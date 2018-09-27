10 Best Sigma Lenses for Canon: Your Buying Guide (2018)

Canon glass is some of the best in the amateur and professional photography business. It’s a brand that’s virtually unmatched in reputation when it comes to optical quality, but this name comes at an expensive price. This is where Sigma comes in. While Sigma glass isn’t as clear, well-known, and well-made as L-series glass, many users find that their products offer significantly more value. Sigma is very much a Toyota type brand.

They make great lenses at great prices that work for most people. Not everyone is cool rolling up in a Camry, but if you are, then Sigma likely offers a lens that will suit your needs. From affordable telephoto lenses, exotic fisheye lenses, to unique primes, Sigma has a piece of hardware to fit almost any occasion and need. The prices range, but they’re always cheaper than any comparable Canon alternative and most users can attest to the Sigma version offering considerably more bang for one’s buck.

Here are the top 10 best Sigma lenses for Canon from lowest to highest price.

1. 70-300mm f4-5.6

For those looking for an affordable telephoto lens, this Sigma 70-300mm offers superb build quality with great macro and zoom shots. Users love it up-close and from a distance. The lens is coated to reduce flare and ghosting. It’s great for a variety of photo types including sports, portraiture, and nature shots. At 70mm, it will be limited for capturing anything wide, but beyond this, this lens is excellent for stills. For video, the stickiness of the zoom ring could be an issue, as this lens doesn’t always zoom smoothly. Still, for those looking for a great cheap telephoto lens, the Sigma is a solid bargain. That said, if one doesn’t need the sharpest images and would like to spend less, this is a rare instance where Canon offers a cheaper alternative. It can’t do macro shots like this Sigma lens, but if you’re in it for the telephoto reach, Canon’s 75-300mm may suit you better.

Price: $199

Pros:

Multi-layer lens coating reduces flares, ghosting

Great for sports, portraits, and nature photos

Can be used for macro using “macro switch”, minimum focusing distance of 37.1 inches

Praised as great lens for those on a budget

Macro and telephoto shots look great

Praised as professional grade

Cons:

Zooming back and forth can be sticky

No vibration reduction (aka image stabilization)

Some users found lens to be insufficiently durable

2. 17-50mm f2.8

This Sigma 17-50mm f2.8 offers excellent sharpness and speed in a very versatile range. It boasts robust image stabilization of 4 stops, and a steady f2.8 across the board- meaning it’s great for zooming in video. Users love its compactness, quiet autofocus, and performance in video. It’s specifically noted that it is more than sharp enough for 4k videos. At f2.8, it’s fast enough to help out in low light situations as well, and at this price, it’s not breaking the bank. What a deal.

Price: $298.41

Pros:

Ideal for Canon cameras with APS-C sensors

4 stops of image stabilization

Ultra compact

Hypersonic motor for quiet autofocus

Praised as sharp and great for 4K videos

Cons:

Some say autofocus is noisy meaning it’s not good for vlogging

One user had an issue with a mark on the glass

International version- no warranty

3. 18-250mm f3.5-6.3 (Macro)

With a minimum focusing distance of 13.8 inches, this lens is a macro cannon. Its mini-motor has focus override so one can always adjust manually. The image stabilization is good for up to four stops. Users love its great build quality and tack sharp macro pics. That said, some did have issues with durability after long periods of time, though this was only in a small percentage of users. While it may not be up to bulletproof L Series standards, this lens’ images and price speak for itself, for those looking to shoot macro, it’s a bargain.

Price: $349

Pros:

Minimum focusing distance of 13.8 inches

Micromotor AF with full time manual focusing

Manufacturer claims up to 4 stops of image stabilization

Praised as having excellent build quality

Great value

Cons:

One user found images a bit soft toward the end of the zoom range

Optical quality is not quite L series, but price is significantly lower

One user’s lens developed a whirring sound after eight months

4. 10-20mm f4-5.6

For real estate and landscape photographers, this is one super-wide you won’t want to miss. It has a quiet ultrasonic motor and superb optics. Users say the build quality is great and the autofocus is solid in low light. It may struggle a bit in low light considering its relatively slow speed and autofocus, but these were but minor quibbles for most who found this lens a valuable addition to their arsenal. All the way open, it’s a bit distorted, but beyond this, this lens delivers crisp wide photos, perfect for selling a home or capturing the breadth of an expansive locale.

Price: $399

Pros:

Excellent for real estate and landscape photography

Great build quality

Praised as better than many Nikkor lenses

Loved as ultra-wide lens

Killer in good lighting

Cons:

On the heavy side

Some distortion at maximum wide-angle

Not the sharpest lens

Struggles in low light with slow speed

5. 30mm f1.4

Loved for video and stills purposes, this “art” lens delivers dreamy images wide open, and tack sharpness at higher apertures. The bokeh is beautiful as is the quiet autofocus, contrast, and color. That said, this lens is not for those with a clinical eye, some users found it a bit soft; it’s best used for creative shots, nothing too technical. A few users had issues with autofocus, but most found it snappy for video purposes. All in all, this lens isn’t for everyone, but for those who need something fast for video, it’s a great deal. For people who want to snap beautiful portraits, this lens also looks particularly good.

Price: $499

Pros:

Lovely bokeh

Autofocus works well for video

Not the sharpest lens, but great for portraiture and artistic shots

Quiet autofocus

Includes pouch

Highly recommended for new photographers and videographers who want to go to the next level

Cons:

Autofocus isn’t that fast for stills

One user had an issue with consistency

Some found AF to be on the loud side

6. 105mm f2.8 (Macro)

For those looking for a fast macro lens, this Sigma is excellent for stills. The sharpness and separation are excellent. Some users even complain about the depth of field being too shallow. All the way open, this lens allows for a lot of flexibility and light, which most users found to be a great asset. Some minor drawbacks include slow-ish focusing time and a noisy stabilizer, but when it comes to taking great pics, this lens shines.

Price: $556.69 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

150mm on APS-C

Praised as a great general use lens

Prime lens; does not extend

Bokeh is creamy

True to life colors with minimal aberration

Incredibly shallow focus

Cons:

Focusing time can be on the slow side

Stabilizer can be noisy

7. 15mm f2.8 (fisheye)

For those looking to take stunningly exotic fisheye photos, this Sigma diagonal fisheye may more than deliver. Its picture is nearly 180 degrees and looks completely different from similar fisheye lenses. Images are praised for their distinctive look and sharpness. This lens isn’t for everyone, but for those looking to take stylized wide shots, it blows many out of the water.

Price: $609

Pros:

Auto and manual focus

Nearly 180 degree vision

Highly distorted, unique look

Sharp images

Praised as offering a one-of-a-kind perspective

Cons:

Lens cap does not secure to lens

One user had an issue using the lens for astrophotography

8. 35mm f1.4

This is one fast lens, one won’t want to miss. Boasting great optics, a quiet hypersonic motor, and sharpness that will leave no professional wanting, it’s simply a stunning lens on every level. For those who need the utmost in quality and want a lens at this focal length, this lens far outperforms Canon’s offering at f1.4. That said, some do find its look a bit overly stylized. Still, for most users, this is the prime lens to beat.

Price: $899

Pros:

Quiet hypersonic motor

Praised as surpassing many Canon lenses

Bokeh, contrast, and color are stunning

Great value, tack sharp

Outstanding optics and build quality

Cons:

Some users had issue with focus

Some found artistic traits to be too much

One user said Sigma USB dock was a must for using the lens

9. 24-70mm f2.8

This hypersonic 24-70mm boasts a great range and fast speed. It’s got excellent optics, fast autofocus, and only one minor drawback, zooming can be a bit sticky. Therefore, it might not be the best for zooming within videos. Besides this edge case, users love it for its superb build quality, zippy, quiet autofocus, and great value. Considering Canon’s lens is near twice the price ($1,749), this lens offers a lot for the money.

Price: $849.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Praised as great and versatile lens

Autofocus is usually rapid and accurate

Solid with excellent build quality

Better value than Canon L series

Cons:

One user had an issue with the aperture

Some found the focus loud

Zoom can be sticky

10. 150mm-600mm f5-6.3

For those looking to capture extremely distant subjects, this 150mm – 600mm is nothing short of a sniper rifle. It’s surprisingly lightweight and praised as the best super telephoto for the money. The images speak for themselves as a testament to this lens’ massive zoom power and sharpness. That said, it does suffer from a problem noted with some other Sigma lenses: the image stabilization can be wonky on a tripod. Beyond this, however, if one needs to take extremely distant pictures, this lens is incomparable in value and will be a great asset to any handheld photographer or videographer.

Price: $989

Pros:

Lightweight and compact construction

Praised as the best super telephoto for the money

Unbelievable range and sharpness

Image stabilization is solid

Cons:

Some learning curve with focusing

Image stabilization is wonky on tripod

Image stabilizer can be damaged if not turned off when putting on camera, can be tedious

Still looking for the right Sigma lens? Browse more top-rated Sigma lenses on Amazon.

