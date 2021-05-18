5 Best Watercolor Nail Polish Sets for Easy Nail Art

Nail ink air dries rapidly and can be used with both regular nail polish and gel nail polish but each has a different prep method so be sure to see the how-to section. If you want to create fluid marble looks with your own colored gel polish, you’re looking for blooming gel which is different than watercolor ink.

Watercolor nail polish creates effortless, salon-worthy nail art in minutes. Alcohol-based nail ink is unlike any other nail polish out there and it’s ideal for marble nails, watercolor nails, and geode nails.

What's the hype about watercolor nails?

Watercolor patterns have a classic beauty to them that people don't expect to see on your nails. People have been creating art with watercolors for centuries. They're even mentioned by Shakespeare.

These liquidly, sheer inks are great for watercolor, marble, and soft blended designs. I love them because they can take a little bit of experimenting but they're quite easy to work with and very forgiving.

A huge plus for me is that if your design didn't come out how you wanted, you can sometimes remove it with some alcohol on a lint-free wipe without affecting the nail polish underneath. Sometimes the inks have already stained and they won't come off, but it's worth a shot. There's nothing more frustrating than getting all your base layers set and then messing up your nail so you have to do it all again, but that's not the case with these inks.

Are they gel polish or regular nail polish?

Neither. Watercolor polish is a thin alcohol-based ink that will air dry quite quickly. It doesn't need to cure under an LED or UV nail lamp to dry and it can be rehydrated or removed with isopropyl alcohol.

How to apply on gel nail polish.

1. Apply your base coat and color coats as usual. Keep in mind that these inks look best over light colors like white.

2. Before adding your ink designs, use an alcohol wipe to remove the tacky layer.

3. Add a matte top coat and cure--Or you can use a buffer to remove the shine from your color layer so the alcohol can properly adhere to your nail. Wipe again to remove dust. This step isn't 100% necessary but it will make the watercolor effect look a million times better and be much easier to work with.

4. Apply small amounts of the ink color of your choice.

5. Blend or manipulate them with a nail art brush dipped in alcohol. This alcohol allows you to move, blend, spread, or thin out a color. Applying a dry brush will reabsorb the ink, leaving interesting border lines where the color had been.

6. Top with the no wipe gel top coat of your choice.

For more fluid designs you can skip the alcohol wipe and buffing step and, instead, add a blooming gel. Do not cure this layer and then paint your inks directly into the fluid gel. Then cure and add a top coat.

How to apply on regular nail polish.

1. Apply your base coat and color coats as usual. Nail inks show up best over light colors like white.

2. Watercolor polish works best over a matte surface so if your color has a glossy finish, apply a matte top coat and let it dry.

3. Add your ink colors in small dabs.

4. Blend or manipulate them by dipping your nail art brush in alcohol. Different amounts of alcohol will allow you to move, blend, spread, or thin out the colors. Applying a dry brush will reabsorb the ink, leaving interesting border lines where the color had been.

5. Seal with the glossy top coat of your choice.

How to remove watercolor nail polish.

If you haven't yet sealed in your design, you can remove only the nail inks using isopropyl alcohol.

If you've already applied your top coat, you'll need to remove it the same way you'd remove your normal nail polish.

Tips and tricks for watercolor nails.

Less is more. Go slow.

You can tint a polish color with a single all-over coat of nail ink. This looks particularly stunning when used over silver holographic nail polish.

These inks stain so be careful to keep them off your skin and working surface. A nail mat can help protect your table.

If your top coat is smearing your design, try floating the brush over the top of your nail, not allowing the brush to actually touch your nail plate, the way you would with nail stamping.

If the inks are looking too thin and seem to spread out so much you can't see them, you need to buff your base or add a matte top coat so the watercolors can get a grip on your nail.

For those kits that come with alcohol, if you're using the applicator brush to apply the blending alcohol to the nail, be sure to wipe it off before putting it back into the bottle or else you'll contaminate the clear with the colored ink.

One simple, never-fail design is to pick one or two colors and dot them on your nail with the brush. It starts out looking like a polka dot effect but as the colors dry and you add more dots on top of dots, the watercolor effect starts to show as the sheer colors overlap and blend with each other.

