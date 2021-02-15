8 Best Hiking Camera Backpacks Buyer’s Guide

How to Shop for a Hiking Camera Backpack

It pays to invest in a good backpack for your camera. Not only is it handy for hiking, camping and backpacking, but the right backpack is also great for vacations and day trips, always keeping your camera, lenses and gear within arm's reach. The good news is you have a lot of excellent choices; in addition to well-known photo brands like Think Tank and Lowepro, there are smaller and more niche brands that offer excellent backpacks as well. That said, general-purpose backpacks are not suitable for camera gear. You need a backpack that's designed expressly for photographers. Here's what to look for:

Configurability. Inside most camera backpacks you'll find Velcro dividers. Because all camera gear is different and the bag designer doesn't know what your lens collection looks like, you can move the dividers around to make the perfect enclosure for your gear. This feature is pretty much table stakes in any backpack; don't even consider a bag you can't rearrange to suit your equipment. That said, there's another side to this story: Some photographers remove the dividers to get more usable space from their camera bag.

Size. How much gear do you have? That'll determine the size of your backpack. You can get a smaller bag if you have a compact mirrorless camera and just a lens or two; invest in a big bag if you have a DSLR, multiple lenses, and possibly even two different bodies. The best camera backpack, if you have a lot of gear, will let you store two bodies with lenses already mounted, so you can quickly grab the camera you need.

Compartments. In addition to the main compartment, you might want your camera bag to have a top-load compartment to put personal items like sunglasses, car keys and more. Some bags even have room to pack a jacket up there. Many backpacks have thoughtful touches like quick-access pockets to store memory cards, spare batteries and other small items you need to reach quickly, without opening the entire bag.

Comfort. A lot of first-time backpack buyers focus too much on how much gear a bag can fit and neglect comfort entirely -- until they find themselves struggling with the bag on a long hike. The best backpacks have an internal suspension system that helps distribute the weight, as well as padded shoulder straps and a waist strap. The waist strap moves much of the load off your shoulders, and is important for heavier bags.

Protection. How well will the bag protect your gear? That's the whole point of the backpack, after all. Your bag should have a generous amount of foam padding in the outer structure -- if it feels like a flimsy nylon shell, it won't protect anything if you drop the bag -- and the dividers that separate your gear should feel like they offer some padding as well.

Weatherproof. If you take your camera gear outdoors, you need to worry about the weather. Pay attention to the material your backpack is made from; be sure it's water-resistant, and bonus points if it comes with a waterproof rain cover. And while you're thinking about the construction of the bag, assess if it's durable and likely to survive bumps, scrapes, and the kind of wear and tear a backpack suffers on the road, being loaded into overhead storage, and on the trail outdoors.