11 Best Microneedling Pens: Your Ultimate Buying Guide

Microneedling is not, as you might reasonably think, a term for a tiny mouse doing needlepoint (too bad!). Instead, it’s something that sounds scary but is actually amazing. Let’s call it…lots of tiny needles poking you in the face but make it fashion. Or in other words, it’s a weird thing that makes your skin gorgeous. Once it was an in-office only treatment for the rich and famous, but now you can buy beginner-friendly devices for at-home use, called dermarollers, or, more relevantly, the higher-tech dermapens or microneedling pens.
Thanks to its booming popularity and the big business that is the at-home beauty tool trend, you can now purchase an effective and safe microneedling pen to use in your home. Do you remember when Kim Kardashian made waves with her “Vampire Facial?” Yep! That treatment included a version of microneedling.
A microneedling pen has a removable cartridge with lots of very thin, very short needles that quickly poke in and out of the very shallow layers of your skin when the device is switched on. There’s a lot going on here, but the short version is that the needles create tiny wounds on your face. Then, your super smart body goes into skin-healing mode to heal the tiny wounds. This boosts many of your body’s natural beautifying processes, including collagen production, giving you a near-instant glow. Microneedling has also been shown to help with scarring, wrinkles, loose skin, dull skin, and countless other skin concerns.
So real talk: any beauty treatment where you pierce the skin and draw a bit of blood is not for the faint of heart or the nonchalant. You’ve only got the one face, after all. It’s very important to treat microneedling seriously, sanitize your hands, tools, and work area, and respect the process! That said, many experts agree microneedling is reasonably safe to do at home with the right tools, that is, and that’s where we come in!
We’re skipping over the low-tech manual dermarollers for now and getting straight to the more automated, turn-on-and-go microneedling pens that you can use at home to get great skin. Scroll down after our recommendations for more how’s, why’s and what-the-heck’s of the microneedling process. And for now, here’s our carefully researched list of the best overall microneedling pens to buy in 2021!
-
1. The best overall: Dr. Pen Ultima M8 Professional Microneedling PenPrice: $196.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly controllable/customizable
- Very thin/contoured needles
- Six speeds
- It's the newest model, so on the more expensive side
- Needs to be charged or plugged in
- Some reports of needles dulling quickly
This professional strength device is the best overall because you get quality, precision, ease, and effectiveness for a reasonable cost. Dr. Pen is one of the most popular microneedling pen brands out there, and this is their most recent and most bells and whistles-filled model.
The Dr. Pen Ultima M8 Professional Microneedling Pen is great because it features a new 16-pin design with smaller needles (.18mm) that arc to fit the skin’s curved surface, and are adjustable in length. It operates in wireless or plugged-in mode. There are six different non-shakey speed modes shown on an LCD display and an ergonomically designed handle that won’t slip in your hand during operation.
The Ultima M8 works to restore collagen and that youthful glow on your face, but can also work anywhere else on your outer layer of skin. The kit comes with: the microneedling pen (obvi) and two 16-pin cartridges, plus three 36-pin cartridges (wow that’s a lot of uses). Then there’s the wall charger, a two-meter USB cable, and a travel case.
Lots of users see results right away (like as soon as the next day) but you’ll start to see really impressive results after a few months.
Find more Dr. Pen Ultima M8 Professional Microneedling Pen information and reviews here.
-
2. Dr. Pen Ultima A6S Professional Microneedling PenPrice: $159.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smart Memory function
- Two cartridge sizes
- 3D technology
- Not the latest model
- Some people have had trouble with the charger
- Instructions could be clearer
The Dr. Pen Ultima A6S Professional Microneedling Pen is an older Dr. Pen model than our top pick, the Ultima A8, so it’s more affordable. It’s not quite as fully loaded and updated to the gills, but it’s still a solid choice for a pro-level at-home microneedling pen.
One stand-out feature is its digitized smart memory system. The derma pen begins to recognize your settings and usage patterns and remember them so you can use your microneedling device over and over with less fuss and easier results. Winning!
-
3. Dr. Ama Ultima A1 Microneedling PenPrice: $159.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mid-range cost
- Comfort boosting design
- Medical grade stainless steel
- Needles can dull quickly
- No LED light
- Could be described as a Dr. Pen knockoff
Dr. Ama is an alternative to the Dr. Pen brand and tends to run slightly cheaper, but not offer quite the same level of bells and whistles. The Dr. Ama Ultima A1 Microneedling Pen is a great workhorse option for treating skin concerns like acne, scars, and signs of aging at home.
This model has a low heat, low noise motor, and an ergonomically designed handle that won’t slip from your hand during use. It comes with a 36-pin and a 12-pin cartridge so you can see which you prefer. While the Dr. Ama brand says their design minimizes pain, folks say you should still use a numbing cream to feel completely comfortable if you’re of the faint-of-heart variety.
Find more Dr. Ama Ultima A1 Microneedling Pen information and reviews here.
-
4. VelvetPen Pro A6 Microneedling PenPrice: $119.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good dupe for Dr. Pen Ultima A6
- 36, 12 pin, and nano cartridges
- Affordable
- No LED display
- No LCD lights
- Lesser known brand
So the VelvetPen Pro A6 Microneedling Pen kit is pretty similar to the Dr. Pen Ultima A6 kit. It is a bit cheaper, but it doesn’t come with the brand recognition and trustworthiness of Dr. Pen. It’s what we call a pretty good “dupe” in the beauty business. You can even buy the same replacement cartridges for either brand and they’ll fit.
The VelvetPen version is a bit lower-tech. There’s no LCD display screen, for instance. No smart memory, and no 3D technology either. But the cartridge and needle sizes are the same. So the decision between the two is really based on personal preferences and budget.
Find more VelvetPen Pro A6 Microneedling pen information and reviews here.
-
5. Hydra Pen H2 Professional Microneedling PenPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Helps skin absorb product better
- 4 levels of speed control
- LED light for better vision
- Cartridges reduce control
- Can be hard to assemble
- May want to use more than 3ml serum
The Hydra Pen H2 Professional Microneedling Pen is especially cool because it combines microneedling technology with enhanced serum delivery to mimic a real in-office skin treatment.
Fill the pen’s 3ml product well with whatever serum or skin treatment you’d like to use, and the pen will automatically dispense the product while the 12 .25mm needles do their work. This process helps the skin absorb the product much better…up to ten times better! Take my money, please!
-
6. HYDRAPEBBLE Derma Pen Microneedling Serum ToolPros:
Cons:
- Nano and .25 needle 12-pin cartridges
- Cheaper than similar options
- 4-Speeds
- Can only dispense thinner serums
- Some reports of serum squirting out
- Not as much brand recognition
The HYDRAPEBBLE Derma Pen Microneedling Serum Tool comes with three nano serum cartridges and two .25mm needle 12 pin cartridges. Just as with the Hydra Pen, the idea behind this cool dermapen is that it’s a double-duty microneedling and serum infusing tool.
This one is obviously a bit cheaper than the Hydra Pen by Dr. Pen, but doesn’t have the same brand recognition. You do get the four adjustable speeds and the digital LCD display. Also, the nano and 12 pin cartridges carry and dispense serum at the same time as the needles do their poking, which helps your skin absorb the product way better than a normal topical application.
Find more HYDRAPEBBLE Derma Pen Microneedling Serum Tool information and reviews here.
-
7. Angel Kiss A9 Microneedling Pen Professional KitPrice: $135.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheaper than similar options
- Comes with a really nice case
- Adustable cartridge length knob
- Only comes with one size cartridge/needles
- Some people have trouble with connecting cartridges
- Not as luxe as other options
The Angel Kiss A9 Microneedling Pen is a good option that gives you a needle length control knob, five adjustable speeds, and rechargeable lithium batteries.
It’s very easy to use, even if you’re a beginner, but it’s still categorized as professional strength. Unlike the more expensive options, however, it only comes with one size of cartridge and needles. You do get five cartridges in the kit, but they’re all for 12 .25mm pins. You can buy different sizes separately. But if this is your optimum size, however, you’re winning!
As one happy review on Amazon puts it, “I like everything about the A9 micro needle. No complaints at all with using it and with the results.”
-
8. PIPM Professional Microneedling Derma PenPros:
Cons:
- Basic workability at a good price
- Adjustible cartridge length
- Adjustible speed
- Few frills
- Doesn't feel as luxe
- Less brand recognition
The PIPM Professional Microneedling Derma Pen is another Ultima A6 model. It’s lightweight, quiet, and pretty simple to use. It comes with six 36-pin .25mm needle cartridges, so you don’t come prepped with as much choice as the Dr. Pen competitor kit, but you’re starting off with the basics. There are 5 speeds, an adjustable cartridge length known, and a wireless adapter, as well as a chargeable battery. No frills, but at this price, maybe you don’t mind?
Find more PIPM Professional Microneedling Derma Pen information and reviews here.
-
9. Koi Beauty Microneedling PenPrice: $94.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 5-speed
- 5 adjustable needle depths
- Comes with 10 free replacement needles
- Some users had diffiuculty replacing the needles
- No LCD Screen
- Not the thinnest needles on the market
This basic microneedling pen model from Koi Beauty is great for beginners. The simple one-button operation is easy to master. The same button for on and off, and toggling between all of the five different speeds. The pin length can be adjusted from 0.25 to 2.0mm, which is a good range of customization for the price.
Find more Koi Beauty Microneedling Pen information and reviews here.
-
10. URYOUTH Microneedling Pen KitPrice: $86.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Awesome storage case
- 5-speeds
- LED multi-color indicator light
- Not as luxe as higher end models
- Construction is better in Dr. Pen
- Doesn't fit the thinnest needles
Ok yes, the URYOUTH Microneedling Pen Kit is a nice, basic microneedling pen option. But because I love a good style stunt, forgive me for caring most about its super cute storage box. A cute, stainless steel box with reinforced corners and a latch fixture. It makes the whole kit seem like something James Bond would pull out of his suitcase for a quick beauty treatment before disappearing into the night.
The kit comes with two 12-pin cartridges and six 36-pin cartridges, which is pretty standard for this level. According to URYOUTH, their tools are “formulated with only the highest quality Grade A Titanium and nothing more.” Plus “URYOUTH uses only the highest quality needles to produce our highly effective, gentle derma tool.” They also have a pretty forgiving warranty and return policy which is a point for URYOUTH.
Find more URYOUTH Microneedling Pen Kit information and reviews here.
-
11. PELCAS Microneedling PenPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quality steel construction
- 3 speeds for low price
- Costs less than others in category
- Not all parts arrive sterilized
- Less than 6 month return window
- Fewer bells and whistles
Ok, it’s something of a pearl-clutching deal that you get the PELCAS Microneedling Pen and full-on 24 replacement needle cartridges all for this one price. Anything under $200 is frankly a good buy for a dermapen. Add in tons of free refills and you’re golden. Just think, one single treatment at a dermatologist’s office is more than $200. You’re getting about 24 treatments for under $80 with this PELCAS setup.
There aren’t a ton of bells and whistles like LCD displays and smart memory features, etc., etc., but as one happy reviewer puts it on Amazon, “The most important point is the cartridge is very secured and fastened onto the device and it functions very well. My skin is glowing 5 days after the treatment just like in the doctor’s office. Buy it! You will save some money.” Ok, you’ve convinced us.
Find more PELCAS Microneedling Pen information and reviews here.
What is microneedling?
Microneedling, also called dermarolling, or collagen induction therapy, was once only available in-office from a dermatologist. Then in many states, estheticians at medispas offered this trending treatment. Now you can do it at home with a dermaroller, or better yet, a dermapen or microneedling pen. It's the practice of inserting lots of very thin and short needles in and out of the skin to encourage the body's natural collagen production and other self-healing properties of the skin.
What is microneedling good for?
Over time, microneedling can effectively address concerns like scarring, pigmentation, acne, dull skin, wrinkles, sagging skin, crepe skin, hair loss, cellulite, and more.
Is microneedling safe to do at home?
There are always some inherent risks when you do a treatment that breaks the skin and invites infection. Microneedling at home requires a certain level of serious preparation and respect for the process.
How often can I use a microneedling pen?
The frequency will depend on your skin and the aggressiveness of your treatment. You should wait to be healed in between treatments, anywhere from a few days, to six weeks.
How can I use a microneedling pen at home safely?
- 1. Start with a clean face and hands, and disinfected tools, workstation, and gloves. 70 percent isopropyl alcohol is a great disinfectant.
- 2. Apply numbing cream (optional).
- 3. Follow your microneedling pen directions for operation.
- 4. Rinse your face with very clean water and pat dry with a sanitized towel or cotton pads.
- 5. Apply aftercare products, like vitamin C or hyaluronic acid serums.
- 6. Keep your hands and any other potentially dirty surfaces away from your face while you heal.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.