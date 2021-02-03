15 Best Multichrome Nail Polish Shades You’ll Love

Birefringence by ILNP is a polish I got a sample of years back and is still the polish I break out when I’m explaining to someone in person what a multichrome is. It’s a beautiful, trendy cobalt blue polish that flashes to amethyst purple. It’s a very oil-slick color that has hidden shades in its shifting as well but blue and purple are the main colors.

Check out this swatch video on YouTube to see Birefringence in action.

This is a two to three coater and is quite sheer on the first coat, but trust that it does build up to be fully opaque. “Birefringence” is a term used to describe materials, most often crystals, that have two or more refractions as light passes through them leading to optic changes so it’s a nice name for a duochrome like this.

ILNP polishes are vegan and cruelty-free.