Save Up to $250 Off Dyson Vacuums & Purifiers Today

Whether you’re a Dyson fan or are looking for savings on a Dyson vacuum or purifier, you’ve come to the right place. One of today’s hottest Amazon Prime Day deals brings you savings of up to $250 off select Dyson products. You’ll find vacuum cleaners to keep your home looking its best, along with purifiers for cleaner and fresher air.

You’ll find several Dyson Prime Day deals below. If you’d rather skip the text, head to the bottom of the page, where you’ll find a bullet list of prices and links to your favorite Dyson products.

Get nearly $250 off the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner. This powerful Dyson vacuum cleaner features ultra-strong suction power for deep cleaning on all floor types. A self-adjusting cleaner head makes it easy to navigate homes with hard floors and carpets. If you share your living space with one or more furry friends, you’ll appreciate the special tools and features for gripping and suctioning dirt, allergens and pet hair. Six extra tools are included for ultimate cleaning. This vacuum features a whole-machine HEPA filtration system.

Score savings of almost $120 off the Dyson Pure Cool HEPA Air Purifier with this Prime Day deal. Not only does this air purifier remove nearly all allergens and pollutants from the air, it also has a cooling fan for the hot summer months. The smart purifier is WiFi-enabled and is compatible with Alexa and Siri. The purifier does all the thinking for you in automatic mode, as it monitors the room and turns itself on or off for optimum air quality.

Get $120, or 30%, off the Dyson V7 Animalpro+ vacuum. This all-purpose vacuum comes with additional tools compared to other V7 models so that you can thoroughly clean your entire home. Highlights include up to 30 minutes of fade-free power along with whole-machine filtration that captures nearly all dust, allergens and other microscopic particles. The vacuum is cordless and recharges when it’s placed back on the docking station. A direct-drive cleaner handles carpets, hard floors and other surfaces.

Prime Day Dyson deals:

Find More Great Prime Day Deals Here

See Also: