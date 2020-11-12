41 Best Gifts For Daughters In Law They’ll Love

Just in case you were thinking of buying your daughter in law a more traditional fitness tracker, you might want to get her this Apple Watch Series 3 instead. It does so much more than a fitness tracker yet it’s not at a lot of extra expense. Smarter than the average smartwatch, the Series 3 will keep her connected and give her so much more usable information about her health and life.

This watch will tell her exactly how much she moves, exercises, and stands in a day, and because it’s splashproof, swim-proof, and surf-worthy, she can hit the pool at the gym without worry. An optical heart sensor keeps tabs on both her pulse and blood pressure so she can tell immediately when she’s stressed or exerting, and of course, it keeps track of the standards like daily steps and miles.

But this device can do even more, including letting her access millions of songs on Apple music, plus she can answer calls, reply to texts, attend to her calendar and emails, plus it comes with built-in GPS, an altimeter, and even an emergency SOS signal. She can ask Siri for assistance, pay for coffee with friends using Apple Pay, and there are all kinds of other possibilities to manage life with Apple Apps.

If you want to save some cash, but still want to give her many of the advantages of the Apple Watch, we recommend the Amazfit GTS Fitness Smartwatch which is about 25% less yet sans Siri and a few other details does a lot of the same things.