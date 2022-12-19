Beyerdynamic Deal: Up to 50% Off Headphones and More

Audiophiles rejoice. German headphone manufacturers beyerdynamic have announced a week-long savings event called Jingle Sales starting on 12/19 and ending on 12/27. The promo brings aggressive markdowns just in time for the holiday season. Treat yourself or your favorite headphone junkie to an upgrade on Santa. Discounted items range from over-ear reference-style headphones, to wireless earbuds, to gaming headsets, to microphones. Don’t miss out on this one.

Browse the beyerdynamic Jingle Sales Here

33% Off beyerdynamic DT 700/900 PRO X with Earpad Bundle

Both the DT 700 PRO X and DT 900 PRO X are renowned in the audiophile world for their sheer price value, which is why an added discount of 33 percent off and a free set of replacement earpads is one of the best beyerdynamic deals we’ve seen in a while. And considering the price of a pair of velour earpads by themself, this represents an even bigger discount than the advertised 33 percent off.

For those who don’t know, the DT 700 PRO X and DT 900 PRO X are basically the same pair of headphones except that the latter has an open-back design while the former has a closed-back design. Both deliver a detailed, spacious, and transparent sound but I personally prefer the open-back design of the DT 900 PRO X.

This deal is only available on beyerdynamic’s website currently but there are other bundle options on Amazon if you don’t expect to need the extra earpads. There is a DT 700 Pro X Bundle and a DT 900 Pro X Bundle on Amazon, both of which come with a Detachable Cable, Headphone Splitter, Extension Cable, and 6AVE Headphone Cleaning Kit for around the same price.

Buy the DT 700 PRO X on beyerdynamic.com

Buy the DT 900 PRO X on beyerdynamic.com

27% Off beyerdynamic Free BYRD True Wireless Earbuds

The beyerdynamic Free BYRDs are a relatively new addition to the true wireless earbud arena but they have already been proven to be a great choice for listeners focused on quality first. With a wide frequency response and support for Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, AAC, and SBC codecs, these are quite a steal at their sale price.

At $110 below MSRP, this represents an all-time low for the price of the Free BYRDs. And while the other deals on 12/27, this deal is the only one valid until 1/1/23. That means you have a little extra time to lock this own down.

Buy the Free BYRD True Wireless Earbuds on Amazon

Buy the Free BYRD True Wireless Earbuds on beyerdynamic.com

26% Off beyerdynamic Blue BYRD 2 Earbuds with Neckband

If you like the flexibility of wireless earbuds but prefer the security of neckband designs, then the Blue BYRD 2 Earbuds are the perfect discount headphones for you. They deliver a high-performing sound that actually outperforms that of the Free BYRDs on paper. As for which actually sounds better, I’ll leave that to your personal tastes.

Other benefits of this headset include a 14-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.2 support, and five different sets of silicone ear tips to ensure the best seal possible. To get a better look at everything included, check out this unboxing video here.

Buy the Blue BYRD 2 Earbuds on Amazon

Buy the Blue BYRD 2 Earbuds on beyerdynamic.com

28% Off beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R Gaming Headset

When you’re listening to music, audio quality is merely one factor in determining how much you enjoy the experience. When you’re gaming, audio quality could spell digital life or death. That’s why I recommend the TYGR 300 R Gaming Headset for those looking to truly step their game up. This circumaural open-back headset offers a detailed soundstage that helps you pinpoint the exact origin of audio cues in games. It does not include a microphone, though, so keep that in mind.

Even though it does not show up at a discount on Amazon, the sales data tracked on CamelCamelCamel confirm that this is indeed a legit sale. This also means that this is the lowest recorded price for this headset, making now a great opportunity for those that have had their eyes on the TYGR 300 R.

Buy the TYGR 300 R Gaming Headset on Amazon

Buy the TYGR 300 R Gaming Headset on beyerdynamic.com

22% Off beyerdynamic PRO X M70 Microphone

Though beyerdynamic is best-known for their headphones, they also make some really solid microphones, including the PRO X M70. This dynamic broadcast microphone is specially designed for streaming and podcasting, making it a great gift for that aspiring content creator. And currently is 22 percent off MSRP, making it an even more enticing offer.

The PRO X M70 boasts an extended upper-frequency response that records every detail of a voice. It also captures powerful mids and natural bass. You can check out a sound sample here or just buy it, try it, and return it if you don’t like it. (Spoiler alert: you will like it).

Buy the PRO X M70 Microphone on Amazon

Buy the PRO X M70 Microphone on beyerdynamic.com

$49 Off beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless Headphones

Okay, compared to the other Jingle Sales specials offered, $49 off the Amiron Wireless Headphones is probably the weakest deal of the week. But, according to CamelCamelCamel.com, this is still fairly close to the all-time low price for these cans.

As for the headphones themselves, they deliver both the signature sound and comfort that you’ve come to expect from beyerdynamic. For a more in-depth review, check out our roundup of the best high-end headphones, which features the Amirons.

Buy the Amiron Wireless Headphones on Amazon

Buy the Amiron Wireless Headphones on beyerdynamic.com

Why Is beyerdynamic So Popular?

If you’ve only heard about beyerdynamic and you haven’t tried them out for yourself, then it would be easy to write them off as overhyped. But there is a reason that this company is so popular with audio gear enthusiasts. Several, in fact.

For starters, the company was founded in 1924. They’ve had almost 100 years to develop a reputation. And much of that reputation comes from their DT990, which has been a mid-fi icon of price-to-performance for the last 30 years. Of course, their catalog now includes world-class headphones at a number of price ranges, so you can’t really go wrong with any headphones from their lineup. For a more thorough analysis of the brand, I recommend this article from Wearableinear.com.

Browse more beyerdynamic Jingle Sales Here