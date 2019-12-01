Cyber Monday Deal: $350 off Canon Digital SLR Camera Kit (EOS Rebel T6)

A discount of $350 makes this Canon Rebel T6 camera bundle a steal. Whether you’re looking for your first DSLR camera or it’s time for an upgrade, now’s the time to act if you want to save big. If you’re still on the fence about the deal, our research shows that this is the lowest price of the year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

In addition the popular Canon Rebel T6 DSLR camera, this bundle includes a special two-lens kit. You’ll get EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm zoom lenses plus the camera for a generous 47 percent off.

With its generous list of specs and features, the Canon Rebel T6 truly caters to photographers of all abilities. You can share your best photos and videos quickly and easily thanks to WiFi and NFC technology. This connectivity also makes printing and sharing on social media a breeze. The Rebel can also capture high-quality photos with an ISO 100 6400 (expandable up to H: 12800) via an 18.0 megapixel CMOS image sensor and a DIGIC 4+ image processor.

Learning to properly adjust a camera’s settings can be tricky, especially if you’ve never used a DSLR camera before. The Rebel T6 has built-in Scene Intelligent Auto mode, which allows the camera to quickly adjust settings as needed for each subject. This feature works equally well for all sorts of subjects, from faces to landscapes to brightness, colors and more. It’s also available whether you’re holding the camera by hand or on a tripod.

Time is of the essence when you’re trying to quickly snap a great photo or video. That’s why Canon’s nine-point autofocus system truly stands out. The system features a cross-type autofocus point to help precisely focus on your subject in portrait or landscape mode. Both normal and high-precision focus is used to make sure your photos are never blurry, even during the height of the action.

A 3.0-inch LCD monitor lets you compose your shots and share them with others when you’re done. A wide 170-degree viewing angle lets you capture even the finest details.

Whether you’re taking the occasional video or frequent ones, the Rebel T6 offers full HD quality. Even better, you don’t have to mess around with settings to capture the video. Just press the movie recording button to start shooting videos. You can use the video snapshot feature to record shorter clips (up to eight seconds) and combined them into a single video file. A wide ISO range lets you record in a variety of lighting conditions.

You may want to invest in some accessories for your new Rebel T6 and accompanying lenses. The SanDisk 16GB Extreme SDHC UHS-I Memory Card has plenty of storage space, with options up to 128GB if you need more room. You can also use the AmazonBasics 60-Inch Lightweight Tripod with Bag to help capture those perfect shots.

While this is undoubtedly a great deal, there are other ones out there as well this Cyber Monday.

You can score the EOS Rebel T7 EF18-55mm + EF 75-300mm Double Zoom KIT for $169 off. The Rebel T7 offers improved autofocus and has a working temperature range of 32 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

