5 Best Prime Day Deals on Mattresses

We all know that sleep is crucial to a happy and healthy life, but if you’ve been sleeping on a worn out mattress, these Prime Day mattress deals on memory foam, innerspring and hybrid and innerspring styles will give you sweet dreams ahead. With savings of up to 71 percent off, now is a great time to invest in a good night’s sleep.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If cooling and comforting with medium firm support is the kind of mattress you’re looking for, this California King Marley mattress from Sleep Innovations is a winner and Prime Day mattress deals mean you can snap it up and be snoozing soon at an amazing price that’s 64 percent off the normal retail.
This ten inch memory foam mattress keeps you comfortable with two inches of cooling gel memory foam on top of two inches of breathable air channel foam and six more inches of support foam. This mattress is ideal for all body sizes and sleep positions. Shipped rolled up in a box, this bed is a snap to set up so you’ll be sleeping soundly in no time.
You can also save 64 percent on the Marley full size mattress if that king is too big for your space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you been shopping around for new beds for your kids or maybe your guest room but the high price of a good mattress has left you wincing? Amazon Prime Day is the time to jump, we mean, snuggle into a great deal like this one from Classic brands. This twin size memory foam mattress is a whopping 71 percent off right now, so you can afford a new bed for anyone who needs a better night’s sleep.
This mattress features a 2.5 inch layer of cool gel memory foam over a breathable three inch layer of poly gel foam. With 6.5 inches of high density base foam for support, this bed delivers all the comfort and durability you’ll need for the years ahead. Also great for those who suffer from allergies, this bed’s memory foam is naturally antimicrobial and hypoallergenic. It resists mold, bacteria, dust mites, and other allergens.
In fact, the savings are so substantial you might want to get this California King mattress for yourself as it’s 77 percent off on Prime Day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It could be that you really like your traditional mattress and box spring, but you’d just like the added comfort of memory foam too. No need to toss your mattress when you can get this four inch thick, full size memory foam mattress topper at a 41 percent discount. With this prime day deal, you’ll have all the benefits of body conforming memory foam while still enjoying the bounce of your innerspring mattress. The high density foam layered with memory foam makes this topper almost like getting a brand new bed for a fraction of the investment.
The twin, queen and king size bed toppers are also on sale now for slightly smaller discounts, but if you haven’t used a bed topper before, don’t forget to order some deep pocket sheets to make sure you have bedding that fits.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone’s nuts about the bed in a box phenomenon. It seems so much easier than the old days when you had to haul cumbersome mattresses in and out of the house. One of the most popular right now is the Leesa memory foam mattress. It’s designed with three premium foam layers – one each for cooling, body contouring, and pressure-relieving core support.
This mattress features lots of cooling airflow, with firm yet bouncy support. The breathable mattress cover has no tapered edges, so you’ll sleep comfortably because it’s virtually seamless. Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day mattress deals, you can get the Leesahttps://www.leesa.com/ in twin size for 39% off the regular price. You’ll also love the 100 day in home trial and their guarantee that, if you don’t love it, your return will be hassle free.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perhaps you’ve been wanting to try out a memory foam mattress, but you’re just not ready to give up that bouncy feel of your old innerspring mattress. If that’s the case, this queen size hybrid mattress blends the best of both technologies to give you a better night’s sleep. It features traditional innerspring wrapped coils along with the newest generation of gel memory foam.
The classic pillow top delivers superior comfort and features knit sides for added breathability to keep you sleeping cool along with a layer of gel infused cooling memory foam. Eight inches of wrapped coil springs give you a firm and supportive feel without being hard. This hypoallergenic mattress meets CertiPUR-US program standards for performance, emissions, and durability.
With this Prime Day deal, you can get the queen mattress discounted by 45 percent, with twin and full sizes at similar sale prices.