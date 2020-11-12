41 Best Gifts For Daughters In Law They’ll Love

When you’ve inherited a daughter through marriage, you want to find ways to let her know she’s an important addition to your family tree. Whether she’s new to the family circle, or someone you’ve come to love deeply through many years, these gifts for daughters in law will express your feelings perfectly.
If your daughter in law is an empty nester, we’ve got the perfect gift ideas for her too.
Age can play a big role in finding the right gifts for daughters in law, and if you’re shopping for a younger woman, gifts that recognize her concerns and commitment to addressing climate change can let her know you’ve been really listening to her thoughts. The Eco Box lunch kit tackles the issue upfront with items that are reusable, recyclable, and biodegradable.
The kit comes with a handled locking lunch box, stainless steel straws, beeswax food wraps in three different sizes, and a drink bottle that’s made from bamboo fiber. This kit also comes with a biodegradable cutlery kit that includes a fork, spoon, and chopsticks along with its own storage container. And to make it a full meal deal, it even comes with a bamboo toothbrush and toothbrush holder.
Since packing her lunch requires shopping, this kit even includes an organic cotton string shopping bag that can be reused for years and recycled once it’s worn out. This Gallup survey offers some insights into the concerns younger adults have about environmental issues so if you’re shopping for eco-friendly gift ideas for more than one person, we’ve got plenty of solid recommendations.
Most modern interpretations of the infinity symbol relate to it as a sign of neverending love, and this pretty 14k gold infinity bracelet would be a beautiful expression of your feelings for your daughter in law. Perfectly dainty, the bracelet is 6.9 inches in length and comes with two extenders, each adding an extra 0.7 inches in length. The highly polished infinity symbol is embellished with a sweep of prong-set moissanite stones, one of the highest quality lab created substitute for diamonds.
Flanking the infinity symbol on each side are two creamy white natural freshwater pearls – symbols of faith, innocence, and devotion according to gem theorists. At the end of the extenders lays also a delicate gold heart, making this bracelet speak of love that she can wear always. If you’re looking to invest in real diamonds, this Ross-Simons sterling silver and 18k gold Byzantine infinity bracelet is a beauty.
A more affordable option that’s great for casual wear, the Ice Carats sterling silver infinity bangle is also an awesome gift choice. It features a little heart charm that says “daughter.”
While pour over coffee makers may seem like a blast from the past, they’re more popular now than they’ve ever been and this beauty from CHEMEX is a great daughter in law gift for the woman who loves a perfectly brewed cup of morning Joe. According to the coffee aficionados at Blue Bottle Coffee Lab, this method is one of the most approachable and effective ways to make a beautiful cup of coffee. Why? This brewing method is lauded for delivering the very best coffee flavor, and that’s what it’s all about.
The star of the show with this particular system is that beautiful borosilicate glass carafe with the wooden handle. It holds 40 ounces of her brew and can even be set on a glass top or gas burner (on low heat) to keep it warm. A natural paper filter placed in the top contains the grounds, and once she develops her technique, coffee brewing might become her new morning meditation.
While hipsters reignited the pour over frenzy, this gift is really great for just about anyone who values simplicity as this coffee maker can work anywhere your daughter in law can heat water.
Everyone loves to cozy up under a soft blanket, and this daughter in law-inspired woven throw will make her feel loved every time she’s wrapped in it. Inscribed with a lovely poem honoring her love for your son, the design is woven into the blanket so it’ll never fade away over time. Made of high-quality cotton, it’s washer and dryer safe so she won’t be shy about using it every day.
At 72 x 54 inches, this throw is big enough for two, so your daughter in law and your son can snuggle up for a movie with plenty of coverage for both of them. And you can also tell her that this blanket is made in a family-owned mill right here in the U.S. just to reinforce the importance of being family. If your daughter in law is going through some difficulties, stress, or just needs a boost, she’ll also love the Chanyasa Healing Thoughts blanket.
Every marriage, including the best ones, go through some ups and downs, and this STONE OF LIFE healing crystal candle is a great gift to soothe ragged nerves. Made of natural soy wax, this candle contains sage, an herb revered for healing by Native Americans for centuries. Burning a sage smudge is a long-held ritual for dispelling negative energies, and even the medial professionals at WebMD give some credence to its health benefits.
This candle also contains healing crystals, and for the spiritual daughter in law, these might be pretty meaningful as keepsakes even after the candle is gone. Created to release anger and resentment, (a part of every relationship) this candle makes a special gift for anyone. Fifi Peony’s Gemstone Candle contains a rose quartz crystal, which is lauded for healing hearts and it’s scented with delicate fig.
Does your daughter in law value the freshest herbs and greens to feed the family? The AeroGarden Harvest is an indoor hydroponic garden that is virtually foolproof and grows delicious and nutrient-rich greens, fruits, and veggies, no matter the season. Big enough to grow six different plants at once, the Harvest comes with pods to start and produce Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint plus a three ounce bottle of all-natural plant nutrients.
When filled with water which is embellished with nutrients, plants grow in a sustainable environment boosted by an LED grow light panel on top. A simple control panel will alert her as to when she needs to add water and plant food and it automatically turns lights on and off to ensure starts get the ideal amount of light to prosper.
This growing system is so versatile, she can also get AeroGarden pods for mixed salad greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, or a mixture of sweet and hot peppers plus cherry tomatoes.
There’s never been a better time to start a good skincare routine, especially with the stresses of our world showing in our faces. That’s why the Fleur & Bee Skincare Starter Kit is one of our absolute favorite recommendations because it has absolutely everything your daughter in law is going to need to get her skin glowing. This natural skincare set includes five favorite products everyone should use every day.
A great beauty regimen starts with clean skin, and So Clean cleanser purifies, soothes, and balances her skin while removing dirt, oil, and makeup without drying. Rose and Shine rosewater toner removes any last traces of makeup and oil helps control excess oil, all the while leaving her skin smooth and radiant. Nectar of the C vitamin C serum is packed with antioxidants to fight free radicals while brightening her skin and reducing the appearance of dark spots, a problem especially during and after pregnancy.
For your daughter in law with little ones, she’ll especially appreciate the Eyes Eyes Baby illuminating eye cream that hydrates, smoothes fine lines and wrinkles, and reduces puffiness and under-eye bags. Crème de la Cream facial moisturizer is the final step before makeup to moisturize without shine and brighten and even skintone.
If responsible purchases make a difference to your daughter in law, she’ll be heartened to know that this skincare company is committed to the planet with plans to be carbon neutral by 2021, plus 1% off all their sales go to help provide menstrual hygiene products to girls in need.
When you’re looking to support your DIL’s efforts to indulge in a little self-care, giving her a great space to relax and read is a perfect gift idea, and this cool hanging egg chair is comfy for doing exactly that. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor relaxation, this chair is constructed from polyethylene rattan resin wicker wrapped around a steel frame for weather-resistant protection, strength, and durability. It comes in a variety of colors to match her indoor and outdoor decor.
Hammock chairs are also fun gift ideas for daughters in law, and they can be equally flexible for indoor and outdoor use. Whether she wants to recline, or sit upright, there are quite a variety of styles. If you’re looking for something more like traditional furniture, we also have a list of recommendations for the best reading chairs as well.
Will this be the year you give your daughter in law gifts that will become her family heirlooms to be handed down to her daughters? If it is, this bezel set diamond solitaire necklace is a standard that is guaranteed to never go out of style. With a glittering round 0.5 carat diamond as the centerpiece, it’s surrounded by a 14k rose gold bezel that hangs delicately from a 14k rose gold box chain. Designed to drape right at the nape of her neck, it’s the perfect piece of jewelry she’ll wear constantly. You can get it in white gold, yellow gold, and platinum and white gold as well.
If the price is too high, or you’re looking for a similar necklace with a daintier touch, the Kobelli Tiny Diamond Solitaire Bezel Necklace features a 0.06 carat conflict-free diamond hanging from a delicate chain.
For a gift that’s guaranteed to please, these Diamond Wish Bezel Set Diamond Earrings can be ordered in any diamond carat weight from 0.2 carats all the way up to 2.0 carats total weight.
Most women these days don’t have a vanity or formal makeup area so their bathroom is the place they put on their face. If that’s the case for your daughter in law, this Pansonite LED lighted makeup mirror is a gift she’s going to adore every day of the year. This mirror does double duty when she’s putting on her makeup, with one side at regular magnification, and a second side with 10x magnification that’s ideal for the perfect application of mascara, eyeliner, or occasional brow plucking.
Each side features an LED lighted ring around the mirror making it easier to see everything. And the lights are adjustable with warm light, natural light, cool light, plus she can also adjust the brightness to her liking as well. A folding extension arm means she can pull the mirror out a full 14+ inches to make using it even more convenient, and because it’s hard wired, there aren’t any cords taking up space on the bathroom counter.
If hard-wiring is an issue, you could also get her this lighted makeup mirror that’s easily mounted and connects to a plug in.
Shopping for the woman who’s a bit of a fashionista, but perhaps needs a bit edgier look? This gorgeous lambskin leather moto jacket is the perfect way to snazz up even the most conservative business wear. The deep oxblood red color pairs with almost any palette, and amps up the trendiness of everything from slacks and skirts to her favorite jeans.
It features an asymmetrical zip front, wide snap-down lapels, and zippered pockets in front. The vented back is an easy fit for even a curvy girl, and the long sleeves feature zippers at the cuffs and zippered vents at the armpits. Do be aware, it’s more appropriate as a style choice versus an actual motorcycle jacket. If you’re looking for a true motorcycle jacket, this triple vented leather jacket by Harley-Davidson is a terrific choice.
The BGSD women’s Ellen lambskin leather jacket is another favorite, and perfect for the woman who finds moto styling a little beyond her comfort zone. It offers a longer length and extra-flattering princess seaming in back.
Just in case you were thinking of buying your daughter in law a more traditional fitness tracker, you might want to get her this Apple Watch Series 3 instead. It does so much more than a fitness tracker yet it’s not at a lot of extra expense. Smarter than the average smartwatch, the Series 3 will keep her connected and give her so much more usable information about her health and life.
This watch will tell her exactly how much she moves, exercises, and stands in a day, and because it’s splashproof, swim-proof, and surf-worthy, she can hit the pool at the gym without worry. An optical heart sensor keeps tabs on both her pulse and blood pressure so she can tell immediately when she’s stressed or exerting, and of course, it keeps track of the standards like daily steps and miles.
But this device can do even more, including letting her access millions of songs on Apple music, plus she can answer calls, reply to texts, attend to her calendar and emails, plus it comes with built-in GPS, an altimeter, and even an emergency SOS signal. She can ask Siri for assistance, pay for coffee with friends using Apple Pay, and there are all kinds of other possibilities to manage life with Apple Apps.
If you want to save some cash, but still want to give her many of the advantages of the Apple Watch, we recommend the Amazfit GTS Fitness Smartwatch which is about 25% less yet sans Siri and a few other details does a lot of the same things.
If your daughter in law loves all forms of smart technology, she’s going to love the new Tineco Moda One Smart Hair Dryer. It features iLoop Smart Sensor Technology which accurately measures her hair moisture levels and air temperature over 20 times per second and then automatically adjusts heat and airflow in real-time to prevent heat damage.
Anion concentration technology is another asset that ensures she’ll have beautiful results because it releases millions of ions as her hair dries, adding increased manageability, protection, and shine. And when it comes to seriously smart, this blow dryer even has an app that allows her to connect to her smartphone and select specific drying modes and allows her to keep a hair care log.
This dryer comes with two concentrators and one diffuser that have effective magnetic attachments. That means they NEVER fall off and land on her toes, yet they easily come off with hand pressure. If you think she’d love a new blow dryer, this one ranks as our editor’s choice among professional blow dryers.
If you were to ask your daughter in law what she wants most this year, she’d probably ask for more free time. You can give her that gift with the iRobot Roomba i7+, a smart robotic vacuum that even empties its own dirt bin after every use. Yes, we know it seems like an appliance, and generally, we reject those as gifts, but this slick unit is always the gift most requested by women every single time we ask them what they want.
This smart vacuum ten times the suction of other robot vacuums including Roombas, and it learns and maps her home so it’ll do a superior job every time. It can tell the difference between rooms and senses the floor surface to which it automatically adjusts. It even senses and effectively sweeps against corners and walls.
She can literally forget about vacuuming for months at a time because the i7+ empties itself right into the disposal base for up to 60 days. If she’s got a large home, no worries. The i7+ will automatically return to the base and recharge before continuing to complete its full cleaning cycle. It has a high-efficiency filter to trap dust and allergens as well as pet hair, and when she uses the iRobot App or Alexa or Google Assistant, she can schedule the vacuum to run in case you want to stop by without a lot of advance notice.
While we know this system is a bit pricey, you can still get her a smart robot vacuum within your budget. The iRobot Roomba 675 is less than $300 and still has smart technology built-in.
If you’ve got a daughter in law who is still working in an office at least part of the time, she’s probably packing a laptop and files between work and her home office. That’s why a luxurious leather messenger bag like this one is a lovely gift idea she’ll use to replace her purse and another bag. Made of full-grain vegetable-tanned Italian leather, this roomy briefcase has three main compartments offering tons of storage for everything she needs on a day to day basis.
Three main pockets offer expandable storage for files, personal items, and a laptop up to 15 inches. This bag also has lots of smaller open pockets inside for organizing her wallet, pens, smartphone, passport, and more. Round padded handles and a woven shoulder strap make for a comfortable carry, plus a strap in the external rear zipper pocket makes it easy to slip over a luggage handle for business travel.
If your daughter is more comfortable with a vegan leather option, this Kenneth Cole messenger bag is a popular choice, and the price differential is substantial as well.
There’s nothing more fun as a family than snuggling up for a movie in some cozy flannel jammies, especially if everyone in the family has matching ones. This set from SleepytimePJs is so adorable, and while each piece is sold separately there are nightgowns and pajamas for mom, dad, girls, boys, dogs, and dolls.
The buffalo plaid pieces are 100% cozy cotton, and the black pieces are stretchy poly. Perfect for Christmas morning, and every other chilly morning including their family camping trips, these pajamas come in a wide range of sizes for every member of the family. Looking for other matching family pajamas as gifts for your other grown children? We’ve found the ultimate list of them!
Delight your daughter in law with this two pack of party makers. These UE WONDERBOOM Bluetooth speakers deliver huge sound in a small package, with crisp clear audio and dynamic bass. While they’re small enough to fit in the palm of her hand, these speakers are the perfect companions for the back porch, beach, or anywhere else where she wants to enjoy her favorite music. A single charge delivers 10 hours of immersive sound.
These speakers are waterproof and even float if they’re accidentally immersed. They’re also drop tested from up to five feet so they’ll resist damage from getting knocked off a table or tailgate. They also feature a hanging loop on top so one can easily attach to her bag, bicycle, or backpack. When paired, they can get any gathering really rocking.
If you’re looking for the simplicity of a larger Bluetooth speaker, the UE Megaboom 3 has plenty of power and volume to fill larger spaces including her backyard. Even at the highest volumes, it’s crisp, clear sound never has distortion.
Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses have an iconic style statement dating back to the 50s, and if you’re looking to treat your daughter in law to a quality gift this year, these New Wayfarers are a sleek and stylish way to do it. The two-tone nylon frames give them an updated look, but they still offer the famous Ray-Ban crystal lenses made from optical grade glass.
The lenses feature a UV coating that provides 100% protection from the sun’s harmful rays, and these glasses can be easily converted to prescription lenses if she needs that. Of course, the optics are out of this world, which is why they’re worth the investment. Unlike those cheapies from the fashion counter or pharmacy, these will last for decades and she’ll be delighted when she receives them.
If this color combo isn’t quite right, you’ll discover these come in a wide variety of options. Think she’s more into the aviator design? The Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Aviators might be just what she really wants.
If you’re looking for some fun facts to impress her with, check out James Smith’s article from Heddels detailing the history of Wayfarers and you’ll be surprised to discover the number of famous people who’ve added to their long legacy as favorites.
If your DIL likes to get together with girlfriends, (socially distanced, of course,) this clever beach wine cooler tote bag is a terrific gift that’s both fun and functional. It discreetly holds up to two bottles of wine in an easy to use, BPA-free beverage pouch. An insulated zipper pocket keeps her wine or cocktails cold for hours. The pouring spigot is cleverly hidden under a flap that looks like a decorative add on.
This bag is made with durable heavyweight cotton canvas and it’s roomy enough to hold her book, towel, wallet, phone, and her beverages of choice. Get it in six colors, and maybe get one for yourself as well. Your daughter in law might also appreciate the One Savvy Girl Wine Tote Bag if she’d prefer to pour from bottles, and it comes with two stainless steel stemless wine glasses.
Pearls are perhaps more popular than ever right now, thanks to their connection to the Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris, and this triple strand white freshwater cultured pearl necklace makes the kind of fashion statement that’s never been and will never be out of style. Pearls are actually reminiscent of many former female political icons, per this article in Vanity Fair, for their symbolism of incorruptibility.
This pearl piece features three strands of 6.0-7.0mm cultured freshwater pearls, carefully handpicked, perfectly matched, and individually knotted. At 17 inches in length, they will lay just at the nape of her neck and give her an elegant look with anything she wears. The strands are connected by an ornate openwork sterling silver clasp.
You can order this design in 17, 18, or 19 inch lengths, and pearl sizes up to 8.0-9.0mm, but as you might expect, the larger the pearls and the longer the strands, the higher the price. You can also opt for a single strand of pearls for less than $100, and still afford to give her the matching earrings as well in either studs or dangles.
Whether you’re shopping for winter warmth or you’re simply getting them to help her make a fashion statement, these adorable Koolaburra short boots from UGG are going to make her day. A little chic and a whole lot comfy, these boots look awesome with jeans and leggings but can double as apres ski boots for lodgewear.
Embellished with flirty bows and exposed sheepskin, the boot’s exterior is soft suede and the interior is lined with plush sheepskin and faux fur. The street-ready synthetic sole has a decent tread to keep her on her feet when the roads and sidewalks get slick. The UGG Bailey Button II Boot is another cute option that pairs exposed sheepskin with a loop and button side embellishment. You’ll like these because they come in all sorts of colors from natural to pink, gray, and ten other fashionable shades.
If you’re looking for something that straddles the line between work and play, the UGG Classic Femme Short Boot is another adorable option with a two inch concealed wedge heel.
If your daughter in law wants to cook healthy meals, but her family loves fried food, the Cuisinart toaster oven and air fryer is an ideal gift that will keep the whole family happy, and replace several appliances at the same time. First, she can dump that bulky air fryer that doesn’t seem to fit in any of her kitchen cupboards, because this baby will fry up three pounds of chicken wings in a jiffy. It’ll also handle a whole family’s need for fries, fritters, and tots, with all the crunch and without the greasy calories of frying.
It will also toast six slices of bread at once, making breakfasts a lot simpler and smoother. It can bake a 12-inch pizza and roast a four-pound chicken too. It can keep foods warm, and broil up a steak or chops as well. Easy to use controls make it simple for everyone in the family to use, which also takes the pressure off mom to do all the cooking.
It comes with a custom-fitted oven rack, baking pan, and an air fryer rack/basket, and at just 15. 50 x 16 x 14 inches, it won’t clutter her counter space once she’s ditched the toaster too. Another cool gift option is the Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven which also includes a rotisserie enabling her to roast her own meats and chickens at home.
Has your daughter in law mentioned she’d like to redo her bedroom decor? That’s one of those things women don’t often spend their money on, choosing instead to decorate the more visible places in their homes. This Laura Ashley bedding set is a beautiful way to freshen her sleep space and make it feel more like a high-end retreat.
Made with 100% pre-washed cotton, it’s super soft to snuggle into, but the fresh print and light colors are a definite way to brighten her room. The cream and jade green classic floral toile won’t be too feminine for your son, and yet it feels like a breath of fresh air. This set comes with so many extras she’ll absolutely love. The comforter features a crisp shirting stripe on the reverse side as well as on the European shams. Two more pillow shams and two accent pillows repeat the comforter designs for an elegant look.
Consider adding a great set of sheets to the mix as an added surprise. These bamboo sheets from Hotel Sheets Direct will keep her sleeping cool and comfy and would be a lovely match for her comforter set.
Celebrate your daughter in law with this tree of life metal wall art set to honor her for being the life-force she is, whether spiritually, physically, or emotionally. Perfect to embellish her any wall from her office to her bedroom or living room, this four-panel set is finished in matte black – powder coated for longevity and durability.
Each panel comes with hanging hardware, so putting them up is a simple operation, and at 40 inches wide by 20 inches tall, the impressive installation will add a real wow factor to her decor. While this wall art piece has almost an Asian inspired design, if she’s more into shabby chic, she might prefer this vintage look wood and iron window panel instead.
Want to give her a vibrant splash of color? This Georgia O’Keeffe print on canvas might be the perfect present, and if she’s a free spirit she might find even more reasons to love this painter who dared to challenge the norms of her time.
Shopping for someone who loves plants, but never seems to find the time to keep up on watering them? These handblown glass watering globes are an effective, and beautiful way to ensure her plants thrive without paying too much attention because they automatically deliver the exact amount of moisture each plant needs. They keep her from over or under-watering her plant babies, and they add an artistic touch to the planter as well.
At 12 inches from top to bottom, each globe is completely unique. They’re easy to use, and once your daughter in law gets the hang of them, she’ll wonder how she ever lived without them. They’re perfect for those times when she might have to be away for business or vacation, keeping her plants hydrated and healthy while she’s gone. If you’re wondering how watering globes work, check out this blog from the Smart Garden Guide for some insights.
If you want to pass on something really special to your daughter in law, there’s hardly anything more personal and precious than sharing your best-loved family recipes. One way to do that is with this Keepsake Kitchen Diary: Baking Edition that she can explore those you’ve written in as well as add her own favorites and family memories.
Part cookbook, and part scrapbook, this diary will become a treasured album filled with fun reminders of you. It features pages for recipes, places to write down special memories, and pockets to place notes and clipped recipes she wants to save for the right time. This book would be an especially sweet gift if you ordered it ahead and added your special notes and recipes before giving it to her.
Sharing recipes helps to keep family traditions, culture, and families alive and thriving per this article by Christina Pacella for Thrive Global.
What could be a better companion for girlfriends getaways and family camping trips than this pale pink YETI Roadie 24 hard cooler? If you want to get someone the best rotomolded cooler out there, it’s almost impossible to beat a YETI. This new model is 10% lighter in weight, holds 20% more, and even performs 30% better thermally than YETI coolers of the past, plus it can stand up to the rigors of hard use without fail.
Tall enough to accommodate her favorite bottles of wine, this cooler features Permafrost™ insulation, which means it’ll hold ice for days longer than less legendary brands. It also features YETI’s NEVERFAIL™ hinge system that prevents snapping and breaking. The latches keep critters out yet they’re easy to open with one hand, and the rugged carry handle is comfortable even if she’s loaded it up for her trip.
Keep her coffee hot or her beer icy cold with a matching pink YETI Rambler Tumbler that’s made of durable double-wall stainless steel that comes with a magnetic lid to keep heat (and her beverage) from escaping.
Drapey and deliciously cozy, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Island Wrap is going to be your giftee’s favorite present this year, because it’s the perfect cardigan to toss on over absolutely everything. This stylish knit features a trendy asymmetrical hemline that’s longer in front than back and a loosely defined collar. Of course, it has pockets which makes it even more comfy.
Made of a super soft nylon and rayon blend, this cardigan flows beautifully and it’s easy to wrap around her whenever she feels a chill. It’s absolutely great with leggings, skirts, yoga pants, or even her favorite jeans, with a longer length that’s seriously flattering. If you think the hemline might be a stopper, the CozyChic Lite Coastal Cardi is a similar option with a little more traditional look and draped collar.
Give your girl luscious lips in all the most popular colors with this Mented holiday lipstick gift set. These creamy semi-matte lipsticks are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated to look universally gorgeous with every skin tone. This nude collection includes colors Make Pretty in Pink, Nude Lala, and Dope Taupe, all of which are perfect for day and evening wear. They come packaged up in a glittery gift box that’s almost like a present in itself, and they’re listed as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things so they get solid props.
While lots of matte and semi-matte lipsticks go on dry, these creamy formulas keep lips hydrated and soft. Mented is a small black-owned cosmetics company started by two women who believe beauty should be approachable, no matter your skin color, and your daughter in law would likely appreciate knowing that.
If you’re searching for specifically organic lipstick brands, we’ve got a great list of recommendations for those too.
https://amzn.to/3pn2utoIs your daughter in law an avid gardener who loves to can and preserve her harvest? If she loves to keep her cupboards stocked with her homegrown healthy treats and staples, the COSORI food dehydrator is an ideal daughter in law gift. This slick unit comes with everything she’ll need to dehydrate fruits, veggies, herbs, and make jerky, and more. With six stainless steel trays, one mesh screen, and one fruit roll sheet, it’s super versatile as well as efficient.
An easy to set digital temperature and time control allow her to be exacting with each different recipe. This machine has a temperature range from 95-165 degrees Fahrenheit and a timer that can operate up to 48 hours with an automatic shutoff. Another thing we love? It is super quiet, unlike old school dehydrators, so it won’t keep her up at night.
Efficiency is another key. Because the fan and heating elements are in the back of this unit, she won’t have to constantly swap trays from the bottom to the top because heat and airflow evenly throughout. That’s a time saver. Another thing she’ll love is the large front window, so she can see what’s happening inside without disturbing her dehydrating cycle.
Another time saver she’ll love is the fact that the trays and liner are all dishwasher safe (she’ll need to skip the dry cycle,) so there’s no more messy cleanup. This dehydrator comes with a 50 recipe book, as well as easy to understand instructions for use.
There are lots of health benefits to dehydrated foods, but among them, the fact that there’s a reduced risk of bacterial contamination is at the top of our list, although many more advantages are listed in this great overview from Holy City Sinner.
There’s no gift quite as warming and delicious as a great cup of tea served in a beautiful cup, and the Tea Forté Fleur Gift Set gives her both, packaged up in a beautiful, and definitely keepable box. When we first got a peek at this new giftable from Tea Forté, we were delighted because it features 10 of their iconic tea pyramids in a delicious assortment of flavors including favorites like Earl Grey and Jasmine Green tea, as well as three fruity and floral blends.
The cafe cup is large, yet easy to handle and it comes with a top to keep her tea warm while it steeps and has a tiny opening so the iconic leaf on the top of the bag can peek through. In addition, this set also has a tray for her spent tea bag, giving her everything she needs for her own personal tea party. While this set is especially pretty, the Jardin and Warming Joy gift sets are equally lovely gift choices for anyone special on your list.
Looking for more great tea gift sets and baskets? Be sure to look at all our recommendations.
Whether you want her to keep this in her car in case of emergencies, or she just happens to be inclined to have impromptu picnics or quiet moments at the park, this Pendleton roll-up blanket is one of our fave gifts for daughters in law thanks to its quality and versatility. This two-sided blanket is 100% wool, woven in the way it’s been done at the woolen mill for more than 100 years now. On the back, a durable nylon layer keeps water out and warmth close to her body.
At 60 by 70 inches, this blanket is big enough for family and friends, and when rolled up it includes straps to keep it secure as well as a convenient carrying handle that makes it an easy grab and go. If you’re more inclined to give her a blanket that will become a family heirloom, the Pendleton National Park series blankets are real beauties and they come in sizes from twin to queen as well as throws.
If you’re interested in the long and storied history about how Pendleton blankets are made, this article from House Beautiful offers all sorts of fun facts.
There are tote bags, and then there are these tote bags from rayo and honey that will make the person carrying them feel both inspired and empowered. Made of 100% heavyweight cotton canvas, they’re perfect for groceries and beach days, and picnics. They feature durable straps that make for easy shoulder carrying, and have two internal zipper pockets to keep her keys, wallet, and phone safe and secure.
These totes come with quotes from notable women like Toni Morrison, Oprah Winfrey, and Maya Angelou.
If you’re shopping for someone who truly loves to cook, there’s no better gift than a set of wicked sharp kitchen knives like these Damascus steel beauties from NANFANG Brothers. These are crafted with a Japanese VG10 steel core and blades made with a whopping 67 layers of superior Damascus steel, ensuring not only precision and accuracy but incredible hardness that keeps edges razor-sharp much longer than standard stainless steel knives.
This big set comes with all the most used knives she’ll need to turn slicing, dicing, and meat carving into an art form. She’ll get an eight inch chef knife, eight inch slicing knife, eight inch bread knife, seven inch santoku knife,5.5 inch utility knife, and a 3.5 inch pairing knife. The set also includes a fantastic pair of kitchen shears, sharpening steel, and a beautiful Beechwood knife block to keep them organized as storing knives in a drawer is dulling and dangerous.
We’ve included a great video that makes using the steel incredibly easy, just in case she or you have never learned the proper technique. Looking for a specific knife or other Damascus steel sets? We’ve got you covered.
-
Having special dishes at the holidays can enhance the table and brighten everyone’s meals, and this festive set from American Atelier is just adorable. With four 4-piece place settings, each features a candy cane rimmed dinner plate, clever salad plates with joy, merry, noel, and peace spelled out with holiday icons, four matching coffee mugs, and four high-sided bowls. Durable and chip resistant, these dishes are both dishwasher and microwave safe, and each year when your daughter in law brings them to the table, she’s always going to think of you.
If these seem more colorful than you think she’d like, the Bianca Mistletoe dishes are lovely and festive in pure snowy white. This 16 piece set would be easy to coordinate with colorful serving pieces without looking out of place. If you’re thinking more about getting her a set of holiday china, it would be hard to beat this classic holiday pattern from Lenox.
There’s probably no dispute about Bose’s legendary reputation for their noise cancelling headphones, but those are often too bulky to wear at work, not to mention how they mess up your hair. But you can still help her avoid distractions and enjoy high quality sound with these Bose noise cancelling earbuds instead.
These earbuds feature 11 levels of noise cancelling, while delivering that highly acclaimed Bose sound, including deep, full bass. The soft silicone surface that touches her ears (these come with three different eartip sizes for a custom fit) makes them comfortable to wear all day, and because they’re weather-proof and sweat-proof she can crank up the music while she running or working out.
Built with Bluetooth 5.1, they’ll work flawlessly within 30 feet of her device, and when she has to take a phone call, the microphone system efficiently filters out most ambient noise. These wireless earbuds will play up to six hours on a single charge and they come with a charging case that provides up to 12 hours of battery life. Of course, if she wants to make it clear she’s not available for interruptions on flights or in her office, those noise cancelling headphones are still a great option.
Adding a refreshing scent to someone’s home is a great way to brighten their whole outlook, and this beautiful NEST reed diffuser is a much more elegant option than traditional mist diffusers. There’s no need to add water or essential oils to this diffuser, and it fits in a much more compact space so it’s great anywhere in the home.
This set comes with a classically shaped that features modern striped etching in gold, and the minimalist look would complement any décor, especially mid century modern. While these diffusers come in a variety of fragrance options, this particular one creates the aroma of a majestic winter forest by blending white pine, fir balsam, and birchwood with a base of rich musk and amber.
According to Noisli, pine scent helps to reduce stress and anxiety, much like a literal “bath in the forest.” These sets come with enough alcohol-free fragrance to last for up to 90 days.
Does your daughter in law regularly read, work, or relax in bed? If she does, the BedShelfie is going to be her new BFF whenever she’s in the mood to languish in the sack. This clever bedside shelf is seriously easy to install on any hard bed frame, and it’s sturdy enough to hold her books, coffee, and readers, or up to a 15 inch laptop and mouse.
With scratch and fade-resistant coatings, this bedside shelf features a raised edge to prevent things from getting knocked to the floor, and she can install it between a traditional box spring and mattress even more quickly than a hard bed frame with no tools required either way. The BedShelfie comes in a variety of sizes and color options, so it’s easy to visit the BedShelfie store to find the exact right model for her.
Everyone can use a little self-pampering these days and if your daughter in law’s favorite way to relax is a hot bath, the ROYAL CRAFT WOOD bamboo bath caddy is a perfect gift for her. It will elevate her soak with an expandable tray that fits literally every tub up to 43 inches wide. With a book/tablet rest with a removable waterproof cover, wine glass holder, candle rest, trays for her bath essentials and washcloths, and even a matching soap holder, it’s a great way to encourage her to take time for herself and her mental health.
Made of rot-resistant bamboo, silicone grips keep the tray from slipping around. And, while it’s perhaps not the best way to relax, this tray even has a special slot for her smartphone. You can also get this bath caddy in an assortment of wood finishes and colors. Consider getting her a bath gift set to add some aromatherapy (plus bubbles and bath salts) to her bathing experience.
If you’ve been on the fence about getting a smart device, now’s a great time to step up to the plate with the Echo Show 8. This smart device has a larger HD screen, stereo sound, and tons of features that can keep her organized and connected with life including her family.
She can use it to watch the news, check the weather, and keep tabs on her morning commute traffic. If she asks Alexa to play an album or artist from Amazon music, she can sing along with the lyrics as they display on the screen. She can even make it her new kitchen BFF, because she’ll get a three-month complimentary subscription to Food Network Kitchen Premium so she can learn to master favorite recipes and cooking techniques from the experts.
The Echo Show 8 can be used to voice control her other smart home devices, from lights and switches to thermostats, and she can also view security cameras whenever she wants. She can also make hands-free video calls via the Alexa app to your Echo if you have one as well as send announcements or voice messages to the kids’ rooms as long as they’ve got a supported Echo device too.
What if you could give your daughter in law a special surprise that arrived every month with things geared especially toward her spiritual and physical well-being? You can do just that with the Crunchy Mama Box. Each monthly box contains 5-8 items that have been carefully curated for mamas by the Crunchy Mama herself along with a certified health coach to ensure they bring your girl a boost of vitality and spirituality.
They contain a variety of tasty and healthful snacks, clean beauty products, eco-friendly items for around the house and kitchen, and our favorite part of the box we tested, a healing stone that can act as a worry talisman for her too. It comes with a description of the stone’s meaning, along with meditations and mantras to enhance her experience.
Your DIL will also appreciate knowing that this company is committed to giving back to those in need and a portion of the proceeds from each box sold goes to a new cause partner each month
Looking for other monthly gift boxes worth giving to others on your list? We’ve got some excellent recommendations for the best subscription boxes to gift.