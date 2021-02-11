19 Best Polishes for Pastel Purple Nails

If periwinkle is your color, check out Dainty Daze by Londontown Lakur. This sweet light purple is on the blue side of the spectrum and perfect for people with cool-toned skin and people with darker skin.

I’ve tested out a few media samples of Londontown Lakurs and they have some of my favorite spring colors out there. In my experience, they can be a little sheer or streaky on the first coat but are pristine after the second coat. Plus, I love how long-lasting they are.

Londontown Lakurs are made in America, PETA-certified cruelty-free, and 16-free. Their polishes are enriched with Florium Complex, a blend of different botanicals like evening primrose oil, rapeseed oil, chamomile extract, cucumber extract, and garlic extract to nourish your nails and keep them strong.