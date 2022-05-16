13 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums to Try Now

Hyaluronic acid serums have created a major buzz in the beauty world. When we’re young, hyaluronic acid actually occurs naturally in our skin. But by our late twenties, it starts to disappear.
That’s a problem, because this molecule is actually what locks moisture into our skin, helping it stay supple and youthful. Luckily, thanks to these amazing serums, you can add this potent molecule back into your skin, helping it regain its youthful elasticity.
Scroll down to discover the best hyaluronic acid serums for your skincare routine. (Or level up your whole routine by adding a facial steamer.)
1. StriVectin Advanced Acid Hyaluronic Dual-response Serum
Cons:
- Leaves skin feeling softer and smoother
- Helps to minimize fine lines and wrinkles
- Absorbs easily
- A little goes a long way
- Super spendy for a small amount
- May irritate sensitive skin
- Isn’t a wrinkle fighting formula per se
The StriVectin “Advanced Acid” Serum pairs hyaluronic acid, a powerful hydrating molecule, with NIA-114. This creates a dual-action serum that can help visibly plump up your skin with moisture, and help to bring dehydrated skin back to life.
The unique two-chamber system delivers each ingredient, perfectly blended, to help fight wrinkles and give you a more radiant complexion. Chamber one contains six unique forms of hyaluronic acids, to visibly plump skin with immediate hydration that nicely lasts throughout the day. Chamber two combines NIA-114 and ceramides to lock in moisture and prevent water loss.
NIA-114 was developed over decades of research, to strengthen and nourish your moisture barrier, inhibiting the impact of environmental aggressors. This moisturizing miracle worker helps to intensify the efficacy of the other ingredients.
To resurface your skin and give it a fresh start that’s more open to the effects of the serum, StriVectin Advanced Acid Glycolic Skin Reset Mask is a great at-home exfoliating treatment that can leave your skin fresh and glowing.
Find more StriVectin Advanced Acid Hyaluronic Dual-response Serum information and reviews here.
2. Vernal Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Cons:
- Very affordable compared to many in the luxury category
- Leaves skin looking plump and feeling hydrated
- Contains additional antioxidant vitamins and extracts
- Naturally firms and tightens skin
- May have a burning sensation upon application
- Does not create permanent skin tightening
- May cause breakouts or irritation
- Can cause makeup to pill unless completely dry
Vernal Skincare’s formula is one of the less expensive options on this list, but it’s still plenty luxurious. Created without parabens or sulfates, this serum features anti-pollution powder to prevent pollutants from adhering to and damaging your skin. Skingenecell 1P prevents the age-accelerating effects of Serpin B3 that lead to skin aging, while botanical and moisturizing ingredients help to hydrate, plump, and smooth your skin.
It can help to improve the overall quality of your skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles, sagging, and visible pores, while promoting your skin’s radiance, clarity, and resilience. This formulation includes vitamin C, green tea, and vitamin E to deliver additional antioxidant and restorative benefits, naturally lifting and firming sagging skin.
It quickly absorbs into your skin, leaving it smooth and hydrated without feeling greasy or sticky. Use it before your moisturizer, and your fave face creams will be even more effective. This product is popular for both men and women who are looking for a product to help restore and rejuvenate their skin.
To assist in your war on wrinkles, Vernal All in One Anti Aging Cream gives your skin a collagen boost to smooth wrinkles and moisturize.
Find more Vernal Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum information and reviews here.
3. Vichy Aqualia Thermal Power Serum With Hyaluronic Acid
Cons:
- Lightweight gel formula
- Keeps your skin moisturized all day long
- Safe for sensitive skin
- A little goes a long way
- Lightweight formula not as hydrating as some
- Can leave skin feeling a bit sticky or tacky
- Strong scent is offputting to some
This Vichy serum glides on smoothly and absorbs almost instantly, leaving your skin feeling hydrated and glowing for up to 48 hours. One of the longest lasting, in terms of overall effects, this hyaluronic acid serum helps to smooth, plump and hydrate tired and dry skin, leaving it looking younger and softer.
The famous French Vichy spring water adds a hydrating boost to this serum that sets it apart from others. This serum helps to distribute and lock moisture into every part of your face, for complete hydration that lasts. Because it’s oil-free, it’s non-comedogenic and is great for even the most sensitive skin types.
Based upon consumer research, this serum performs well, with more than 20 percent of users saying their skin was more radiant after four weeks of twice daily use, while a whopping 87 percent of users said their skin stayed hydrated all day. Medical experts agree that hyaluronic acid makes your skin both look and feel more supple.
This super lightweight water gel pairs well with your favorite moisturizer, especially during the cold winter months, but it’s also a great stand-alone moisturizing treatment during the summer months when your skin likely needs a little less moisturizer. As one of the most highly rated, it gets our nod as a best hyaluronic acid serum.
Find more Vichy Aqualia Thermal Power Serum with Hyaluronic Acid information and reviews here.
4. Amara Organics Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Cons:
- Highly rated by users
- Very affordable
- Natural and organic ingredients
- Leaves your skin soft and smooth
- Not as wrinkle reducing as some
- Still contains some non-organic ingredients
- May cause irritation to sensitive skin
- Very watery formula
This serum from Amara Organics might be the one for you. Amara Organics offers a number of different formulas, all featuring hyaluronic acid in differing concentrations, but this is their most intensely hydrating formula for those who suffer from dry and dehydrated skin.
This vegan formula features natural and organic ingredients without the addition of fragrances or dyes, and you can feel good knowing that it’s also cruelty-free. Another huge benefit is the fact that it’s among the most affordable among our picks for best hyaluronic acid serum.
Used morning and night, prior to your moisturizer, this serum can extend your skin’s ability to hold moisture, meaning your complexion will look plumped and pretty. The non-irritating formula is infused with antioxidant vitamins C and E to protect skin from free radicals and help reverse the signs of aging.
Find more Amara Organics Hyaluronic Acid Serum information and reviews here.
5. OZNaturals Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Cons:
- Leaves skin plump and moisturized
- Minimizes the look of fine lines and wrinkles
- Cold pressed formula ensures the highest efficacy of ingredients
- Very affordable
- Scent is off-putting to some
- May cause breakouts or irritation
- New formulation isn’t as popular as the original
- Not as hydrating as some
This OZNaturals Hyaluronic Acid Serum differs notably from other serums on this list, mostly because of the production method. This HA serum is cold-pressed, meaning that no heat or petrochemicals are used that might potentially diminish the efficacy of the ingredients.
For those of you who are concerned about these issues, it’s a highly rated choice among users, as it deeply hydrates and plumps your skin to help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This formula is rich with antioxidant vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, leaving your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated.
Because the hyaluronic acid is botanically derived, you might also feel like it’s a safer choice to use on your tender facial tissues. This serum is hypo-allergenic, and less likely to irritate your skin, because it doesn’t contain any emulsifiers.
Hyaluronic acid comprises 50 percent of this potent formula, meaning you’ll get the max moisture, along with some brightening from the vitamin C. With a nice list of other natural ingredients known to be skin friendly like rose hips, vitamin E, and green tea, this formula gets rave reviews for leaving skin lovely in short order. OZNaturals also has a vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid, rose hip oil and green tea that fights free radical damage, and wrinkles but also holds in hydration to make skin smooth and soft.
Find more OZNaturals Hyaluronic Acid Serum information and reviews here.
6. Eve Hansen Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Cons:
- 100 percent vegan formula with 72 percent organic ingredients
- Great for men and women
- Super affordable
- Helps to leave skin looking smooth and minimizes wrinkles
- May cause breakouts
- Might not be as wrinkle reducing as it claims
- Watery consistency an issue for some
- Witch hazel may be drying for some
This 100 percent vegan formula is a great choice for anyone whose skin moisture has dropped significantly, which happens as we age. Hyaluronic acid plays such an important role in our skin’s radiance, with its unique ability to hold in moisture and hydrate your skin.
Eve Hansen’s hyaluronic acid serum helps to minimize the fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness under the eyes, so literally, you might be able to avoid buying that extra under eye cream for those issues. One thing that’s important to note is that hyaluronic acid also helps protect your skin from damaging UVB rays, which can cause premature aging as well as sunspots.
Because it’s considered a “smart nutrient”, it can actually adjust its moisture absorption rate based on humidity, meaning your skin won’t get greasy in the summer, or dry in the winter. With a great list of natural ingredients, this is definitely a great choice if you’re looking to make your first foray into hyaluronic acid serums.
This serum is also fortified with vitamins C and E, along with calming green tea. If dull, lackluster skin is your issue, Eve Hansen Vitamin C Serum also contains hyaluronic acid in a highly rated natural formula.
For helping to reduce acne scarring and spur new cell turnover, Eve Hansen Retinol Serum features a potent mix if retinol along with other organic ingredients to smooth and brighten skin.
Find more Eve Hansen Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum information and reviews here.
7. YEOUTH Hyaluronic Acid Plus Serum
Cons:
- Leaves skin smooth and soft
- Not greasy or tacky feeling
- Antioxidant formula
- Some packaging problems reported
- Not effective for every user
- Can pill up or peel under makeup
- Thick formula takes longer to dry than some
This hyaluronic acid serum is a lightweight, rapidly absorbing formula that delivers deep hydration to leave your skin looking plump and radiant.
With daily use, it promises to fill in fine lines and wrinkles, but it’s also great on your chest and decolleté. While this is thicker than some of the other serums we’ve looked at, it still dries quickly and leaves no tacky or sticky feeling.
Again, the HA is the miracle-working ingredient for smoothing aging skin, and giving it more elasticity. But this formula pumps up the anti-aging power with skin-brightening vitamin C and Tripeptide 31, to tighten and firm your skin as well as boosting collagen production too.
To increase your opportunities for younger looking skin, you might want to add YEOUTH Day/Night Moisturizer to your daily beauty regimen. With snail extract, one of the Korean beauty skin care staples, this sweet moisture treatment also includes hyaluronic acid, peptides and green tea to smooth and soften skin 24 hours a day.
YEOUTH also has a three pack of anti-aging products at a great price, which allows you to combine and see the effects of a full facial regimen.
Find more Hyaluronic Acid Serum by YEOUTH information and reviews here.
8. Cosmedica Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Cons:
- Smooths and plumps skin
- Helps minimized under eye bags and sags
- Mixes well with your favorite moisturizer or makeup
- One of the most affordable of all reviewed
- Has kind of a strong HA scent, which does go away once dry
- Doesn’t minimize scarring and dark spots like a retinol serum would
- Watery formula is an issue for some
Three simple ingredients set this hyaluronic acid serum apart from the rest – because that’s all there is in this 100 percent vegan formula. This serum can plump and hydrate your skin, while at the same time reducing fine lines and wrinkles. It’s especially popular for de-puffing that super-sensitive under eye area that most of us struggle with.
It’s also one of the more affordable of all the serums we’ve reviewed here. That’s approachable for every user. As with most, this serum targets age spots, fine lines and wrinkles, as well as patchy dry areas. Plus you can mix it with your favorite moisturizer or makeup to create a smooth palette or perfect dewy finish.
Men and women seem equally impressed with this hyaluronic serum, and its skin smoothing and hydrating properties.
For a double boost of both HA hydration, and skin brightening vitamin C, test out the Cosmedica two-pack, that features both the pure hyaluronic acid serum and their popular Hydra-C serum, at a super reasonable price. Add their retinol serum to the mix, and get the serum three-pack for a super affordable price.
Find more Cosmedica Hyaluronic Acid Serum information and reviews here.
9. Body Merry Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Cons:
- Leaves skin looking plump and moist
- The most affordable option
- Nice natural ingredients
- Leaping Bunny Certified
- Not moisturizing enough for some
- Takes time and consistent use to see results
- Can leave skin feeling a bit tight when it dries
- Works best when used in conjunction with moisturizer
This hyaluronic acid serum doesn’t feel heavy or pore-clogging, and it’s affordable. Plus, it has awesome ingredients.
With vitamins C and E to fight those pesky free radicals, jojoba oil to add even more moisture, and skin calming green tea and wild geranium extracts, this lightweight formula goes on smooth and delivers plump looking healthy skin, while minimizing discolorations and dark spots.
Because it’s Leaping Bunny Certified, you can also feel reassured that this product has never been tested on animals (or reptiles).
Take your moisture even to the next level with Body Merry Super C-22, a moisturizer that fights the appearance of sun damage with vitamin C, and soothes and smooths with jojoba oil, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid. The Body Merry Pro-A Serum fights signs of aging and skin discoloration with retinol and a blend of aloe vera, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid.
Find more Body Merry Hyaluronic Acid Serum information and reviews here.
10. ArtNaturals Anti-Aging Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Cons:
- Deeply hydrating and healing
- Pore refining with witch hazel
- Antioxidant formula
- Strengthens skin
- Not as hydrating as some
- Has an off scent
- Sticky when first applied
HA serums not only make your skin supple, they increase elasticity making your skin look younger and firmer. This HA serum from ArtNaturals has a few secrets up its sleeve that we really like. Sure it firms, fights fine lines and wrinkles and hydrates. This serum also brightens your skin with the addition of vitamin C.
But the goodness doesn’t stop there, because it tightens pores and reduces irritation thanks to the addition of witch hazel and aloe vera. That vitamin C also fights free radical damage from the sun and helps to target discoloration and dark spots. This natural and organic formula also strengthens your skin with vitamin E, and adds moisture with jojoba oil that also fights bacteria and breakouts.
Perfect for men and women, it helps to reduce redness and even reduces those nagging sagging under eye bags. Bonus. This formula contains plenty of skin loving botanicals that calm, soothe and reduce redness. Create a clean environment for this serum by cleansing with a clarifying face wash and then follow up with ArtNaturals Vitamin C Hydrating Facial Toner.
Find more ArtNaturals Anti-Aging Hyaluronic Acid Serum information and reviews here.
11. TruSkin Naturals Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Cons:
- Antioxidant formula with skin brightening vitamin C
- Strengthens skin with vitamin E
- HA makes skin plump and supp'e
- Fights under eye bags and dark circles
- Feels sticky on application
- Doesn't absorb as fast as some others
- Oddly scented
- Many issues with pump bottle reported
The TruSkin Naturals HA Serum comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out to see whether it works for you. You can test out its one-two punch to fight wrinkles and dry aging skin. Of course, the HA is the main point here, but we love that this also contains antioxidant vitamin C, which is also a natural skin brightener. It also adds vitamin E to the mix to strengthen your skin and naturally make scars heal faster and better.
This serum plumps your face and helps get rid of the puffiness and dark circles under your eyes at the same time. It’s great for all skin types, including sensitive skin, which can sometimes break out with other serums. Depending on your specific skin issues, TruSkin Naturals also makes a Retinol Serum as well as a vitamin C serum.
Find more TruSkin Naturals Hyaluronic Acid Serum information and reviews here.
12. L'Oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Cons:
- High and low weight HAs replenish moisture at the surface and below it
- Leaves skin plump and smooth
- Improves elasticity
- May not create lasting results for all users
- Pills up under moisturizer
- May cause skin irritation
The L’Oreal Revitalift Serum landed one of Oprah Magazines O Beauty Awards, which is a pretty resounding endorsement. Of course, we also like that L’Oreal consistently does independent testing of their products and looks for validation of results from dermatologists too.
This hyaluronic acid serum helps to replenish moisture, plumping skin for visible results. This lightweight formula goes on smooth and absorbs almost immediately without the tacky feeling that many others leave, and without waiting for what seems like forever to dry. That means a speedier beauty routine, which we also give a thumbs up to.
With 1.5 percent pure hyaluronic acid, it adds bounce and minimizes the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It hydrates at the surface as well as deep within the skin for overall hydration you can see. You’ll also appreciate that it’s paraben-free and has no mineral oil or synthetic dyes.
Find more L’Oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid Serum information and reviews here.
13. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Cons:
- Rich in free radical fighting antioxidants
- Provides long lasting hydration
- Non-comedogenic
- Small amount for the price
- Too strongly scented
- Watery compared to some others
- More chemical ingredients than most
The Hydroboost Hyaluronic Acid Serum holds true to the principles of clean beauty while quenching dry skin with hydration that lasts all day. Oil-free and non-comedogenic, this serum absorbs lightning fast leaving your skin smooth and refreshed without clogging pores or causing irritation.
Like a few others, it contains Portulaca Oleracea which is rich in antioxidants like vitamins A, B1, B2 and C. These have a skin brightening effect as well as offering powerful anti-aging benefits. They help to protect against the formation of fine lines and wrinkles from deep within the skin.
Find more Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum information and reviews here.
Why is the Beauty World Obsessed With Acids?
If you've spent any time reading skincare articles, you've probably heard of salicylic acid or glycolic acid.
So what's the story on hyaluronic acid? It's counter-intuitive, actually, because unlike the stripping power of glycolic and salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid (HA) actually delivers tons of moisture to your skin. When your skin is young and perfect, you naturally have HA in your skin. As with most youthful things, it diminishes as we age, leaving dry patches, wrinkles, and a lack of supple plumpness and radiance.
Thankfully, you can help to replenish that goodness with the best hyaluronic acid serums. It can bolster your skin's moisture levels. These serums can also help to protect the moisture barrier on the outside of your skin, making it more difficult for environmental toxins and free radicals to do their dastardly aging work.
Pro Tip: Dermatologists recommend using your HA serum on slightly damp skin, because this can help it work more effectively.
HA serums can be used as a light moisturizer on their own, which is great for oilier complexions. For those of you with dry, combination or aging skin, they can also enhance the effectiveness of your favorite moisturizing products. Because hyaluronic acid holds 1,000 times its weight in moisture, when followed up with a hydrating skin cream, your skin can look beautifully moisturized all day long.
You can even mix these hyaluronic serums with your favorite foundation for a flawless, dewy look. These serums are so gentle, you can dare to use them on the tender under eye area, where they do an amazing job of minimizing puffy sags and bags and help to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Men and women alike need more moisturizing products as they age, and the best hyaluronic acid serums we're about to review here are perfect for everyone. HA is super gentle, even on the most sensitive skin. And, because it does such amazing things for your complexion, it can also be mighty pricey.
As you look at our favorites, make sure to note whether you're getting a one or two-ounce bottle. If you find a favorite, you might be pleasantly surprised to discover that you can order many of these products in larger sizes, or multi-packs, minimizing the per-ounce price and saving you big bucks.
You can also find lots of skin-brightening vitamin C serums and hard-working retinol creams that contain hyaluronic acid, meaning you can combine ingredients to find the perfect solution for your particular skin issues. Better yet, these combination creams and serums will give you younger looking and more beautiful skin, without using a zillion different products to get it.