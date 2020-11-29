5 Best Cyber Monday TV Deals

Let me tell you, 50-inches is massive. I know we have a 75-inch version of this TV on here, but as someone who upgraded to a 50-inch, it’s larger than you’d think, and more than enough for most people.

As this is a Samsung TV it comes with all the neat Samsung tech you’d expect. The Crystal processor 4K transforms content into blinding 4K, Alexa means you can control everything with your voice, and HDR will help to balance color. As I say, those are the things that matter.

I’d also argue this is a great price for a killer TV. It’s still pricey, sure, but it’s not upper-echelon pricey. If you’re after a TV the whole family can use without getting into silly money territory, this is the one to go with.