31 Best Cyber Monday Rug Deals: Save Up to 79%

Whether you use one as a focal point, or you just want to take a blah space from "meh" to magnificent, these Black Friday rug deals are a great way to add vibrant color and bold design to every room in your house, plus they also make great additions for young family homes, so consider one as an awesome gift for your grown kids.
When we first saw the incredible deal on this wild abstract rug, we couldn’t help but think of that color starved room that was calling out for something cool to bring it to life. If you’re shopping for dorm room accoutrements, a teen’s room, or your own bland work from home office space, this 5’3″ by 7’3″ rug will keep you engaged just with its incredible blast of color.
Almost like a vibrant Georgia O’Keeffe painting, this would be super cool when paired with some of her vibrant prints on canvas that could turn a room around. Get it right now for 55% off and start planning your redecorating project right now.
If you’re looking for a transitional floor covering that can span the space between different styles and designs, this Mohawk abstract area rug adds a colorful burst of aqua, teal, and earth tones without defining a certain design aesthetic. This synthetic rug is ideal for high traffic areas like family rooms. It’s elegant enough for a formal living area, but rustic enough in both color and style to look great in your log cabin too.
The high/low pile gives added interest to this 7’6″ by 10′ rug, and we love that it’s super easy to clean with mild detergent and water, although the colors and pattern will disguise smaller stains. Get it right now for 51% off – a savings of more than $175.
Another tone on tone pattern rug from Artistic weavers, this luxurious beige shag rug is a sweet Cyber Monday rug deal at 50% off the regular price. The soft, plus pile makes it look and feel super cozy, plus it’s made to be kid and pet friendly, as well as extremely durable. The high/low texture adds an elegant touch if you want to complement a bedroom or give your bath more of a spa-like feel. 100% polypropylene, it’s easy to spot clean as well as vacuum.
When you’re looking for just a touch of color, you can get this same rug in two-tone denim blue and cream or gray and cream, although they aren’t on sale at the moment.
When you have a seriously contemporary home, you want bold colors and shapes to inspire your design. This modern box design area rug is a great choice for someone who isn’t afraid to go big. A bold combination of gray, black, white, and blue, this rug will be the focal point of any room. At 7′ 10″ x 10’2″, the geometric pattern of different size squares and rectangles can set the stage for furniture positioning or simply center the space.
Stain and fade resistant, this polypropylene machine loomed rug features a jute backing and bound edges that are easy to vacuum and don’t roll up with wear. Just last spring, this rug was selling for $539 but you can get it today for 60% off at just under $120. It also comes in eight other color options and a variety of sizes at various discounts.
When you’d rather add design style with texture instead of color, this Nourison beige area rug is a great way to keep things neutral yet visually interesting. At 5’3″ x 7’3″, this rug can set the mood but allow you to accessorize your room with colorful pillows and wall art instead. The tone on tone Moroccan pattern looks great with almost every decor style, so you’re not limited should you decide to change your furniture or room design.
The short .44 inch pile always looks clean without regular vacuuming, and because it’s made of tightly woven polypropylene fiber, it’s easy to spot clean for the occasional spill or footprint. This Cyber Monday deal nets you $189 in savings because it’s 73% off. Larger and smaller sizes are also available at great discounts, although not quite the wicked deal as this particular size.
This navy and cream shag rug definitely has a Moroccan vibe and it’s a great accent piece to enhance your Moorish room design. At 5’1″ by 7’5″, it’s ideal in front of the couch and under a coffee table. The thick two inch pile height makes it super comfy underfoot, and it’s easy to vacuum to keep it looking great. Because it’s made of polypropylene, spot cleaning is simple as well.
Get this rug right now for 67% off with Amazon Cyber Monday rug deals, and larger sizes are on sale as well, although not as deeply discounted. This rug also comes in five other color combos if you’re looking for more subtle than bright. They all have the same Morrocan inspired design pattern. Add a couple of lamps like these, and you can transform your space in a flash.
This modern floral circles rug is a great way to protect your hardwood floors while adding a subtle pop of color to any room. The gold, gray, and cream geometric pattern is a cool way to cement a mid century modern vibe, although it’s also ideal if you’re just looking to create a bright and updated feel. The polypropylene pile fiber adds durability and machine looming means it will be durable for years to come.
This 7’6″ by 9’5″ rug is anti-shedding, fade-resistant, and super easy to vacuum since there are no fringed edges. It’s also simple to spot clean to keep it looking great. Jute backing keeps it from rolling or having unwanted lumps and humps. Get it right now with this Cyber Monday rug deal at 54% off saving you $136.
This rug comes in eight different color combinations and a variety of shapes and sizes. Some are at discounts of up to 58% off, so now’s the time to find the perfect fit for your home.
Looking to update your funky space without changing that uber-cool vibe? We think you might love this bohemian floral area rug that is reminiscent of that old school crewel embroidery that everyone was doing in the 70s. This big 7′ x 10′ area rug features fun and funky flowers and leaves in greens, blues, oranges, and yellows, on a darker background. Seems like it would fit nicely into a room with macrame wall hangings and a hippie vibe. Get it on this Cyber Monday rug deal for a 22% discount.
The color combo of aqua and gray is another popular decorating choice, and a great way to dress up a man space in a seriously classy way. We’d put this rug in an office or den with dark wood furniture and brushed stainless fixtures, but really, it could add a great design element to any living space. At 5′ x 7′ it’s amazing to think you could get this lovely big accent rug for under $40 – a 45% Cyber Monday discount.
Made with 100% nylon pile that’s 0.44 inches in height, it is super durable and resistant to fading. It’s also easy to spot clean and keep looking great for years to come. It has a soft felt fabric backing that protects your wood and tile floors from getting marred as well.
Accent an entryway and keep mud from getting tracked in, or use this cool abstract runner rug to make a transition between living spaces. At 1’9″ x 7’2″, this runner is easy to care for as you can spot clean, vacuum and shake with no problem. Additionally, the strong polypropylene fibers naturally resist dirt and stains. Get it for 49% off on Cyber Monday.
If you love the colors and design, but think a round rug might be more appropriate to your needs, we have great news, the 7′ 2″ round rug in this same pattern is 32% off today!
A little Victorian and a whole lot modern, this black and white area rug is a bit larger than the standard 5′ x 7′. It features a grandiated background with beautiful medallions in in shades of white and gray throughout. The jute backing helps it keep it’s shape without wrinkles and saves on trip hazards. Get it on this amazing Cyber Monday deal for less than $50, a 30% savings.
This rug would be an ideal choice for a home with gothic decor as the dark palette is a natural fit.
When you want to fill a big space, an area rug is always a great way to add life, but if it has too bold a pattern it can take over the room. If you’re looking for a subtle hint of color and a distressed design, this 5’1″ x 7’6″ rug relies on a mostly cream background with bits of black, blue, and gray to create the old world looking Persian feeling. Get it today at the whopping Cyber Monday discount of 77% off, however, larger sizes are not heavily discounted.
Machine woven construction means this rug doesn’t shed or pill and will hold up to heavy family wear and years of vacuuming. It’s also simple to spot clean as needed.
If you’ve been looking for a perfectly adorable baby shower gift or you’re preparing for the arrival of your own little one, this alphabet area rug is an adorable way to dress up the nursery, and later on, explore the alphabet with your toddler. At a nice mid-size of 6’6″ by 9’5″, you can put it in front of the dresser, changing table, or crib, or use it as the centerpiece in a room because it comes in larger sizes. Get it at a Cyber Monday discount of 47%.
This rug is ideal for use in kids’ rooms because it’s machine washable which is great for little hands that often have sticky fingers.
So many jute rugs seem like plain woven squares. This beautiful round jute area rug switches it up with a pattern of circles and swirls that makes it so much more interesting. Perfect for under a bistro table or in a corner setting with a side table and reading lamp, this 4′ x 4′ area rug was woven by artists in India of 100% natural tan jute, so you know it’s unique. Get it for 57% off today. This jute rug was selling for much more just last summer, and because it’s the perfect patio piece, you might want to snag it now and save it for the next outdoor season.
Do you have a monochromatic room that needs a splash of color? Instead of picking a printed rug, consider a single vivid colored rug to make a bold design statement. This deep burgundy gray shag area rug from Lavish Home is a great option, especially if you’re upgrading a black and white room, but don’t be afraid to go bold and use it in a yellow and black room as well. It will totally pop. Get it at a whopping Cyber Monday discount of 41%.
Doesn’t it seem like the mid mod house always gets short shrift when it comes to cool rugs? Well not after this Cyber Monday, because you can get this retro design bullseye rug for less than half price. At 57% off, your home can have this bright and cheery rug in soothing natural hues to brighten every morning. This rug is cozy shag, so you know it’s made with comfort in mind, and you’ll love the combination of gorgeous blue shades and Scandanavian design.
Extend that hip and cool design to your front door with the Novogratz Aloha Collection Hello Doormat. At 41% off the regular price, this 100% coir rug will ensure guests (and your family too) will leave mud and dirt at the door instead of tracking it into the house.
If you could pick the perfect rug for your toddler’s room, wouldn’t you love it to be something that teaches and entertains as well as creating a fun atmosphere? This sweet 6’6″ x 9’2″ rug features all the letters of the alphabet bordering the outside, and on the inside, numbers from one to ten are accompanied with fun things like ladybugs, flowers, hearts, and snails to help them learn to count and recognize the numeral that matches. It might even encourage you to spend more floor time with your toddler.
Primary colors keep it bright and fresh. You’ll also appreciate that this rug has a bacteria-resistant surface, which makes it seriously kid and pet-friendly. The non-slip rubber backing is another bonus, because you know how little kids love to run everywhere, but this rug won’t slip out from under them. This cute rug is 15% off for Cyber Monday, which might not seem like a huge savings, but it’s great to find such a unique kid-oriented style as they’re few and far between.
If you’ve ever thumbed through the Pantone color book, it’s a fascinating excursion. This funky and fun rug gives you the chance to enjoy that crazy colorful experience every day. Offset solid stripes in blue, purple, orange, pink, tan, and green offer a bright start to any day. If you work in a design studio it’s the perfect fit!
The .75 inch deep pile is super soft on feet and little knees, so it’s a good match for a kid’s room or an office done in bright colors. It’s discounted by 34% while Cyber Monday rug deals are in effect, so grab it for a kid you love this Christmas.
While a bold tribal design might not be ideal for everyone, this gorgeous rug would be beautiful in a southwest style space or any room where you want to create a focal point. Reminiscent of Andean paintings and petroglyphs, it features a cacophony of colors, geometric patterns, animals, and tribal motifs. With bold blue, orange, cranberry, white and yellow, it could tie in with artwork or rustic throws and pillows to create the look you’re after.
At 6’7″ x 9′ in size, it’s an ideal choice for under a coffee table or in front of the fireplace. Get it right now at a whopping 56% off the regular price. Just last summer this rug was far more expensive. Get the matching throw rug for 29% off as well.
When you’re looking to give your patio a little pizazz, a funky rug can take the place of expensive tile or concrete work in the short term. This sculpted indoor/outdoor rug would add a wow factor to any dull space, quite frankly. Shag creates the huge floral design while a woven pile background helps to add depth and dimension.
This rug would look outstanding in a mid-mod minimalist setting, especially if you paired it with some lotus flower ceiling lamps. You’ll save more than 17% with this Cyber Monday deal, so you can afford to splurge on those fixtures.
If you’ve always wanted a traditional Persian or Asian rug, why wait? There’s no better time than Black Friday to find the best deals on rugs that, while new and less expensive, do a nice job of mimicking the look you’re after. This pretty rug features a gray, black, cream, and silvery blue design. The center has a traditional medallion, and the outer edges have a classic border print. At 7′ 8″ x 10′ 7″ in size, it’s a screamin’ deal at just $105 – that’s 30% off the regular price.
While you can get this design in almost a dozen colors, not all of them are at such a great Cyber Monday price cut.
You want an area rug that’s neutral, but you definitely don’t want one that’s dull. Neutral becomes super hip and cool when you combine shades of cream and tan, along with shag and pile in a unique design that features a high/low pattern of long fluid swirls. This rug could go toward elegant, or fit in a room with more playful furnishings. It could complement mid-mod, or southwest design because it’s just that versatile.
At 6′ 7″ x 9′, this rug would look great centered in a room, or placed under the couch and coffee table. It comes in both dark gray and beige as well, but neither of those colors is available at the wicked Cyber Monday savings of 55% off.
Whether you’re looking to create a classic Victorian design, or you just want to add a bold pop of color to a room, this red floral print area rug makes a statement. At 9′ x 12′, this rug is big enough for a large living room or dining area. The beautiful floral print in ivory, brown, and tan is enhanced by the backdrop of burgundy red along with small pops of color in the more neutral areas.
This rug features a cotton backing, so to enhance its durability, you might want to get a rug pad to add both cushion and stability on solid surface floors. Despite its elegant looks, this rug is both kid and pet friendly and is water, mildew, and stain-resistant. This Cyber Monday rug deal put it at an incredibly affordable price of just a little over $75 – a discount of 38%.
If you’re looking for more subtle or specific color options, this rug comes in more than a dozen color combinations, although not all are as well priced as our featured rug.
Braided rugs have an incredibly interesting history that dates back centuries, but we often first remember them in our grandparents house. The cool thing is that they’re ideal in a shabby chic room, farmhouse design or even modern Bohemian style decor. This round braided rug is filled with vivid colors that would make for a bold statement in a room that seems to lack personality.
Handcrafted in a mesmerizing circular design, you can get lost just staring at this 100% cotton piece. It would make a cool gift for hipsters who love the throwback that stays modern over time. Get it right now for 41% off, which saves you more than fifty bucks.
Are you looking for a simple style-maker that’s neutral enough to fit into any room? Consider a classic jute rug in a natural color. This 5′ x 7′ 6″ area rug is tan, with lots of natural color variations that give it even more interest. The nubby weave also adds to the appeal, as do the fringed ends. The 100% jute fiber adds a rustic yet modern look to your coastal cottage, sun porch or kitchen eating area.
This rug is handwoven by artisans, which makes each one unique. These rugs come in a variety of colors, although not all offer the same 43% Cyber Monday discount like this one. It comes in sizes up to 12′ x 15′, with many larger rugs offering up to 28% off.
While distressed rugs are super popular with some, others prefer a more modern take. If your design style leans more toward minimalist designs, you’ll appreciate the simplicity and elegance of this geometric pattern rug in earth tone hues of black, brown and crimson red. The dark edge acts as a frame that grounds the center design. Another one of those wicked Cyber Monday rug deals, it is 43% off and the lowest price we’ve seen since February of 2017.
Machine woven of durable polypropylene yarns, it will make for a cozy surface yet it’s wear-resisting in high traffic areas. At 5’2″ x 7’2″ in size, it can enhance an intimate furniture grouping or spruce up a small den. If you’re looking for this design for a much larger room, the 7’8″ x 10’4″ area rug is also on sale for 28% off the regular price.
One of the most popular rug patterns out there happens to be the trellis pattern. It could be that it looks clean and fresh, no matter what the rest of your room decor might be. Now is the best time to snap one up because Cyber Monday rug deals mean you can get this rug for the lowest price we’ve seen since 2016 per CamelCamelCamel.
Bright and cheery in gray and white, this 5′ 3″ x 7′ 6″ rug looks great anywhere you need a pop of brightness. The cozy shag feels super soft on your feet, and it’s comfy for kids to sit on while watching TV. Get it right now for 53% off the regular price, or size up and save 29%.
The right area rug can make a room – taking from meh to magnificent. The nuLOOM 5 x 7 foot gray and off white area rug features a unique Moroccan style print and it looks like a vintage piece even though it’s new. It would fit perfectly in a living area designed with mid century modern decor, or it could fit rustic Italian and Europen designs.
Made with synthetic fiber it feels soft on the tootsies and is easy to clean, so a little spill here or there won’t wreck it. Power-loomed to prevent shedding, it features finished edges. Because of its incredible durability, it’s suitable for any high traffic area of your home. Get it while Cyber Monday rug deals mean you’ll save more than 83 bucks – a 49% discount.
If you love the look of a distressed antique rug, but you can’t lay out the cash for the real thing, this Bohemian medallion area rug is a great way to fake the look at a fraction of the price. This beauty is big – 6′ 7″ x 9′ 2″ – so a great choice for a living room or den, as well as under the dining table. The blue and cream medallion design is bordered on the edge with a mix of red and gold.
Power-loomed polypropylene fibers mean this rug can handle lots of wear, so it’s great for those with families and pets. It features sturdy jute weft backing. Get it right now for 85% off the retail price, which is the lowest we’ve seen it since last May. If you’re looking for more rust tones, this rug is available at an even deeper discount of 79% off the retail price.
This style comes in a wide variety of color combinations all on sale right now. Larger sizes are also at equally great savings.
Big rugs usually cost big bucks, but when it comes to finding a great minimalist style that’s big enough for a sizeable living area, this gray shag rug is the perfect look at the perfect price. At 10 x 13 feet, it fits well in a modern home, but because it’s so cushy on the feet, it would be great in a kids’ playroom as well.
Ideal for families, this rug is water, mold, mildew, and stain-resistant. It’s easy-care, because it takes well to vacuuming and can even handle a carpet cleaner as long as it’s dried evenly. The no-shed pile is 1.5 inches thick, to add a little dimension as well as style. Get this amazing Cyber Monday rug deal for 48% off or a savings of more than $104. We haven’t seen the price this low since this rug has been on Amazon.
You can get the matching runner rug for 46% off right now as well.
This Home Dynamix modern area rug has a contemporary style that can fit well in a mid mod design too. A center field of pure blue is surrounded by a bold abstract border in blue, gray, and ivory. Machine Woven from 100% polypropylene yarns it features a soft texture that will add a cozy feel over your hardwood floors and provide plenty of comfort underfoot.
Low maintenance, it’s easy to spot clean, shake and vacuum, making it ideal for a family room or kids room. Get it right now for 44% off the regular price. Get the same design in black, gray and white for 45% off.