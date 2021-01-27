11 Best Reference Headphones for the Studio

The Sennheiser HD 650s have an open-back design, offering more natural sounding audio at the expense of listening privacy.

Sennheiser is a top audio company that produces numerous high-end headphone lines in a variety of price ranges. While the Sennheiser signature sound is great across price points, their midrange open back Sennheiser HD 650s are a particularly great value.

These fairly large headphones have an elegant titanium-silver finish that is further complemented by solid build material and a weighty feel. The headband can be a little tight for some, but the plush velour ear cups make them plenty comfortable. The HD 650s include a detachable cable with a 1/4-inch connector, but can easily be converted to fit media devices with a 1/8-inch adapter.

The back of its drivers are exposed to the open air, which means headphone audio leaks out and environmental sounds leak in. But in a quiet listening environment, open-back headphones like the HD 650 deliver unparalleled dynamic playback that makes it all worth it.

These cans also excel at spatial imaging, staging you within the recording to the point where you can tell where individual instruments are within the room. With its wide frequency range of 10 – 39,500 Hz, the lowest lows and highest highs are crisply preserved in playback.

In terms of frequency response, the HD 650 delivers neutral and balanced sound. The bass doesn’t boom. It is driven with a warm precision, and the treble is crystal clear. The midrange is the stable center that balances it all, sandwiched perfectly between the low and high bands with astonishing accuracy.

For all of the incredible detail these headphones deliver, they have a relatively high impedance rating of 300 Ω. This means that these headphones will require a capable amplifier to power their sound.

Though adding one to your setup is always a nice touch, it is not a must-have for good portable sound. In any case, the Sennheiser HD 598, which offers a competitive edge against the HD 650 at half its price, are equally hard to drive.

If you need to factor in the price of an amp into your budget, go for the HD 598 and get a nice amp to match, but if you have a quality amp or the budget for one, the HD 650 is an absolutely wonderful pair of headphones.