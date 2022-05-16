13 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums to Try Now

Scroll down to discover the best hyaluronic acid serums for your skincare routine. (Or level up your whole routine by adding a facial steamer .)

That’s a problem, because this molecule is actually what locks moisture into our skin, helping it stay supple and youthful. Luckily, thanks to these amazing serums, you can add this potent molecule back into your skin, helping it regain its youthful elasticity.

Hyaluronic acid serums have created a major buzz in the beauty world. When we’re young, hyaluronic acid actually occurs naturally in our skin. But by our late twenties, it starts to disappear.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why is the Beauty World Obsessed With Acids?

If you've spent any time reading skincare articles, you've probably heard of salicylic acid or glycolic acid.

So what's the story on hyaluronic acid? It's counter-intuitive, actually, because unlike the stripping power of glycolic and salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid (HA) actually delivers tons of moisture to your skin. When your skin is young and perfect, you naturally have HA in your skin. As with most youthful things, it diminishes as we age, leaving dry patches, wrinkles, and a lack of supple plumpness and radiance.

Thankfully, you can help to replenish that goodness with the best hyaluronic acid serums. It can bolster your skin's moisture levels. These serums can also help to protect the moisture barrier on the outside of your skin, making it more difficult for environmental toxins and free radicals to do their dastardly aging work.

Pro Tip: Dermatologists recommend using your HA serum on slightly damp skin, because this can help it work more effectively.

HA serums can be used as a light moisturizer on their own, which is great for oilier complexions. For those of you with dry, combination or aging skin, they can also enhance the effectiveness of your favorite moisturizing products. Because hyaluronic acid holds 1,000 times its weight in moisture, when followed up with a hydrating skin cream, your skin can look beautifully moisturized all day long.

You can even mix these hyaluronic serums with your favorite foundation for a flawless, dewy look. These serums are so gentle, you can dare to use them on the tender under eye area, where they do an amazing job of minimizing puffy sags and bags and help to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Men and women alike need more moisturizing products as they age, and the best hyaluronic acid serums we're about to review here are perfect for everyone. HA is super gentle, even on the most sensitive skin. And, because it does such amazing things for your complexion, it can also be mighty pricey.

As you look at our favorites, make sure to note whether you're getting a one or two-ounce bottle. If you find a favorite, you might be pleasantly surprised to discover that you can order many of these products in larger sizes, or multi-packs, minimizing the per-ounce price and saving you big bucks.

You can also find lots of skin-brightening vitamin C serums and hard-working retinol creams that contain hyaluronic acid, meaning you can combine ingredients to find the perfect solution for your particular skin issues. Better yet, these combination creams and serums will give you younger looking and more beautiful skin, without using a zillion different products to get it.