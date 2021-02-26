17 Best Nail Polish for Pastel Green Nails

That’s Hula-Rious! from OPI’s Infinite Shine line is a light pastel minty green that’s somewhere between spring and sage green. It’s a unique color because it has more than a touch of yellow in there which pushes it more toward spring green or sage–but it’s cool-toned so instead of being a sunny spring green, it’s squarely a mint. This isn’t the normal sea foam blue mints you’re used to seeing and is keeping the mint trend fresh.

The polish goes on slightly streaky and sheer on the first coat but is opaque in two or three coats depending on your application and preferences. OPI’s Infinite Shine formula has a gel-like shine and gel-like performance in that you can get around a week out of this polish or more depending, again, on your application and how roughly you treat your nails.

That’s Hula-Rious! is made in America and currently in high demand so it might be back-ordered. You can see it swatched in this YouTube review.