17 Best Nail Polish for Pastel Green Nails

In the mood for pastel green nails? We’ve collected the 17 best shades from big-name and indie polish brands so you can find the look you’re craving. We’ve included colors from pastel green nail polish’s varied range from seafoam mint to sage to yellowy spring green. For more soft colors check out my roundup of the best shades for pastel purple nails.

For the love of all things pastel.

What is there to not love about pastels? They're bright, cheerful, soft, and hopeful. We could all use a bit more of that right now. 

What's with pastel green?

Pastel green is the perfect spring pastel because it matches all the new plant growth going on around us. The green colors of leaves are a result of chlorophyll levels. More chlorophyll means greener leaves so young leaves and shoots in the spring with lower chlorophyll levels are lighter shades of green. 

Pastel green represents the promise of growth.

Plus it's not a color you see a lot of outside of nature so it stands out from the crowd when it comes to nail polish and makeup. Despite being all around us, throughout history green has been a difficult pigment to make for whatever reason. They really didn't nail down good stable greens until that last few hundred years so I say let's make up for lost time. 

What's the difference between pastel green and mint?

This is sort of a square-rectangle situation. Most mint greens are pastel but not all pastel greens are mint. Plus there are some borderline mints that are definitely not pastel and some that are barely green at all.

Mint or sea green is one of my all-time favorite colors and looks great on all skin tones. Everyone should have a mint polish in their collection. Essie's Mint Candy Apple is a stable mint polish.

Can I wear pastel green nail polish in the fall?

It's 2021. Wear whatever color makes you happy that day. Life's too short to wait on wearing a polish you love just because it might not be the right season. Wear it.

