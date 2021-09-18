11 Best Professional Facial Steamers

If you have been looking for professional facial steamers, this Aromatherapy Facial Steamer from the LCL Beauty Store is one to take a look at. It not only comes with a steamer but also comes with four high-frequency attachments and a magnifying glass. You can also add aromatic oils to give your clients aromatherapy during the facial.

You will notice that the magnifying lamp arm can move to become very close to the client or further away. One of the best things about this facial steamer that makes it a popular choice is the fact that it is very quiet. The soft noise it makes helps create a tranquil environment for people to relax in. Some facial steam becomes very loud in the process of producing steam, but this one does not.

The magnifying glass has a 5x magnification making it the most essential tool to inspect pores on a deeper level. There are soft cool bulbs that will allow you to closely analyze your clients’ skin without worrying about damaging or dehydrating their skin.