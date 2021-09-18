11 Best Professional Facial Steamers

If you’re the owner of a spa or high-end salon, the more skin treatments you have available to your clients, the more they’re going to have a reason to choose your business over your competition’s. That’s one of the many reasons you should consider adding any of these professional facial steamers to offerings. There are many different types of facial steamers for professionals at spas and salons available, but, luckily, we’re here to help. Find the right facial steamer for your business below with our ultimate buying guide.
1. Aromatherapy Facial Steamer (LCL Beauty Store)Price: $249.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One Year Warranty
- Fast-Heating Steamer
- Flexible But Stable
- Uneven Weight
- Assembly Required
- Doesn't Come With A Manual
If you have been looking for professional facial steamers, this Aromatherapy Facial Steamer from the LCL Beauty Store is one to take a look at. It not only comes with a steamer but also comes with four high-frequency attachments and a magnifying glass. You can also add aromatic oils to give your clients aromatherapy during the facial.
You will notice that the magnifying lamp arm can move to become very close to the client or further away. One of the best things about this facial steamer that makes it a popular choice is the fact that it is very quiet. The soft noise it makes helps create a tranquil environment for people to relax in. Some facial steam becomes very loud in the process of producing steam, but this one does not.
The magnifying glass has a 5x magnification making it the most essential tool to inspect pores on a deeper level. There are soft cool bulbs that will allow you to closely analyze your clients’ skin without worrying about damaging or dehydrating their skin.
Find more Aromatherapy Facial Steamer (LCL Beauty Store) information and reviews here.
2. Prime Option: T5 Facial Machine w/ Glass Jar Steamer (eMarkbeauty)Price: $1,152.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hot Towel Warmer
- Aromatherapy
- Microderm Tools
- Pricey
- Hard to Assemble
- Small Pieces
If you want something that looks like it came from the future, the T5 facial machine is a splendid option. It comes with a flexible magnifying glass, and it’s on wheels, making it easy to access from any point in the room. This comes with many add-ons and a glass jar meant for herbal and essential oils. You can add on aromatherapy during your facials and charge extra.
This is a good option if you are looking for a way to do classic facials but also microderms. The T5 comes with a vacuum and extractor with spray, plus a facial brush and skin scrubber. This professional facial steamer also comes incredibly organized, leaving you knowing exactly where things are located, making it easier to focus on your client’s skin.
One of the biggest pitfalls of this machine is that the assembly can be difficult to follow, and there are a few very small pieces that can get lost easily. However, if you have any questions about assembly, you can call the customer support team, which has been rated highly.
Find more T5 Facial Machine w/ Glass Jar Steamer (eMarkbeauty) information and reviews here.
3. Best Budget Option: Fitnessclub 2-in-1 Facial Steamer w/ LED Magnifying LampsPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Magnifying glass
- LED cool white lamp
- Easy to move around
- Simple design
- No aromatherapy
- Short power cord
Not interested in providing aromatherapy? That’s okay, this straightforward, professional facial steamer is the best option for you. It provides an adjustable arm that can aim the steam in multiple directions and a magnifying glass with 5x magnification. This is perfect for the basic facials you need to perform every day.
It does not come with additional features, it’s very simple. The steamer is on wheels and can be moved without any effort. Despite how simple the design is, it still works wonderfully. It comes with a cool white light that won’t harm your clients’ skin and will work to increase the skin’s microcirculation.
The hot water cup is durable and will not break easily. On the other hand, one of the major downfalls of this professional facial steamer is that it is too simple. This steamer is great for anyone needing the bare minimum but may not give you that competitive edge you need to stay in business. This is probably the best budget choice for salons.
Find more Best Budget Option: Fitnessclub 2-in-1 Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
4. Pro 3 in 1 Facial Steamer For Salons (Artist Hand Store)Price: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to Use
- Easy to Put Together
- Durable
- Simple Design
- No Additional Accessories
- Plastic Water Container
If you are looking for a budget-friendly yet durable professional facial steamer, this may be your best choice. It is a simplistic version of a facial steamer and will do an incredible job for a new esthetician. This facial steamer will allow you to go hot or cold, which is perfect for different skin types. You will be able to fully customize the facial with the help of this tool, making your clients happy.
This professional facial steamer from the Artist Hand Store is good for those who need something easy and quick to build. The best part of this steamer is that it moves around easily but without breaking. It can also hold essential or herbal oils which will help your clients relax during the facial. You can provide many different types of aromatherapy depending on what they want to focus on.
One of the biggest downfalls of this steamer is its very simple design that may not come with everything you need. There are no additional items like attachments or towels, and the water container is made of plastic. For any professional facial steamer, you should only use purified water and natural oils.
Find more Pro 3 in 1 Facial Steamer For Salons (Artist Hand) information and reviews here.
5. eMarkbeauty Prime Facial MachinePrice: $1,079.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Premium and Professional Look
- Multiple Add-ons Available
- Microderm Tools
- Expensive
- Tough to Assemble
- Takes a Long Time to Ship
One of the best secrets of an esthetician is having the right equipment that allows you to perform multiple functions. If your budget is a bit bigger and you want to compete with other estheticians in the area, this premium option from eMarkbeauty is the best choice. With this professional steamer, you will be able to offer your clients classic facials, aromatherapy add-ons, microdermabrasion, and much more.
It comes with high-frequency argon and neon tubes, facial towels, a towel warmer, two bowls, hot towels, Microderm extractors and diffusers, and a magnifying glass. This machine looks professional and comes with everything you need to be successful.
This is truly one of the best professional facial steamers for any business owner, but the truth is the biggest pitfall is the price. No matter who you get it from, this will be a high cost. However, think of it as an investment; you can offer more services with this tool and may have a bigger ROI or return on investment with this steamer.
Find more Prime Option: eMarkbeauty Prime Facial Machine information and reviews here.
6. Topbarber Professional Facial SteamerPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy Assembly
- Adjustable Lighting
- Comes with Herbal Basket
- Comes With Small Pieces
- Separate High Frequency Attachments
- Super Low Shut Off Sounds
If you are an esthetician looking for a durable facial steamer that can also withstand herbal oils, this is the steamer for you. Topbarber has been known to make some long-lasting equipment that is meant for professional use. You won’t be disappointed with this product.
The face steamer was meant to cleanse the skin and improve the appearance of dehydrated skin, making it perfect for professional use. It comes with a powerful facial atomizer that allows for moisture to deeply penetrate the skin. Your clients won’t be disappointed by the results.
With this high-powered facial steamer, you will observe and analyze a client’s skin from multiple angles. It has a magnifying glass that will enlarge the skin 5x, making it possible to study pores and even hair follicles. You can provide the best services with the help of this high-quality tool. This steamer is one of the most reliable and durable products you can find as an esthetician.
This facial steamer is easy to clean and sterilize. When your clients come to you they expect you to have clean equipment and this is one of the easiest steamers to keep clean. You can follow all sanitation codes for your spa and ensure everyone who comes for a facial stays healthy.
Find more Topbarber Professional Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
7. 3-in-1 High Freq Facial Steamer Stationary Facial BedPrice: $548.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes With a Bed
- 24" Arm Facial Steamer
- Professional Look
- Can Take a Few Weeks To Arrive
- Glass Attachments Break Easily
- Assembly Required
If you do not yet have a proper bed or chair for your clients to sit on, this facial steamer includes one to use. One of LCL Beauty’s is a bit more expensive than the other options, but for a good reason: this package comes with a 3 in 1 facial steamer, a bed/chair, towels, and a stool for you to sit on.
The steamer arm is 24″ long and will move in various directions, so the client’s face will be steamed for the proper length of time. This facial steamer has a silent timer that will alert you when the steam session has been completed but will not bother your client.
The only downfall to this professional facial steamer is that it can be harder to assemble and take much longer to ship. It may take longer due to the bed that comes with it, and you may have a harder time moving the package around. On the other hand, the best thing about this facial steamer is that it is a set that comes with everything a new esthetician would need. If you need towels, stools, and a steamer, this is the best set for you.
Find more 3-in-1 High Freq Facial Steamer Stationary Facial Bed information and reviews here.
8. Buy-Rite 10-in-1 Professional Skin Care MachinePrice: $1,039.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10 Functions
- Body Treatments
- Wheels
- Hard Assembly
- Hard to Read Instructions
- Steamer Has a Short Arm
Do you provide your clients with back facials and classic facials? This professional skincare machine from Buy-Rite is the perfect professional-grade steamer because you can do more than just a client’s face. It will give you a competitive advantage over other locals. The entire unit is on wheels, making it easy to move around while you are working or cleaning, and it comes with 10 functions plus two bowls.
Located at the bottom end of the unit, there is a towel warmer for facial towels and more. It comes with a vacuum, brush, spray, steamer, magnifying glass, galvanic, and lowlights for inspection. Whether you are offering microdermabrasion or focusing on anti-wrinkle facials, this facial steamer is perfect and offered at a competitive price.
One of the biggest downfalls of this unit is that the customer service team is not always responsive. Meaning you may have a hard time getting replacement parts. However, this machine has versatile pieces, and you may be able to get replacement parts on your own outside of the company.
Find more Buy-Rite 10-in-1 Professional Skin Care Machine information and reviews here.
9. All in One Facial Machine (eMark Beauty)Price: $922.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lifetime Customer Service
- Magnifying Lamp
- Add-on Tools
- Small Water Reservoir
- Hard to Assemble Alone
- Screws Hard to Tighten
eMark Beauty has made one of the best budget-friendly professional-grade facial steamers to buy. It ships quickly, and the design is simple but has all of the functions you need to perform complex facials like microdermabrasion. The best thing that EMark provides is a lifetime of customer service and a one-year warranty for their products.
This unit has a LED magnifying glass that lets you inspect a person’s skin up close without causing any damage from the harsh lights. It also comes with a galvanic current which can be turned to positive or negative polarity. There are tons of tools, four in argon and three in neon which makes it easy to perform multiple functions.
The biggest pitfall of this unit is that it can be hard to put it together by yourself. You may need one other person to hold pieces in place while you screw pieces together tightly. If you do it alone, you risk having loose screws, which can later damage the equipment.
Find more All in One Facial Machine (eMark Beauty) information and reviews here.
10. eMarkbeauty A11 Facial MachinePrice: $888.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can Hold 12 Towels
- Customizable Machine
- Demo Videos Available For Each Function
- No Hardcopy Manual Available
- Pieces Not Labeled
- Difficult Assembly
Like most professional-grade facial steamers, the A11 can be hard to put together. Unfortunately, this one is a bit more difficult than the rest, and it does not come with an instruction manual. The good news is that if you email the customer service team, they will send you an emailed copy of the manual and demos for each function this machine can do.
With this machine, you will be able to set the steamer to hot, cold, and to different pressures easily. You can inspect a client’s skin with a magnifying glass that enlarges things up to 5 times the size. Best of all, there is a hot towel warmer you can use to keep moist towels warm for the clients.
This is an all-in-one tool that is durable and stable. It is well built with a side rack for convenience. You will be able to wow your customers with this sleek machine. If you need any customization to this product, the makers can easily add additional items for you.
Find more eMarkbeauty A11 Facial Machine information and reviews here.
11. LCL Beauty 14-in-1 Microdermabrasion Facial MachinePrice: $1,099.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Free Skincare Kit
- Diamond Microdermabrasion Technology
- Multiple Functions In One Unit
- Tons of Separate Pieces
- Small Pieces
- Bowls of the Left Hand Side
Like the other LCL facial steamer, this one is a great one to choose; unlike the other one, this version does not come with the bed. This unit is also made with diamond microdermabrasion technology, making it totally unique. LCL has created a steamer unit with add-ons like a solid-core double-headed diamond microdermabrasion wand and a separate vacuum for the best facials.
This professional facial steamer weighs a bit more than the others at around 112 pounds. However, it is on wheels, so you can easily move it around the room without worrying about lifting it. This machine will give you the best results, and clients will be happy with the experience they receive. It is one of the best professional steamers you will find on the market.
This unit also comes with a free skincare kit that is worth $175. You can test out the products while setting out the unit. One of the biggest downfalls of this product is that there are tons of small pieces to keep track of when putting it together. If you have any questions about the pieces, the customer service team is really responsive.
If you’re looking for microdermabrasion technology for your home, we’ve got you covered with these smaller (and cheaper) options for home use.
Find more LCL Beauty 14-in-1 Microdermabrasion Facial Machine information and reviews here.
Are These Types of Steamers Good For Home Use?
No, not really - we recommend getting one of the significantly less expensive home facial steamers for personal use. The professional facial steamers above have too many bells and whistles and are intended for use at a salon or a spa.
What is an Ozone Steamer?
Some professional spa steamers come with something called an Ozone function, so you might be wondering exactly what that actually means. Ozone is an optional function on some of these machines that also sterilizes the face while it steams by loosening the dirt on your face, unclogging the pores, and increasing the cell oxygenation for healthier-looking skin.
