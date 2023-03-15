5 Best Vortex Mixers for Nail Polish & More

Vortex mixers were designed for laboratory use but why wouldn’t we repurpose this design to work as an eyelash glue or nail polish shaker? So many beauty products need to be vigorously shaken up (I’m looking at you gel nail polish ) but if you have wrist problems or are a professional and want to avoid getting wrist problems, you need can’t do without these little mixing powerhouses.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Who Needs a Vortex Shaker?

If you work with products that need to be shaken before use, you can benefit from having a small machine that does it for you.

The National Institute of Health's page on repetitive stress injury notes that these injuries can be debilitating and affect people like bartenders (shaking). It doesn't help that the University of Michigan lists having long nails as one of the risk factors for developing a repetitive stress injury.

You can also get it from typing (hello, carpal tunnel) so if you already have wrist or hand issues, having to shake up your nail polish can be a challenge.

Why Not Just Shake It?

This was my husband's argument too but then I got out my stopwatch app and asked him to shake a bottle of nail polish for one minute. He knows how many bottles are involved when I do a manicure. Halfway through he said, "Yeah, okay, that sucks." Because it does so you do a slapdash job and your polish might not last as long.

A vortex shaker doesn't actually shake. It rotates in a small circle at speeds of 4,500 revolutions per minute creating a swirling vortex inside the bottle. That's 75 rotations each second. I certainly can't shake a bottle that fast.

Hand shaking will never be as effective as a machine build for this.

How Important Is It To Shake Eyelash Adhesive?

Very. Slightly separated nail polish is one thing, but you don't want the wrong proportion of adhesive to carrier when you're putting something on someone's eyelid.

Eyelash glue has changed a lot over the years and the industry has settled on a formula that is low on odor, safer than previous options, fast-drying--but also extremely temperamental.

Cyanoacrylate is the active adhesive in eyelash glue and if it isn't properly mixed with the rest of the formula, the lashes won't have proper retention.

According to Aki Lashes, how you shake it is just as important as how long you shake it. Shaking eyelash adhesive up and down the way you should nail polish can deposit un-mixed cyanoacrylate into the tip of the bottle where it can dry and block your nozzle. The best way is to shake your bottle sideways.

That makes me think that they really ought to be building vortex shaker holders direction into lash pillows.

This YouTube video shows the visual difference between well-shaken adhesive compared to poorly-shaken adhesive.

My Nail Polish Still Is Gloopy?

Sometimes after you mix up your favorite shade that has separated, it can still be unworkable. If the polish is old and has dried out that means it has lost too much of the original solvent.

But don't fret--you can buy that solvent and thin out your nail polishes and make them as good as new. Orly has a great thinner for traditional air-dry polish.

Gel polish needs its own specialized solvent and I always say go with Kiara Sky's thinner.