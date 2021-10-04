8 Best RTX 2080 Laptops: Buyer’s Guide

Looking for a gaming laptop that can carry you well into the 2020s? Read on. We’ve rounded up the best RTX 2080 laptops running NVIDIA’s RTX 2080 GPU, and make specific recommendations for which is best at the end of the article.

The RTX 2080 is not just fast, it’s somewhat future-proofed. The GPU is able to move enough pixels for 4K displays, and the on-board real-time ray tracing means that it can handle games hitting the market for some time to come. The RTX 2080 also boasts Nvidia’s DLSS — Deep Learning Super Sampling — a technology that employs AI to optimize frame rates in a way impossible just a year or two ago. That said, it’s now also possible to get a laptop running a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU for around the same price as the RTX 2080, so consider that option carefully as well.

There was a timer when getting a gaming laptop meant compromising on almost everything — processor speed, storage capacity, screen size, and GPU performance. Those days are gone. Modern gaming laptops can hold their own against almost any desktop PC. And while mobile GPUs still don’t perform quite as well as their desktop brethren, the gap is almost imperceptible. Laptops running the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, for example, are formidable machines. An i9 laptop would be a decadent accessory for editing and managing a video or photo workflow from a DSLR camera or even an advanced point & shoot camera .

Our Unbiased Reviews

RTX 2080 vs. RTX 2080 Max-Q vs. RTX 2080 Super

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 represents the cream of the crop in Nvidia GPUs. It's built on the Turing architecture, which represents Nvidia's state of the art in graphics card design today. You get Nvidia's Tensor cores, which use AI to improve game quality while reducing the workload on the GPU. There's Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) which improves anti-aliasing. And there's support for real-time ray tracing, which is such a profoundly important development in gaming that it deserves an article all on its own. No, there aren't a lot of games that take advantage of ray tracing right now, but it's only going to become more important as time goes on.

There are a few variations of the RTX 2080 for sale in laptops today. First, there's the standard Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080. This GPU is unambiguously faster -- by a wide margin -- than previous generation GPUs and represents the best graphi9cs performance you can get in a laptop. It also puts real-time ray tracing in your hands. While there's not a lot of ray tracing out there yet, make no mistake: as 20xx-caliber GPUs get cheaper and more common, this will be the future of gaming and interactive video.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q is Nvidia's version of the RTX 2080 for thin laptops that don't have as much room to dissipate heat. Consequently, it is designed to double the power using a variety of techniques that include better power distribution and lower voltage memory.

In addition, you can get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, which today represents the fastest video cards available for laptops. It's faster than the stock RTX 2080, but not as fast as the RTX 2080 Ti, which is only available for desktop PCs.

How to Shop for a Laptop

Knowing what kind of GPU you want in a laptop is only a small part of the buying decision. There are a lot of factors to consider, not the least of which is knowing what components you want to get.

Choose your components. Which CPU you choose is important, but if you're shopping for an RTX 2080-based laptop, the good news is that your options are limited. You won't be interested in an Intel Core i3 or i5, since they're underpowered for the kind of performance you need for gaming and creative production. Limit your selection to an i7 or i9. An i7 is fine for most applications, but if money is no object and you want a system fast enough to last an extra year before you need to upgrade, get an i9.

16GB is the minimum amount of memory you should consider, but 32GB is a good choice if you plan to do a lot of memory-intensive photo- and video editing.

These days, all laptops ship with an SSD (solid state hard drive) You should get no less than 500GB, but a 1TB SSD is better if you plan to install a lot of large games and apps. Many experts recommend dividing your storage across two drives: An SSD for your system files and a second drive (either SSD or HDD) for data. That's a matter of opinion but beware of RAID 0 configurations that promise faster access speeds by combining two drives into a single virtual drive, because a corruption or failure in either drive can catastrophically destroy 100% of your data.

Screen type. While there are several kinds of LCD panels out there, no serious gaming laptop is going to offer you anything but an IPS (In-plane switching) panel, or possibly a VA (Vertical Alignment) panel.ISP is the way to go, and look for panels with a faster-than-average refresh rate -- 144Hz or better. OLEDs (Organic Light Emitting Diode) are just starting to find a place in laptop displays. They're generally pricier but are better than IPS LEDs for gaming in almost every imaginable way.

The Best Value in RTX 2080 Laptops

There are a lot of laptops to choose from, even in the relatively stratified environment of RTX 2080 models. Which one you choose depends on your budget as well as what kind of portable PC experience you want to prioritize.

If you're trying to stick to a budget, you can get a lot more mileage out of your dollars by downgrading to a laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. The RTX 2070 is a lot more affordable, but is still in the same family as the RTX 2080, which means it can handle modern games with only moderate compromises, is VR-ready, and can handle real-time ray tracing. It just won't perform quite as well and you might need to upgrade sooner. But if an RTX 2080 is a priority, then models like the Acer Predator Triton 500 and HP Omen will serve you well.

If you want a strong performer that makes fewer compromises without completely obliterating the bank, it's hard to dislike the MSI GS75 Stealth, which has a fast display and per-key lighting, while still qualifying as a thin and light laptop. In fact, this may the single best mid-range RTX 2080 system available.

But at the high end -- where laptops can cost as much as an inexpensive car -- the Razer Blade 15 wins our heart thanks to its stellar performance and 240Hz display.

See Also: