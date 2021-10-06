11 Best Point and Shoot Cameras: Buyer’s Guide

What’s the best kind of camera? Some people will say it’s a Nikon camera; others will claim it’s a Canon. And then there are people who debate DSLRs vs mirrorless. But in reality, any photographer will tell you that it’s whatever one you actually have with you when you need it, because you can’t take pictures with a camera that’s at home in the closet. For many years, the role of “the one you have right now” was filled by point & shoot cameras, because they were a lot easier to carry than an SLR. These days, of course, most people use their smartphones to take pictures. But the best point and shoot cameras are still a great step “up,” with better resolution, image quality, and a huge variety of features for taking great pictures.

Point & shoot cameras fill an important niche. Smartphone cameras are awesome mainly because of their ubiquity, and SLRs and mirrorless cameras are the choice of pros and serious enthusiasts. But most of us fall somewhere in between — we want great photos but don’t want to carry a bulky backpack and need to study the manual to get great photos. That’s why this list exists — I’ve rounded up the 11 top point and shoot cameras here so you can make a smart choice to take better photos without needing a sherpa or a degree in photography. There are models ranging from sub-$100 casual shooter models to beefy “superzooms” which can cost you over $1,000. There’s something here for everyone, whether you want to casually take photos and share them on Facebook or edit them in a photo editor on a supercharged laptop.

Don’t know your way around a camera but want to learn? Be sure to scroll down to the bottom of this article, where I’ve got some advice for you as you shop for a new camera. What do you need to know about point & shoot cameras, and what makes one better than another for your needs? I’ve got the scoop. In the meantime, here are the best choices for a point & shoot camera today.