator Razor for several reasons, but the fact that it has its own helpfully guiding light source makes it a unique choice on our list. Not many dermaplaning tools have a light feature, so if your bathroom isn’t well lit, problem solved. Other nice features include an easy to grip handle, and six sharp, Japanese-made blades.
-
8. Urban Skin Rx Dermapeel Smooth & Glow Treatment Two-Step SystemPrice: $44.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Includes acid peel
- Reusable blades
- Reused blades not as sharp
- May cause skin sensitivity
- Could be too strong for some skin
When you get a professional dermaplaning session from a dermatologist or esthetician, you can oftentimes combine the treatment with a peel or other chemical facial treatment. Right after you remove your peach fuzz and the top layer of dead facial skin, your face is super primed to absorb any ingredients you may want to apply.
The Dermapeel Smooth & Glow Treatment by Urban Skin Rx takes advantage of this fact. So their “Two-Step System” mimicks what you might get in-office or in a medical spa. The kit comes with three sharp, high-quality dermaplaning blade tools, which they say can be used up to three times each. And the unique part is their 12 Complexion Correction Chemical Peel Treatment Pads. Use these pads, powered by 15% Glycolic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Retinol, Lactic Acid, Mandelic Acid and Green Tea, directly after a dermaplaning session to mimick your medi spa treatment.
-
9. Spa Sciences SIMA Sonic Dermaplaning ToolPrice: $47.02Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks cute on your vanity
- Sonic power boosts effectiveness
- Affordable
- Needs to be charged
- Blades need replacements
- Not as "luxe" as high end options
The Spa Sciences SIMA Sonic Dermaplaning Tool is a dupe for some of the similar tools that will run you a much prettier penny. The SIMA combines the sonic power of 15,000 pulses per minute, three performance speeds, and cute color options at a lower price than some of the competition. You won’t get the same “luxe” feel and dependability as the high-end, splurge options, but it’s a steal.
How Dermaplaning Works
It's kind of like a weird mix of microdermabrasion and shaving. According to Healthline, "By aiming a sterile blade at a 45-degree angle and dragging it slowly across your skin, you remove dead cells, scar tissue, and other debris that may be making your skin’s surface look uneven."
What are the benefits of dermaplaning?
The benefits are many, but the pros aren't without their cons. It's painless, safe for most people, reveals brighter skin, helps products soak in better, and makeup go on smoother. But if you're not a professional, you may risk irritation, cuts, or infections. Your hair will also grow back more quickly than with a method like waxing. But no, it will not grow back thicker.
Who's a good candidate for dermaplaning?
Dermaplaning is fine for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Unless you have an active skin condition with sores like cystic acne or are taking medicine like Accutane or blood thinners, you may be a good candidate for dermaplaning.
Is dermaplaning safe?
There are a few things to consider, but for most people, yes, dermaplaning is safe. Redness, infection, patchy skin, and scarring are all rare side effects of dermaplaning.
