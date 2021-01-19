17 Best Vitamin C Serums for Brighter Skin (Updated!)

When I first got a sample of face serum, my only thought was about whether I really had time for one more step in my beauty regimen, but since I love all things beauty, I gave it a go, and I’m so happy I did. (Yes, you’ll find it in our list of recommendations.)

While there are face serums for nearly every skin issue and type, vitamin C serum seemed the right choice for anyone like me, whose skin needs a brightening boost. Why? Because vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant, preventing and repairing environmental damage, especially from the sun.

In many face serum formulas, this powerful vitamin is combined with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, which allow your skin to heal, promoting skin cell regeneration for a complexion that looks and feels plump, healthy, and moisturized.

Vitamin C serum can help to diminish age spots and those darned ugly dark spots, left behind by blemishes, that seem to take forever to go away. It also allows your skin to actually hold in all that hydration from the moisturizers you love to use, meaning they sink more deeply into your pores, and work longer and harder.

Many of these hard-working face serums don’t come cheap. Luxury brands can run into the hundreds of dollars, but their fans swear by them. Interestingly, many of the best vitamin C serums were in what we’d consider the budget category, so you’ll see us adding more of those to this list on a regular basis.

With just a few drops a day, your skin can look better than ever.