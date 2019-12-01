Cyber Monday: Save $100 on Bose SoundLink Headphones

Get This Deal Here

Shopping online has made things a lot easier on the folks that want to dodge the traffic of the stores during the holidays. Cyber Monday has given us all a chance to snag some great deal on the stuff we need and gifts we want to give without standing in line or braving busy malls and stores. Here is an amazing deal that won’t last long. Save up to 36% on Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones

If you didn’t already know, Bose has been one of the premier names in sound for over 55 years. They specialize in speakers, headphones, earbuds, pretty much anything that produces sound. These wireless headphones are a great gift for the person on your list that is constantly listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks. They are bluetooth ready, have an advanced microphone system for clear calls and have up to 15 hours of playtime on one charge.

Here are the specific Bose headphones on sale for Cyber Monday over at Amazon:

From now until 3AM EST Thursday, November 29th, 2019, you can pick up this Bose Headphone deal that drops the price by $100 down to just $179. That’s a savings of 36% off the MSRP.

You can snag these Bose Quietcomfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for just $279, saving you $70 off the MSRP or 20%.

These Bose Quietcomfort headphones feature Three levels of world-class noise cancellation which makes them the perfect headphones no matter the background noise.

They have an easy setup Bluetooth feature, balanced audio performance, noise rejecting dual-microphone system for clearer calls and voice pick-up

If you’re looking for a great speaker that actually listens and responds to commands, look no further than the incredible Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa

You can save big on this Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa built in, as Amazon has dropped the price down to $299—that’s 25% or $100 off the MSRP!

It’s available in a black and white depending on what goes best with your interior design. Black goes with everything but the white will match most appliances and home decor.

Huge savings on these amazing Bose Quietcomfort 25 Acoustic Noise CAncelling Headphones as Amazon has dropped the price down to $129—that’s 27% or $48.23 off the MSRP!

These headphones are pretty great as they are lightweight, they have a crisp clear sound and they are compatible with all of your Apple devices.

