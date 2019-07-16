Harry Potter Prime Deal: 8-Film Blu-Ray Collection 73% Off

Finally – the Amazon Prime Day deal you’ve really been waiting for – with this mega Blu-ray deal on the Harry Potter Completely 8-Film Blu-Ray Collection. For the next 24 hours only, you can pick up the entire Harry Potter collection on Blu-Ray for just $27.49.

That puts the collection at a whopping 73% off the MSRP, saving you $72.49. This is an all-time low price for this Harry Potter Blu-Ray collection.

The set collects all eight of the Harry Potter films, including:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

These films helped launched the careers of some of today’s hottest actors, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson (who went on to star in many popular films, including the recently released Beauty and the Beast live-action remake).

This mega Blu-ray disc set would make a great birthday or holiday gift for that special Hufflepuff in your life.

Get This Deal Here – Today Only!

See Also: