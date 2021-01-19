17 Best Vitamin C Serums for Brighter Skin (Updated!)

When I first got a sample of face serum, my only thought was about whether I really had time for one more step in my beauty regimen, but since I love all things beauty, I gave it a go, and I’m so happy I did. (Yes, you’ll find it in our list of recommendations.)
While there are face serums for nearly every skin issue and type, vitamin C serum seemed the right choice for anyone like me, whose skin needs a brightening boost. Why? Because vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant, preventing and repairing environmental damage, especially from the sun.
In many face serum formulas, this powerful vitamin is combined with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, which allow your skin to heal, promoting skin cell regeneration for a complexion that looks and feels plump, healthy, and moisturized.
Vitamin C serum can help to diminish age spots and those darned ugly dark spots, left behind by blemishes, that seem to take forever to go away. It also allows your skin to actually hold in all that hydration from the moisturizers you love to use, meaning they sink more deeply into your pores, and work longer and harder.
Many of these hard-working face serums don’t come cheap. Luxury brands can run into the hundreds of dollars, but their fans swear by them. Interestingly, many of the best vitamin C serums were in what we’d consider the budget category, so you’ll see us adding more of those to this list on a regular basis.
With just a few drops a day, your skin can look better than ever.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.78 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.79 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $72.25 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.19 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $107.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $110.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $114.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $205.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $130.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $76.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.69 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $96.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Editor’s Choice: InstaNatural Vitamin C SerumPrice: $17.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plumps and moisturizes with hyaluronic acid
- Has an anti-inflammatory effect thanks to botanicals
- Fades dark spots and discolorations
- Boosts cell regeneration
- May cause skin irritation
- Orange scent can be overpowering
- Not effective for everyone
Vitamin C and juicy oranges just naturally go hand in hand, so if you need to feel like you’re using the real deal, this InstaNatural vitamin C serum is going to be right up your alley. Not just because it smells like fresh squeezed juice, although that’s a bonus – because, when used regularly, it actually works. This serum brightens skin with daily use, and it also begins to diminish darks spots and discolorations from breakouts and sun exposure. It helps to decrease redness and irritation as well.
This serum is loaded with lots of great ingredients to make your face look radiant. Skin plumping hyaluronic acid fills in fine lines and wrinkles by drawing and holding moisture in the skin. Sea buckthorn oil helps to fight acne, eczema and rosacea. It’s also antioxidant rich, so it fights those nasty free radicals alongside the vitamin C, and it also stimulates cell regeneration for younger looking skin.
Ferulic acid acts to maximize the antioxidant benefits of the vitamin C, making this serum one of our favorites for overall skin benefits. We also love the InstaNatural Retinol Serum which gives your skin a bit of a natural facelift, and for more exfoliation, we’re fans of the InstaNatural Glycolic Acid Peel.
Find more InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum information and reviews here.
-
2. TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C-Plus Super SerumPrice: $24.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amazon’s Choice
- Leaves skin smooth and looking tighter
- Retinol and vitamin C help diminish dark spots
- Moisturizing hyaluronic acid plumps skin and reduces the look of wrinkles
- Can be too harsh for sensitive skin
- May sting or burn a little upon application
- Can cause some people to break out
Just like some vitamins and minerals work more powerfully inside your body, the same holds true outside your body as well. TruSkin Naturals vitamin C serum kickstarts you on the way to beautiful skin with a potent combination of 20 percent vitamin C paired with anti-aging retinol to deliver serious results.
Niacinamide* improves the appearance of pores, fighting dullness and wrinkles. Botanical hyaluronic acid works to moisturize and strengthen skin, while salicylic acid helps to slough off dead skin cells, revealing a brighter, more invigorated complexion. Nourishing plant extracts, including aloe vera and rosehip oil, naturally pamper your skin with moisture.
This cruelty-free formula is free of parabens, sulfates, and GMOs, so you always know what you’re putting on your precious face.
*For more information about niacinamide and its skin benefits, this article from the experts at Healthline give you a good breakdown, but do know that some folks may react to this form of vitamin B3.
Find more TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum information and reviews here.
-
3. Best for Men: Anthony High Performance Vitamin C SerumPrice: $72.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars by users
- Moderately priced compared to many
- Reduces dryness and flaking skin
- Helps lock in moisture
- Scent may be off-putting to some
- Women may not want to use a product formulated for men
- Pretty pricey for a small amount
- You need to use SPF, and it can increase your burn potential
This high performance face serum by Anthony Logistics for Men is filled with a stabilized vitamin C to protect skin against free radicals while stimulating its production of collagen. Make no mistake though, Anthony skincare products are frequently used by women as well, and that makes this a great product to be shared, simplifying both his and her beauty routines, and reducing counter and cupboard clutter in your bathroom.
This face serum delivers a unique blend of polypeptides and AHA’s to re-texturize, rejuvenate and brighten your skin. Infused with licorice root extract, it helps to create a more even skin tone. Stabilized vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant helps skin appear smoother, brighter, and more firm, while cucumber extract soothes stressed skin, say the experts at Castle Baths.
Clean skin first, without stripping it, while you also exfoliate and clear breakouts with Anthony Glycolic Facial Cleanser. Anthony Logistics Deep Pore Cleansing Clay loosens blackheads, unclogs pores, controls oil, and evens skin tone.
Find more Anthony High Performance Vitamin C Serum information and reviews here.
-
4. Amazon’s Choice: Mad Hippie Vitamin C SerumPrice: $27.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amazon’s Choice
- Helps to diminish dark marks and age spots
- Absorbs well without feeling sticky
- Creates a protective barrier that shields skin
- Pretty spendy for a small quantity
- Not effective for everyone
- Can be drying for some users
- Not as skin brightening as some
Mad Hippie’s all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free vitamin C serum is GMO-free, which means you’ll automatically feel like trying it. But it has mad skilz, when it comes to face serum magic. This formula features hyaluronic acid to plump your skin and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles while keeping moisture levels high.
Ferulic acid, when combined with vitamins E and C in this serum, add up to some powerful free-radical fighting antioxidants that help fight the signs of aging. But the real heavy hitter here is the vitamin C itself, which has been shown to diminish dark spots and brighten skin, for a more youthful appearance.
Botanicals add to the mix, with grapefruit, chamomile, clary sage, and konjac root powder (it’s an Asian flower, BTW) team up to create a protective barrier for your skin, slough off dead cells and calm and soothe, so brighter, more beautiful skin is in your future. In fact, according to this blog post by Jessica Michael, konjac root helps your skin to hold moisture, meaning it plumps fine lines and wrinkles giving you smoother looking skin.
Find more Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Buy: OZ Naturals Vitamin C SerumPrice: $18.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vegan formula
- Effectively evens skin tone and reduces the signs of aging
- Overwhelmingly enthusiastic reviews
- Cruelty-free
- Some found the scent unpleasant
- Thin consistency can be problematic
- Many issues reported with the bottle dropper
It’s amazing how sometimes the least expensive products receive the most positive reviews from users who’ve become fans. Such is the case with this highly rated vitamin C serum from Oz Naturals. This two-in-one serum delivers Vitamin C, a well-researched and proven antioxidant, along with plant-based AHA in the form of glycolic acid. Vitamin C is well known for its ability to address multiple signs of aging skin, including hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. In addition, it can help prevent future damage by combating free radicals.
Alpha hydroxy acids have been shown to improve the appearance of wrinkles, brighten skin tone and soften and smooth the skin. This serum contains no preservatives, emulsifiers, surfactants, or PEGs, particularly important if you’re picky about what you put on your face.
To plump and hydrate dry, flaky skin, try another vitamin C serum, OZ Naturals Anti-Aging Hyaluronic Acid Serum with Vitamin C. Follow up with a OZ Naturals Super Youth Retinol Moisturizing Cream, and wake up beautiful.
Find more OZ Naturals Vitamin C Serum information and reviews here.
-
6. Obagi Professional-C SerumPrice: $107.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars by users
- Gives skin a radiant, youthful glow
- Aids in repairing damaged skin
- Light vitamin C formula good for dry, sensitive skin
- Pretty spendy
- Those with normal to oily skin will need more concentrated skin serums
- Not effective for every user
- Many positive consumer reviews based on receiving free product
Obagi’s Vitamin C Serum is a concentrated formula that is so gentle, it’s actually recommended for anyone with dry, irritated, or sensitive skin. This face serum contains the L-ascorbic acid form of vitamin C, which is a potent antioxidant that helps to brighten your skin.
It also increases your skin’s ability to retain moisture, but perhaps best of all, it helps to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles – a skincare goal for almost everyone.
If you’ve got normal to combination skin, the Obagi Professional C 15% Serum is a great skin solution. For oily skin, the most highly concentrated Obagi Professional-C 20% Serum is the perfect option for you.
To find a wide selection of Obagi’s highly rated skincare products simply visit the Obaji storefront on Amazon.
Find more Obagi Professional-C Serum information and reviews here.
-
7. PCA Skin C-Quench Antioxidant SerumPrice: $110.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated well by users
- Leaves skin feeling soft and looking brighter
- Helps to diminish the look of blemish spots and age spots
- A little bit goes a long way
- A bite to your wallet
- Some packaging problems reported
- Can feel a bit sticky, even after it has dried
If you’re looking to protect your skin from free radical damage and pollutants, PCA Skin C-Quench is a gentle solution. It’s strengthening antioxidant serum is infused with lilac stem cell extract and reservatrol. These antioxidants are reported to help minimize the appearance of wrinkles, strengthen your skin, and protect it from further environmental damage.
C-Quench Antioxidant Serum is formulated to provide your skin with ultra-hydration as well as adequate cellular oxidation. Users report that it leaves their skin feeling soft and looking bright and radiant. PCA Skin also offers a rejuvenating skin serum to repair past damage, as well as a super hydrating serum that leaves skin feeling smooth, plump, and refreshed.
Find more PCA Skin C-Quench Antioxidant Serum information and reviews here.
-
8. Jan Marini Skin Research C-ESTA SerumPrice: $114.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Users rave about its effectiveness
- Delivers a long lasting brightening effect
- Firms skin and minimizes pores
- A little goes a long way
- Quite expensive
- Unpleasant aroma according to some
- Pump dispenser issues reported
- Small amount for the price
One of the things I’ve always appreciated about Jan Marini skin care products is the fact that dermatologists often recommend them. In fact, my derm was where I got one of my very favorite face creams, Bioclear, a daily bioglycolic exfoliator that keeps my oily skin clear of frequent breakouts.
C-ESTA Serum was formulated to lift, firm and tighten the appearance of facial contours with a potent antioxidant cocktail that relies on vitamin C and DMAE, a natural skin tightening agent, for powerful free-radical protection. According to the Jan Marini Skin Research team, “C-ESTA Serum was the culmination of years of intensive medical research that has resulted in the first stabilized form of lipid-soluble topically applied Vitamin C in a patented delivery vehicle.” Sounds impressive, but in practice, it really is.
Your skin texture will look bright and refined while your pore size literally looks diminished. A+ for that.
For the healing and repair of aging and damaged skin, Transformation Cream gets rave reviews. Interested in more dermatologist recommended Jan Marini face products? Look here.
Find more Jan Marini Skin Research C-ESTA Serum information and reviews here.
-
9. Natura Bisse C+C Vitamin ComplexPrice: $205.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated extremely highly, based on limited reviews
- Brightens skin and lightens dark spots
- Can be used alone, or as part of a multi-step skin care approach
- Crazy expensive
- Works best if used in conjunction with the rest of their vitamin C regimen
- Not effective for every user
Natura Bisse is well known for its innovative and high-quality skincare products for nearly forty years now. Their revitalizing and anti-aging serum provides high concentrations of Vitamin C, a natural antioxidant that slows the process of aging. Applied regularly, this serum gives your skin exceptional brightness and firmness. It stimulates the formation of collagen for elasticity while restoring suppleness and giving you a more youthful appearance. And it’s great for use any time of the year, delivering bright firm skin and fighting premature aging.
This vitamin C serum is well suited for all skin types. In fact, Natura Bisse’s entire line of vitamin C skincare offers a full face regimen that could leave you looking more beautiful with regular use. It includes face scrub, hydrating spray, and moisturizer to deliver a four-pronged approach to more beautiful skin.
Find more Natura Bisse C+C Vitamin Complex information and reviews here.
-
10. DERMAdoctor Kakadu C Cleanser & Serum KitPrice: $89.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cleanser and serum duo maximizes the power of vitamin C
- Cleanser has AHAs to exfoliate and brighten
- Serum improves skin elasticity, tone and texture
- Minimizes fine lines and wrinkles
- Not everyone wants the duo
- It's expensive
- May cause redness or irritation
By now you know that vitamin C is a wicked opponent of aging skin and helps to fight off those fine lines and wrinkles with regular use. So why wouldn’t it make equal sense to back up your serum choice with a cleanser that supports your skin in the same way? This DERMAdoctor Kakadu C Cleanser, Serum, and Eye Souffle kit is a great way to add up the anti-aging benefits.
The rejuvenating daily cleanser features vitamins C and A, a natural form of retinol. It also is formulated with alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs). These AHAs help to slough off dead skin cells to help reveal brighter and firmer skin. This foaming gel (yay for bubbles) quickly dissolves dirt, oils, and makeup to give you a clean and clear complexion.
The Kakadu C Serum, made from the Kakadu plum, helps to firm, tighten and brighten your skin. It improves tone and texture while giving elasticity a boost as well. In addition to vitamin C, this serum contains ferulic acid which is a powerful antioxidant by itself but also enhances the efficacy of the vitamin C. Vitamin E plays its part as well. Because free radicals cause scars to heal more slowly, this vitamin for skin help scars to heal faster and leave less visible damage.
Filled with the same sorts of luscious ingredients pamper the tender skin around your eyes with the DERMAdoctor Kakadu C Eye Souffle that comes with this threesome, but it’s so awesome, you might want to buy a regular size jar as well because it’s effective at fighting puffiness and bags, leaving your eye area smooth and firm.
Find more DERMAdoctor Kakadu C Cleanser & Serum Duo information and reviews here.
-
11. Cellex-C Advanced-C SerumPrice: $130.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful combination of antioxidants combat environmental aggressors
- Helps to reverse some signs of skin damage
- Evens texture and tone while boosting radiance
- A big investment
- Some reports of expiration date issues
- May cause irritation or breakouts
If you’ve been looking for that one thing you can do to get bouncy firm skin, Cellex-C Advanced C Serum is a great step to take to reduce and even reverse the signs of aging. This powerful antioxidant formula will visibly reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles while helping your skin to fight off environmental aggressors from the sun, pollution and more.
With continued use, your skin will begin to look firmer and tighter while texture, tone and radiance take a dramatic leap forward. Ergothioneine is another powerful antioxidant in this formula that helps your skin to use oxygen in a more efficient fashion and actually helps it regenerate more rapidly. Added B5 is moisturizing and hydrating, but it also works to enhance the softness and elasticity of your skin.
Cellex-C High Potency Serum adds zinc and bioflavonoids to the formula for added benefits. This vitamin C serum is also well tolerated by men and women with even the most sensitive skin. Add even moisture before makeup with Cellex-C Hydra5 B Complex– a hyaluronic acid gel with vitamin B5 for skin healing.
Find more Cellex-C Advanced-C Serum information and reviews here.
-
12. Meaningful Beauty Crème de SerumPrice: $34.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely well priced compared to many vitamin C serums
- Leaves skin hydrated and glowing
- Minimizes visible fine lines and wrinkles
- Fragrance free
- Small amount for the price
- Not as potent in vitamin C as some other formulas
- Long, and somewhat concerning list of ingredients
- May cause irritation for some
As one of the well rated, yet most affordable vitamin C serums we’ve reviewed, Cindy Crawford’s skincare formula is unique. It combines the power of a serum with the rich and moisturizing effects of a cream, in a two-tone swirl that enlivens the look of your skin.
Crème de Serum is designed to help restore moisture and firmness while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. This combination makes for a more vibrant, smoother, even-toned, and youthful-looking complexion.
Hyaluronic acid helps to maintain your skin’s hydration, enhancing your skin’s softness and suppleness. And the unique melon complex, along with vitamin C, helps to combat dark spots, wrinkles and other pesky signs of aging. We’ve all seen how good Cindy looks at 50+, which is an awfully great selling point.
To protect your freshly plumped and pretty skin, Meaningful Beauty day cream contains broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF20. If you want to blur the look of lines and wrinkles, Meaningful Beauty Ultra Lifting and Filling Treatment is an option. This cosmetic line also includes a serum to specifically target the eye area.
Find more Meaningful Beauty Crème de Serum information and reviews here.
-
13. LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C SerumPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Botanicals aid in toning and tightening skin texture
- Antioxidant formula with vitamin C
- Stengthens skin and aids in healing
- Helps diminish dark spots
- May pill up under miosturizers
- Can irritate sensitive or acne prone skin
- Sticky when first applied
Are you a fan of botanical ingredients and organic and natural formulas? We are too. That’s why this vitamin C serum from LilyAna Naturals struck a chord for us. We like lots of their products and have a real affinity for their retinol cream – well, all retinol creams to be honest. But this sweet serum had lots of the good stuff in addition to that antioxidant power house known as vitamin C.
This serum features hyaluronic acid to aid in improved firmness, fight wrinkles and leave your skin looking plump, moist, and luscious. Aloe leaf juice soothes, heals and moisturizes, giving your skin the perfect drink of hydration, while antibacterial jojoba oil nourishes and helps to control sebum. This formula also includes anti-inflammatory horsetail extract, tightening and toning wild geranium extract, and dandelion extract to reduce skin irritations and inflammation.
When it comes to skin strength and overall health, this serum is enriched with vitamin E and gotu kola extract which increases blood circulation and helps skin to heal. It also addresses issues with broken capillaries and helps with rosacea. With this huge list of ingredients, we think you’ll be thrilled with this organic vitamin C serum and the price is right as well.
Find more LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Serum information and reviews here.
-
14. Meera’s Beauty Vitamin C SerumPrice: $12.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Skin sothing ingredients promote healing
- Plumping and moisturizing without being greasy
- Antioxidant rich to protect against skin damage
- Can cause skin irritation
- Inconsistent results among users
- May not be moisturizing enough for some
Again, natural and organic ingredients are at the forefront of this vitamin C serum from Meera’s Beauty. It boasts content that’s 98 percent natural and 72 percent organic, which is super important to many users. It’s also super wallet-friendly with a two ounce bottle costing less than many serums half the size.
This serum uses skin brightening vitamin C to tackle dark spots and wrinkles as well as to protect skin from developing wrinkles prematurely. It also stimulates collagen production which will make your skin look younger, firmer and more radiant. Skin strengthening vitamin E adds more antioxidant power to this formula and improves your skin’s ability to heal and reduce scarring from breakouts.
Skin plumping hyaluronic acid keeps your complexion looking radiant and minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, while amino acids aid in collagen synthesis to help your skin look vibrant and fresh. Healing aloe vera and jojoba oil soothe and soften skin so it feels as good as it looks.
Find more Meera's Beauty Vitamin C Serum information and reviews here.
-
15. SUNDAY RILEY C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening SerumPrice: $76.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Brightens your skin and helps prevent future environmental damage
- Firms and reduces pore size
- Reduces redness and skin irritation
- Can cause skin irritation
- A bite to the wallet
- Seriously strong scent
When you’re on the hunt for the best vitamin C serum for your particular skin type, are you looking for one that rapidly improves your skin tone and texture? If you answered yes, (and who wouldn’t?) SUNDAY RILEY vitamin C serum delivers the goods.
It starts with skin soluble vitamin C which not only fights the signs of aging from sun damage, stress and environmental pollutants, it helps to reverse the damage that’s already been done, minimizing fine lines and wrinkles. Added to this formula, phytosterols go to bat to reduce skin redness and irritation. But according to the experts at Livestrong, phytosterols also help to slow the trend of collagen loss due to aging. That means they can keep your skin looking younger longer.
This serum also helps to reduce pore size and refines your skin texture with the addition of glycolic acid, one of the alpha hydroxy acids that are known for reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For an added glow, consider trying the SUNDAY RILEY C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil with evening primrose oil, ginger root and antioxidant pomegranate seed oil.
Find more SUNDAY RILEY C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum information and reviews here.
-
16. CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C SerumPrice: $15.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Antioxidant formula brightens skin and lightens dark spots
- Skin plumping with hyaluronic acid and ceramides
- Accelerates skin healing with vitamin B5
- Takes time to see results
- May irritate skin
- Tiny tube
The folks at CeraVe have been making skin solutions for a variety of different issues for decades, so we like the fact that they’re taking a step into the beauty realm with this vitamin C serum. It helps to improve your skin’s texture and tone thanks to vitamin C that also delivers great antioxidant benefits to prevent future damage.
This formula features a one-two punch to plump up stressed skin and keep it infused with moisture which makes it look and feel younger. Hyaluronic acid moisturizes and holds up to 1,000 times its weight in moisture while ceramides plump and form a protective layer that shields against bacteria and environmental pollutants.
Infused with vitamin B5, this serum can help to accelerate skin healing and helps your skin draw in moisture from the environment keeping it hydrated and feeling moist and healthy.
For a solid beauty regimen, consider using this serum in the morning under moisturizer, and try CeraVe Retinol Serum and CeraVe Night Cream with hyaluronic acid before bed to maximize your the most popular and effective ingredients for more beautiful skin.
Find more CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum information and reviews here.
-
17. Pevonia “C” Complexe with OxyzomesPrice: $96.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Improves skin cell function
- Reduces fine lines and wrinkles
- Boosts hydration and radiance
- Protects against oxidative skin damage
- Pretty spendy
- Can be drying
- Doesn't fight redness
- Takes consistent use to see results
If you happen to be around a lot of environmental agressors like pollution, cigarette smoke or constant sunshine, you need a serum that can do more than just protect your skin – you actually want something that can help your skin cells function better. That’s what caught our eye about Pevonia “C” Complexe with Oxyzomes.
It’s those oxyzomes that help your skin cells function at peak efficiency and act as a backup, to the antioxidant and anti-aging powers of vitamin C. This lightweight serum also plumps your skin with hyaluronic acid, minimizing fine lines and wrinkles and boosting hydration. Orange fruit extract adds even more antioxidant power to the formula along with skin strengthen vitamin E to enhance healing.
If seriously dry skin is your issue, Pevonia Vitamin Concentrate might be a better option to keep your complexion looking supple and smooth. Pevonia Soothing Propolis Concentrate is a solid serum for those with highly sensitive skin and folks who suffer from extreme redness and rosacea.
Find more Pevonia "C" Complexe with Oxyzomes information and reviews here.
Is Vitamin C for Skin Just a Fad?
There are so many beauty products that come and go, and there are equally as many claims about their miraculous benefits. When it comes to vitamin C for skin, the evidence bears out the benefits of regular use.
This natural ingredient fights free radicals, helps to reduce aging and dark spots, as well as minimizes fine lines and wrinkles - for real.
Is Face Serum Worth the Investment?
In my experience, the benefits of face serum are totally worth it. Whether you choose to buy a popular luxury brand or opt for a more affordable vitamin C serum, you will notice a visible difference in your complexion.
In general, these serums allow your foundation to glide on smoothly, meaning you can use a little less, and it will stay on longer. While they aren't the same as a primer, you'll notice a difference in how smooth they make your skin look, and at any age, that's a bonus.
With diligent use of vitamin C serums (that's twice a day,) your skin will have a brighter, more firm texture, and feel softer too. Now that will give you a sunnier outlook on the day, won't it?
See Also:
- Best Retinol Creams
- Best Manuka Honey Face Creams
- Best Prickly Pear Oils for Gorgeous Skin
- Best Collagen Face Creams
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.