11 Best Scar Removal Creams to Get Visible Results

There’s no doubt about it. Scars can be embarrassing, especially when they’re somewhere visible. Even when they’re not, scars impact the way you see yourself. Short of spending thousands on expensive plastic surgery, or regularly using exfoliating treatments, are there really any reliable scar removal creams (or anything else) that deliver what they promise? It depends.

You’ll want to do your research, and you’ll see from those we’ve chosen here, we’ve included some ingredients that have been proven to be effective at healing new scars and lightening and minimizing old ones. And even we were surprised by some of the ingredients, many of which have been vetted by plastic surgeons and dermatologists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

They’re not necessarily the usual suspects either. In fact, our first inclination was to look at vitamin E oils and creams, because we’ve been led to believe they are so good for your skin. But when it comes to finding the best scar removal cream, that ingredient got a thumbs down, because it so often resulted in contact dermatitis. Surprised? We were too. See below for some of those breakthrough ingredients.

If you’re looking to minimize scars, stretch marks, and skin abrasions, these scar treatments will deliver visible results, with diligent use. None can give you instantly clear skin, because healing takes time. But including the best scar removal creams in your daily regimen for the time recommended – usually three to six months, but sometimes longer – will leave you feeling more confident about the skin you’re in.