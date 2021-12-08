BioBidet Deal: Save Up to $180 on Smart Toilet Seats

We’re all more conscious about personal hygiene these days, and while we are regulars at handwashing, perhaps it’s time to get comfortable with bum washing too. While bidets have been wildly popular in Europe for decades, in America we’re just beginning to catch on to the trend.

These BioBidet Deals make it a perfect time to forget about toilet paper and move to a simple solution that will leave you feeling and smelling sparkling clean down under!

Save More than $180 With These BioBidet Holiday Deals!

Save $180.52 on BioBidet Bliss BB-2000 Elongated White Smart Toilet Seat

When you’re looking for a classier (and more hygienic) way to clean your tush and privates, the BioBidet Bliss BB-2000 Smart Toilet Seat is an ideal solution during a time when TP can be pretty hard to find. The comfortable elongated Euro-style seat is heated, and, thanks to hybrid heating technology, so is the water, so you’ll never get a warm wash, even in the middle of the night.

Your bottom will get a bubble infused cleanse thanks to the stainless steel nozzle that perfectly reaches all your intimate areas. The oscillating and pulsating vortex water stream makes for robust cleansing of your posterior and also allows for a gentler cleansing of feminine areas. Once you’re finished with your business, warm air vents will give you a cozy quick-dry.

And the hydro-flush nozzle is basically self-cleaning thanks to high-pressure water that flushes out any impurities and debris though a specially located drain in the nozzle tip. No need for you to touch it.

Control Is At Your Fingertips

Even in the dark, you’ll never stumble because the bioBidet Bliss has a simple touchscreen panel with a nightlight. But to add even more luxury to your bathroom experience, you can also use the included wireless remote control to Bliss BB-2000.

With this Amazon Holiday Deal, you’ll save some serious cash right now, and reduced toilet paper use makes it an eco-friendly option you’ll feel great about. Plus, right now you can get an additional 20% just by clicking the coupon, so that’s more than $100 in additional savings!

Save $59.85 on the BioBidet BB-600 Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat

Perhaps you’re not feeling quite flush enough to spring for the first toilet seat, but you still snag this great deal on the BioBidet BB-600 Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat. It still offers many of the advantages you’re looking for including a heated seat, a massaging bubble-infused wash, and adjustable warm air vents to dry your bum post-haste after you go.

Dual nozzles allow for comfortable washing of your hiney and your privates, and you can adjust the water temperature, water pressure, and the position of the gentle aerated stream making it great for kids who, as you know, are notoriously bad wipers. The side control panel is easy to reach and simple to operate. With this Amazon Holiday Deal you’ll save nearly sixty bucks!

Both the Bliss BB-2000 and the BB-600 offer soft close seats.

You can get a BioBidet SlimEdge Home Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment at 40% off right now as well. While it’s not quite as luxurious as the bidet toilet seats, it still saves you money and does a better cleaning than just plain old toilet paper.

Save Up to $180 on BioBidet Toilet Seat Bidets

