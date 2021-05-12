5 Best Blooming Gel for Marble Nails

Curious how artists create gorgeous marble nails? Blooming gel polish is a special type of gel that encourages polish colors you paint on top of it to spread. See below for tips on how to use blossom gel to create all sorts of nail designs. Don’t forget to upgrade your no wipe gel top coat while you’re at it.

Is blooming UV gel the same as watercolor nail polish?

No. A lot of products use the terms interchangeably but it's important to understand the distinction.

Watercolor polish is alcohol-based and air dries quickly allowing you to create interesting layered designs that build on each other. They're pigmented, with many different colors available, and translucent so you can see what's underneath.

Blooming polish is a special formula of clear gel polish that affects gel polish colors that are added to it causing them to spread out and bloom.

Generally, if a listing has a bunch of bottles of different colors, you're looking at watercolor nail inks. If the listing says it needs to be cured under a nail lamp, you're probably looking at blossom gel.

How to use blooming gel nail polish.

First paint your nails with the base color of your choice. Light colors, especially white, allow your other colors to show up easier. Cure it with your LED or UV nail lamp.

Add a layer of blooming polish. You can control the viscosity and rate of spread by how much you apply. If you want your design to spread a lot, add a thicker layer. If you only want your design to spread a little, use a thinner layer. Do not cure it.

Using your preferred nail art brushes or dotting tools, you can now paint in the gel polish color (or colors) of your choice into the wet blossom gel and watch as it slowly transforms.

When you're happy with your design, cure it under your lamp. Keep in mind, thicker layers will need more time under the lamp. Seal in your nail art your best gel top coat.

Does it need an LED or UV nail lamp to dry?

Yes, blooming polish is a specialized type of gel and must be cured using a nail lamp.

Can I use any polish as my nail art colors?

You can use any gel nail polish you like. All UV gel polishes have different formulas and different consistencies so some brands may work better than others. You'll have to experiment to see what works best for your gel polish and blossom gel combination.

You can get different effects by using other UV gel products like spider gel and gel stamping polish.

How to do marble nails at home.

Marble nails are maybe the most simple and trickiest nail art to master--mainly because the design relies on the lines appearing random and that can be hard to do. It's also easy to overwork your design and have it turn out muddy.

Blossom gel simplifies things but it still takes some practice to get over the learning curve so don't get discouraged and I highly recommend practicing on swatch sticks.

Marble has many different looks from striped to patchy and you can achieve both with different techniques.

Striped.

First, apply the blooming polish over a light base color.

Using a small nail brush or striping brush, go in with your darkest color gel polish, like black, first and begin to draw thin, random lines.

If you like, add stripes lighters colors, like grey, and allow them to spread in the gel.

Brighten up your design by adding very thin white lines directly across the darker areas. You can watch a YouTube tutorial here.

You can use the same techniques above to create geode and agate nails

Mottled.

If you want something a little less stark you can start your design by adding a mid-tone color with a larger brush to create a mottled appearance before streaking in your "veins" of color.

What other nail art can you do with blossom gel?

Two more quick ones: roses and snakeskin.

For roses draw thin half-moons, turning so they overlap without touching like the petals of a rose, starting very small and working bigger and bigger.

For simple snakeskin, use a dotting pen to add dots of your pattern color in a grid pattern with the center vertical line being larger than the other dots. It will spread out to look like scales.

