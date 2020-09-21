9 Best Goat Milk Lotions: Your Easy Buying Guide

If every season is dry skin season for you, goat milk lotion should become one of your daily beauty staples for hydrated skin that never feels greasy. Naturally rich in lactic acid, one of the alpha hydroxy acids known for their anti-aging effects, goat’s milk does more than just moisturize. It’s literally packed with skin-loving amino acids, vitamins, and minerals that are essential to healthy and hydrated skin.
Soaps and lotions made with goat’s milk are great for so many skin conditions, from psoriasis and eczema to (somewhat surprisingly,) even acne. The goat goodness is naturally anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antimicrobial.
Just in case the rapidly growing trend toward using goat milk products strikes you as borderline hipster, believe us, there’s truly great science behind their popularity. In fact, even the researchers at theEnvironmental Working Group (EWG) rate goat’s milk as the kind of low hazard ingredient you can feel good about using on your skin.
We’ve featured lots of lotions in this article, many of which are handmade in small batches by farmers who raise and nurture their own goat herds to harvest the milk. Lots of them contain natural plant botanicals, essential oils and other moisturizing ingredients that will make you fall back in love with the skin you’re in. So check out our recommendations for the Best Goat Milk Lotions and prepare to slather yourself in sublime moisture.
1. Dionis Goat Milk Skincare LotionPrice: $12.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lusciously scented with botanicals
- Rich and creamy without being greasy
- Nourishes skin with natural proteins, vitamins and minerals
- Convenient pump bottle
- Not as moisturizing as some
- Scents can be too overpowering
- Some shipping issues reported
Soothingly scented, this goat milk soap from Dionis features a luscious blend of lavender, lily blossom, cassis, jasmine and rose with a background of coconut. Smoothing it on your tired and weary body will be a treat for both your skin and your mind, as it’s almost an aromatherapy experience in addition to deeply moisturizing.
While the rich and creamy formula goes on smooth, it also feels clean, never leaving any greasy residue. Because it is formulated with goat milk, which has similar pH to human skin, it absorbs fast and feeds your skin with lots of beneficial proteins, vitamins and minerals. Goat’s milk is especially beneficial for people with sensitive skin, so if scents tend to irritate yours, be sure to get the unscented version of this yummy lotion.
Because it comes in a big 8.5 ounce pump bottle, it’s simple to keep on your vanity or by your bedside for a quick dose of healthy hydration whenever you’re feeling dry. This lovely lotion comes in eight yummy scents including peach, vanilla bean and an enchanting fragrance called Love.
You can also get the three-piece Dionis Goat Milk Lotion and Hand Cream Set for less than twenty bucks.
Find more Dionis Goat Milk Skincare Lotion information and reviews here.
-
2. Nature by Canus Creamy Body Lotion with Fresh Canadian Goat MilkPrice: $12.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Leaves skin feeling silky and smooth
- Helps to heal dry and damaged skin
- Creamy without being greasy
- Cruelty-free formula contains no phosphates or parabens
- Very strong scent
- Some pump bottle issues reported
- Not very thick
If you’re someone with sensitive skin who is looking for a goat’s milk lotion that is made completely with ethically sourced ingredients, this rich and creamy formula from Nature by Canus is a good choice. Made with fresh goat milk goats happily living in Canada, this lotion is packed with essential fatty acids, naturally occurring retinol, niacin, potassium, zinc and selenium. Goat’s milk is kind of a health miracle unto itself.
Your skin will feel super silky thanks to the natural emollients in this lotion. And despite the fact that this lotion contains fresh goat’s milk, this company has an innovative way to preserve its unique properties without using skin-irritating chemicals. Slathered on regularly, it is healing and soothing for those with dry and damaged skin.
You can also get this yummy lotion in an unscented version, as well as an extra hydrating formula that contains shea butter in addition to the naturally emollient goat’s milk.
This same company also makes a popular goat milk soap. Check out our guide to the best goat milk soaps here.
Find more Nature by Canus Creamy Body Lotion with Fresh Canadian Goat Milk information and reviews here.
-
3. Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Hand LotionPrice: $22.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight but moisturizing formula
- Clean ingredients
- Smells heavenly
- Nice for men
- Pretty darned expensive
- Pump can be problematic
- Some packaging issues reported
Lighter than many of the goat milk lotions reviewed, this is the perfect choice for your hands because it’s non-greasy formula moisturizes without heaviness. It’s a great gift choice for the men on your list with a delicious vanilla and sandalwood scent. The entrepreneurs who bought Beekmans 1802 far just over a decade ago and took in a neighbor and his goat herd have turned their enterprise into a unique upscale lifestyle brand.
Naturally anti-inflammatory, goat milk is great for minimizing skin irritation which is common to those people who wash their hands a lot, so keeping this handy pump bottle near the kitchen and bathroom sinks makes good sense. This is a gentle clean formula that is paraben and sulfate free.
Find more Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Hand Lotion information and reviews here.
-
4. Nubian Heritage Goat’s Milk & Chai Body LotionPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very thick and creamy formula
- Moisture that lasts all day
- Chai and rose scent profile is exotic and appealing
- Especially good after shaving
- Scent is overpowering to some
- So thick it's hard to get out of the bottle
- Spendy compared to some
Thick and rich, this luscious lotion has an amazing smell thanks to the chai and rose extracts. While it’s fragrance is pretty intoxicating, what you’ll really fall in love with is the creamy texture and how perfectly soft and hydrated your skin feels after using it. It leaves your legs gorgeously shiny after shaving, and keeps arms and elbows super soft as well.
Shea butter adds to the conditioning power of this lotion and you feel happy using this formula packed with healthy ingredients on your skin every day. Because it’s so rich, a little goes a long way, so don’t be off put by the price, because it’s a big 13 ounce bottle. If you love the spicy chai scent, you might also want to try the Goat’s Milk and Chai hand cream for your extremely dry and chapped mitts.
This lotion also contains rose extract, a gentle astringent that’s both calming and healing. Many facial spritzers use rose extract and rose water to refresh and heal skin and set makeup. If you’d like to learn more those products, check out our guide to the best facial spritzers and recommendations for the best makeup setting sprays.
Find more Nubian Heritage Goat's Milk & Chai Body Lotion information and reviews here.
-
5. Legend’s Creek Farm Rosemary & Lavender Goat Milk LotionPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super emollient formula features lots of moisturizing oils along with goat's milk
- Helps to tackle tough skin issues and irritations
- Very thick and creamy so a little goes a long way
- Wallet friendly pricing
- Pump bottle issues reported
- Not all available scents smell natural
- Not effective for every user
Legend’s Creek Farm has come up with a winning formula for those who have chapped and dry skin, that also happens to be super sensitive. This deeply nourishing formula features not just amazing goat’s milk, but other rich emollients as well. Almond, hemp, coconut, cocoa and shea oils create a creamy formula that leaves your skin feeling smooth and drenched in hydration.
Scented with rosemary and lavender essential oils, this lotion is a feast for all your senses. Especially helpful for those with dry, itchy skin, eczema and other irritations, this goat milk lotion soothes and helps minimize those issues. It is very thick and creamy, but definitely not greasy, so a little goes a long way. It absorbs fast, and is great to use on your face as well as your body.
This lotion comes in six different scents, so pick the one that’s right for you. Legend’s Creek Farm also makes a popular goat milk soap that comes in 15 different scents.
Find more Legend's Creek Farm Rosemary & Lavender Goat Milk Lotion information and reviews here.
-
6. Windrift Hill Moisturizing Goat’s Milk LotionPrice: $17.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fresh goats milk formula is creamy and rich
- Great for both dry and oily skin types
- Comes in many scents as well as unscented
- Doesn't contain alcohol
- Flip top lid versus pump bottle
- Feels a bit greasier than some
- A few shipping issues reported
One of the best things about goat milk lotion is that it’s non-comedogenic, so slathering yourself regularly won’t mean clogged pores and breakouts. The goat milk in this formula is fresh from Nubian goats wandering the wide open spaces of Montana, land of the Big Sky. While this particular lotion is unscented, you can expect it to have just a bit of the natural aroma of goat’s milk. While it comes in 22 scented varieties, all are made with essential oils, so fragrances are quite natural.
This lotion glides on your skin and absorbs fast, so you won’t have to wait to slip into your clothes or your jammies. Combined with hydrating jojoba oil, it’s the perfect answer to dry or irritated skin, and is especially effective for those with acne as jojoba helps to regulate sebum production. Handcrafted in small quantities, you can be assured of purity and freshness.
Windrift Hill Goats ‘n Oats goat milk soap gets rave reviews as well, plus they also make many scented goat milk body butters, including Montana Huckleberry.
Find more Windrift Hill Moisturizing Goat's Milk Lotion information and reviews here.
-
7. Bates Family Farm Cherry Vanilla Goat Milk LotionPrice: $15.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very good for those with eczema or acne
- Many fun fragrances available
- Olive oil and shea butter make it ultra-moisturizing
- Some scents aren't the best
- More expensive than some others
- Not effective for all users
This creamy goat’s milk lotion sounds and smells like it should be a dessert, and it really is a sweet treat for super dry skin. The beauty of goat milk and the products made with it is that it’s really terrific for both dry and oily skin. It is naturally healing for eczema sufferers and it also helps keep acne at bay because it’s also naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial. It also uses olive oil and shea butter combined with goat’s milk to hydrate your skin and leave it soft and smooth. This lotion comes in nearly a dozen fragrances, as well as unscented, which is recommended for those who are sensitive to fragrance oils.
This lotion absorbs fast and leaves your skin soft and lightly scented. If you have severely chapped or cracked skin, you might want to try Bates Family Farm Body Budder, which is a much thicker version of their goat milk lotion and is effective as well for cuticle cream and even helps with healing sunburns. It comes in 13 luscious scents.
Find more Bates Family Farm Cherry Vanilla Goat Milk Lotion information and reviews here.
-
8. Ziaja Goat’s Milk Body LotionPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pantenol helps to stregthen and encourage skin to heal
- Helps to fight free radicals
- Goat's milk complex delivers skin loving goodness
- Scent is too heavy for some
- Can sting if used after shaving
- Cheap bottle materials
This lotion will likely look and feel differently than all the rest because it’s a water in oil emulsion. Filled with nourishing goat milk goodness, it firms, smoothes and hydrates almost instantly and helps to protect your skin from becoming dry. Panthenol keeps skin soft and helps to stimulate healing of cracked and dry skin. Vitamin E helps to nourish and protect your skin from free radical damage and early aging. Sounds good.
Because it has a light and fresh scent, both men and women love to use this lotion for softer smoother skin. Ziaja also makes two popular goat’s milk face creams – one for day use and another for night use, as well as a goats milk eye cream.
Find more Ziaja Goat's Milk Body Lotion information and reviews here.
-
9. Lover’s Care Goat’s Milk Body LotionPrice: $23.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super moisturizing thanks to the combo of goat's milk, shea butter and yogurt
- Moisture lasts throught the day
- Licorice and pearl powder make skin look luminous and supple
- Not paraben free
- Scent is too strong for some
- More non-natural additives than many others
This super softening body lotion packs a punch to dry skin with a combination of goat’s milk, yogurt and shea butter to deliver instant moisture to thirsty skin. Yogurt is packed with skin loving proteins, while shea butter is rich in antioxidant goodness, meaning it’s a great wrinkle fighter and helps protect your skin from sun damage.
As you know by now, goat’s milk has so many positive attributes, we’ll just mention that it’s completely awesome for your skin. This skin loving formula also features licorice root, to protect and improve skin tone and texture. It also uses pearl powder which is high in amino acids that help keep your skin bright, soft and supple. It’s also enhanced by a proprietary moisturizing plant extract to make the moisture last throughout the day.
Lover’s care makes a triple moisturizing goat milk lotion that features honey and royal jelly for the ultimate moisture bomb.
Find more Lover's Care Goat's Milk Body Lotion information and reviews here.
Goat's milk is very high in vitamin A, which is necessary for healing and repairing damaged skin tissues according to the experts at Goat Milk Stuff. They also encourage consumers to look for products made with raw goat's milk for the best results, and you'll see several on our list of recommended lotions.
Because it's rich in lactic acid, this lotion also exfoliates and smooths your skin.
