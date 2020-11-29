5 Best Cyber Monday TV Deals

Shop All of the Best Cyber Monday TV Deals Here
If you’ve been holding off on grabbing a new TV, with massive savings to be had, now’s the time to make the jump with the best Cyber Monday TV deals.
Let me tell you, 50-inches is massive. I know we have a 75-inch version of this TV on here, but as someone who upgraded to a 50-inch, it’s larger than you’d think, and more than enough for most people.
As this is a Samsung TV it comes with all the neat Samsung tech you’d expect. The Crystal processor 4K transforms content into blinding 4K, Alexa means you can control everything with your voice, and HDR will help to balance color. As I say, those are the things that matter.
I’d also argue this is a great price for a killer TV. It’s still pricey, sure, but it’s not upper-echelon pricey. If you’re after a TV the whole family can use without getting into silly money territory, this is the one to go with.
Okay. So. The Hisense 43-Inch Class H4 Series isn’t going to win any awards any time soon if you compare it with the Sonys and Samsungs of this world.
That said, if you’re after an affordable, quality TV for the kids’ room so they can play video games or watch YouTube videos at an ear-splitting volume, this is the one to go with.
It can handle 1080p but isn’t 4K, which explains the price. As this is a Roku TV, it also comes with Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, HULU, ESPN, and more built-in. It’s got everything a child could want in that respect.
As I say, this TV isn’t going to rival the Samsung or Sony offerings on this best Cyber Monday TV deals guide, but it’s not trying to either. It’s a low-cost TV with a specific type of user in mind, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
The Sony X800H 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is the one to go with if you’re not looking to spend a fortune.
This 2020 model features Sony’s 4K HDR processor X1, which in actual English means it can display sharper, more realistic colors with greater depth.
It’s worth noting if you’re a gamer, this TV features a gaming setting designed to take advantage of your gaming console of choice.
What’s cool about this TV is you can activate it with your voice thanks to Google Assistant. That’s great news if your kids keep losing the remote. It’s also got Alexa integration, too.
Going back to the visual side of things, the Sony X800H also boasts Dolby Vision which really helps with display darker colors more vibrantly, and features Motionflow XR to help avoid blurring.
In short, if it’s a crystal clear display married to a sensible price point you’re after, this is the TV for you.
Here’s another killer Cyber Monday TV deal for you. Save $200 on the brilliant Samsung 55-inch Class QLED Q70T Series TV.
So, let’s talk specs. This Samsung 4K TV boasts Quantum HDR. What that means is a wider selection of brightness and color, resulting in a picture that is visually striking.
It should go without saying, but this thing is an absolute unit. Coming in at 55-inches it’s more like a cinema screen than a TV. If you’ve got a large living room and the couch is several feet away from the TV, this is going to stop people needing to squint.
It also has Amazon Alexa baked in, meaning if you own an Alexa, you can control the TV by saying commands out loud.
Then there’s the Motion Rate 240 to stabilize blurriness, Ambient Mode turns black space into something interesting or displays useful info, and the dual LED system helps contrast detail.
So yeah, this is one TV you don’t want to pass on. It’s got the size, visuals, and all the important features you could need.
This Samsung 4K UHD deal is one of those Cyber Monday TV deals to die for. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your current set and want something that’s cutting-edge, this one’s for you.
Not everyone has made the jump to 4K yet. But with more and more tech catering to the 4K crowd, it’s only a matter of time until 4K becomes the norm.
I recently switched from 1080p to 4K and the difference in quality is instantly noticeable. I booted up my Xbox One X and everything appears more crisp. Nothing has rough edges or blurred outlines. If you’re a gamer, it’s absolutely worth investing in a 4K TV if you own a PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, or plan on grabbing the PS5 or Xbox Series X.
This TV also has Alex built-in and runs Tizen, which is a Linux based software that allows the user to get the most cutting-edge apps.
Just keep in mind, this thing is 75-inches, so while you won’t find a clearer picture, you may need to consider either wall mounting or a larger cabinet to put this beast on.
Yes, this is a pricey TV, there’s no getting around that. But, TVs are an investment. My family uses our TV daily, so if you’re worried about not getting your money’s worth, just think about how much you or your family use yours.
If this is the TV of your dreams, it’s also worth considering when will be the next time you see this much money off. I haven’t seen this deal before, and that’s not to say it won’t happen again, but I wouldn’t want to risk it, personally.