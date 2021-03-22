9 Best Dermaplaning Tools: Your Ultimate Buying Guide

At-home beauty treatments are a skyrocketing trend right now. From in-your-PJ’s microneedling, to Netflix ‘n’ laser hair removal, the increasing availability of DIY devices is putting the power in the hands of the bedroom beauty warriors. And dermaplaning, once found mostly in a dermatologist or esthetician’s office, is now available on your couch, thanks to a host of newly available at-home dermaplaning tools.

So what exactly is dermaplaning? In the very simplest of terms, dermaplaning is shaving your face. But…it’s a little more than a normal shave. In addition to removing whatever fine hairs or “peach fuzz” you might have, dermaplaning also removes the top layer of skin. The idea is that this will deeply exfoliate your face (or neck, or decolletage), revealing a brighter complexion, and allowing products to better sink in.

In that spirit, at-home dermaplaning tools have recently made a viral splash on the interwebs. People love to watch women tenderly shave large swaths of dead skin off their own faces. Who knew? Are we mad? No way! At-home treatments help save money and time and open up a world of options to people who might not otherwise have them. Are we concerned that people should be safe and use only the highest quality, or professional-grade dermaplaning tools? Yes!

Here is our carefully researched and vetted collection of the best dermaplaning tools available to buy for at-home use today. Enjoy!