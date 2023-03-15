5 Best Vortex Mixers for Nail Polish & More

Vortex mixers were designed for laboratory use but why wouldn’t we repurpose this design to work as an eyelash glue or nail polish shaker? So many beauty products need to be vigorously shaken up (I’m looking at you gel nail polish) but if you have wrist problems or are a professional and want to avoid getting wrist problems, you need can’t do without these little mixing powerhouses.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $48.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $55.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Mini Vortexer by Heathrow ScientificPrice: $79.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great nail polish size
- Powerful
- Comes with two silicone caps
- Quiet operation
- Not for larger bottles
- Coloring is not bright
- Smaller base can be less stable
The Mini Vortexer by Heathrow Scientific is a great choice for those who are working with small bottles like gel polish or cosmetic glues or people who need to mix up liquids that are fairly fluid like tattoo ink. It’s tiny which I love as my manicure table is cluttered as it is. I’m talking only 4.3 inches squared but still able to pack a punch of 4,500 RPM.
It’s a pressure-sensitive mixer so you only need one hand to operate it. Place your item on the silicone cap and press down until it turns on. It turns off when you remove the item and that’s the whole thing.
It’s my favorite on the list because it had good median power in such a small package but one thing I especially like about this one is how quiet it is. It runs at only 53 decibels and, going by this decibel comparison chart by Yale, it’s comparable to a household refrigerator which is measured at around 55 decibels.
Find more Mini Vortexer by Heathrow Scientific information and reviews here.
-
2. Mini Rechargeable Vortex ShakerPrice: $48.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wireless and portable
- More powerful than some wired models
- One-touch operation
- Extra compact
- Color choices
- Suction cups in place
- Can run out of battery
- Only good for smaller bottles
- You get what you pay for
The Mini Rechargeable Vortex Shaker was designed for people looking for something small, something portable, or even just a cheap option. It uses the same one-touch operation as the others where it only turns on when it senses something pressed into the holder at the top.
It’s the only rechargeable option that made it on the list so you can charge it up and then use it wirelessly. That makes it a great choice if you work on-site at people’s homes or travel to do events or guest spots. Or if you just hate having a tangle of wires on your work area. It takes about two hours to fully charge the shaker and you’re good to go.
You would think being rechargeable would mean less power, but the Mini has more power than even some of the plug-in models on there. It spins at 7,000 RPM and will shake up your small bottles in only five seconds. That’s not messing around. They’ve added nine mini suction cups to the bottom of the mixer to keep it stable which is helpful.
It’s super compact at 4.3 inches squared so I do mean it’s only for small bottles. It’s good for things like eyelash glue, nail polish, or tattoo inks.
If black isn’t for you, it’s available in several colors including white and a dark blue-green.
Keep in mind, that you do get what you pay for. This one is one the cheaper side so don’t expect it to last you years and years. It’s not built do withstand daily professional use.
Find more Mini Rechargeable Vortex Shaker information and reviews here.
-
3. Makartt Vortex ShakerPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3,000 RPM
- Mini mixer
- Designed for beauty products
- Adorable pink
- Suction cup base
- One-touch operation
- You may not like the pink
- Not as powerful as others
- Really vibrates the table
There’s merit to the idea that if you want to mix up beauty products, buy a mixer from a beauty brand–like the Makartt Vortex Shaker. It’s cute, it’s small, and it’s pink. What’s not to love?
When I say small, I mean it’s only 3.5 inches across. That’s tiny. It makes it just the right size for things like nail polish and eyelash glue. The vortex spins at 3,000 RPM which is about average for these machines and impressive that they could fit that into this petite little guy. The product states it can mix up to 50 mL and I’m sure it could with enough time, but it’s made for beauty products so stick to beauty products.
For stability, the are suction cups on the base so when you press your produce on the sensor to activate the machine, it doesn’t jitter all around your table. As it doesn’t have a lot of bulk to absorb its own power, the little Makartt machine does tend to vibrate the desk a bit when it’s working but the mixer only needs to go for a few seconds at a time (30 tops) so it isn’t a huge problem.
Find more Makartt Vortex Shaker information and reviews here.
-
4. ONiLAB Mixing VortexPrice: $55.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for hobbyists
- One-hand operation
- Affordable
- 3,000 RPM
- Not up for daily professional use
- Not strong enough for thick liquids
- Bland-looking
For those who want a mixer for a hobby, aren’t sure how much they’ll actually use one, or don’t have the budget for the other models, the ONiLAB Vortexer is the budget model to spring for.
As long as you’re not working with large bottles or thick, viscous paints, this little guy should have the power you need to mix up your solutions.
One of its greatest features is its ease of use. Once it’s on, the mixer is ready for use but it won’t start the shaking action until it senses that an item has been applied to the rubber topper. You apply pressure until the mixer is activated and once you remove the item, the machine stops shaking. It’s very similar to the way most UV nail lamps work. You may need to rotate your bottle partway through if the contents are not properly mixing.
At only 5.24 inches squared, it’s large than the others but still a compact size that won’t take up too much desk space. I like that it comes with a one-year warranty.
Find more ONiLAB Mixing Vortex information and reviews here.
-
5. INTLLAB Vortex Lab MixerPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact
- Mixes in under a minute
- Looks very professional
- Good budget option
- Lower RPM
- Louder than some
- Not suction-cuped down
- May look too sciencey for some
INTLLAB Vortex Lab Mixer is a compact model with a great entry-level price tag. Clearly, this one was made for a lab environment so you can count on it to perform. It claims it can mix bottles up to 50 mL. A standard nail polish bottle is 15 mL so that’s plenty.
The affordable price, however, does get you less power than other models. This one spins at 2,800 RPMs which is way faster than manually shaking something but compared to other models that spin at 7,000 RPMs, this one falls short. It will still work but it will likely take you more like 45 seconds to mix something instead of five seconds.
It looks a little bit like a blue traffic gone with a three-sided base. The unique triangle design is great for preventing tipping. It’s not as great at keeping the machine in one spot as it can vibrate around when in use. That’s not a huge deal to me because it’s only on when you’re actively pressing a bottle onto the sensor so it’s not like it can vibrate unattended.
Find more INTLLAB Vortex Lab Mixer information and reviews here.
Who Needs a Vortex Shaker?
If you work with products that need to be shaken before use, you can benefit from having a small machine that does it for you.
The National Institute of Health's page on repetitive stress injury notes that these injuries can be debilitating and affect people like bartenders (shaking). It doesn't help that the University of Michigan lists having long nails as one of the risk factors for developing a repetitive stress injury.
You can also get it from typing (hello, carpal tunnel) so if you already have wrist or hand issues, having to shake up your nail polish can be a challenge.
Why Not Just Shake It?
This was my husband's argument too but then I got out my stopwatch app and asked him to shake a bottle of nail polish for one minute. He knows how many bottles are involved when I do a manicure. Halfway through he said, "Yeah, okay, that sucks." Because it does so you do a slapdash job and your polish might not last as long.
A vortex shaker doesn't actually shake. It rotates in a small circle at speeds of 4,500 revolutions per minute creating a swirling vortex inside the bottle. That's 75 rotations each second. I certainly can't shake a bottle that fast.
Hand shaking will never be as effective as a machine build for this.
How Important Is It To Shake Eyelash Adhesive?
Very. Slightly separated nail polish is one thing, but you don't want the wrong proportion of adhesive to carrier when you're putting something on someone's eyelid.
Eyelash glue has changed a lot over the years and the industry has settled on a formula that is low on odor, safer than previous options, fast-drying--but also extremely temperamental.
Cyanoacrylate is the active adhesive in eyelash glue and if it isn't properly mixed with the rest of the formula, the lashes won't have proper retention.
According to Aki Lashes, how you shake it is just as important as how long you shake it. Shaking eyelash adhesive up and down the way you should nail polish can deposit un-mixed cyanoacrylate into the tip of the bottle where it can dry and block your nozzle. The best way is to shake your bottle sideways.
That makes me think that they really ought to be building vortex shaker holders direction into lash pillows.
This YouTube video shows the visual difference between well-shaken adhesive compared to poorly-shaken adhesive.
My Nail Polish Still Is Gloopy?
Sometimes after you mix up your favorite shade that has separated, it can still be unworkable. If the polish is old and has dried out that means it has lost too much of the original solvent.
But don't fret--you can buy that solvent and thin out your nail polishes and make them as good as new. Orly has a great thinner for traditional air-dry polish.
Gel polish needs its own specialized solvent and I always say go with Kiara Sky's thinner.