Christmas Gifts: All of Heavy’s Holiday Gift Guides for 2021

Starting your holiday shopping and have no idea what to get everyone on your list? We’ve got you covered. In fact, we’ve done all of the research for you to help you quickly and easily find the best Christmas gifts for everyone on your list. Below, we’ve collected all of Heavy’s ultimate holiday gift guides for 2021.

So, whether you’re looking for an awesome gift for that special lady in your life, the newest and hottest toys of the year, or something for your grandparents, all you have to do is click the respective list below to find hundreds of gifts with Heavy’s stamp of approval.

Gift shopping is stressful, especially after a year like this. With so little time and so many important people in your life to shop for, count on us for all the hottest gifts of 2021 that will put a smile on their faces.

Trying to find out what the hottest new toys of the year are? We’ve got you covered with our ultimate Christmas wishlist for kids.

Gifts For Her

Whether you are looking for a mother, sister, or significant other, finding the perfect Christmas gift for the special woman in your life is a must. Check out our list and find the gift that will bring joy to her eyes.

From classic jewelry to beautiful accessories, to handy household gadgets, shopping for your wife can be oh so stressful! We’ve found the best holiday gifts that will leave your wife feeling special and loved—happy wife, happy life!

Show your girlfriend just how much she means to you this holiday season with the perfect gift. Whether it’s a big romantic gesture or a practical gadget that you know she’s in need of, brighten her day with one of the charming gifts below

It’s always a great time to show some sibling love! Whether you’re shopping for your baby sister or an older sister, find a gift that will thank her for being your lifelong best friend and loyal companion unlike any other.

Your mom has been by your side through thick and thin, so it’s time to show your appreciation for her. We’ve found the most thoughtful gifts that will light up her face and her heart.

Looking to win a parent-of-the-year award this holiday season? Whether she’s a toddler or adult, your youngest or oldest, at home or far away, give the gift of love this holiday season with any of these thoughtful gifts for your daughter.

Wondering how to please the 20-something-year-old woman in your life? It can feel intimidating to buy gifts for women in this age range, as you never know what they’ll actually like or use. Lucky for you, we know exactly what they like, and we’ve put it all on this list.

Gifts For Him

Looking for a special something for a special man in your life? Surprise him with a unique gift that he won’t be expecting – because how many pairs of socks can one man receive?! We’ve found the most unusual gifts for every man in your life, all you have to do is pick the best one for him.

Does your husband claim he “doesn’t need anything,” leaving you on your own to think of gift ideas? We know that all too well, so let us help you this Christmas by finding a gift that will show your love and appreciation for your life partner.

There are a lot of considerations when buying a gift for your lovely boyfriend, like what his interests are, how long you’ve been together, and don’t forget your budget. Although it seems difficult at first, we’ve listed gifts that he’ll love and that will meet all of your needs. Read our list of 101 Gifts for your Boyfriend.

Shopping for your dad can feel like an impossible task, especially when there are so many different types of dads – from golf dads to grass-mowing dads to beer dads. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up all the types of dads and found the best gifts to meet all of their wants and needs.

Shopping for men can be tough, but it doesn’t have to be. Whether you are shopping for your dad, your husband, or your son, finding a great gift that he’ll actually use is easier than you might think. Check out this list for gifts that all the men in your life will love!

Shopping for a brother, a friend, or another young man in your life? Whether they are into sports, fishing, or the latest brews, you’re sure to find something that will please them with our ultimate list of Christmas gifts for young men.

Gifts For Kids and Teens

Shopping for boys can feel intimidating, but thankfully it doesn’t have to be! Whether he is into sports or video games or clothes, we’ve got all the coolest gifts for all the boys in your life compiled into one list. Read our list of 101 Cool Gifts for Boys.

Shopping for the girls in your life can be fun and rewarding, but you have to know where to start. Luckily, we found the coolest gifts for girls this year to make things just that much easier for you.

Struggling to find a gift for that kid that just seems to already have all the toys on the market? Well, the good news is that there is always more—the better news is that we’ve already found these great gifts for you. Follow this list for unique gifts that will win kids over!

With constantly evolving trends, it’s almost impossible to know just what tweens are up to these days, especially when it seems to change by the day. Take a deep breath and scroll—we’ve already found the best, trendiest gifts that will make the tweens in your life smile from ear to ear.

Stressed about getting the teens in your life the perfect gift? Whether they are TikTok scrolling, makeup-loving, or music playing, we’ve compiled all the gifts that are actually cool into one great list. Trust us, the teens will agree.

Gifts For Everyone

Shopping for the whole family can be tough, especially when there are so many unique, individual personalities! Let’s get the family bonding started with these great gifts that are sure to please all members of the family, even the stubborn ones.

Looking to spoil a special someone by giving the gift of elegance and luxury? We’ve found the most luxurious gifts on the market.

Buying gifts for the seniors in your life can pose a challenge, but we’re here to help. Here is a list of great gifts that will bring a little magic to even the pickiest of seniors this holiday season! Scroll down to read our Christmas Gifts for Seniors list here

Looking for the perfect gift for your partner-in-crime? Here’s a list of useful, thoughtful gifts that will show all your appreciation for your bestie this holiday season!

Unisex gifts are great for those pals that you don’t know all that well, and they also dismiss outdated gender roles. Consider a unisex gift for a secret gift swap that is sure to please any recipient.

Worried the hipster in your life won’t think your gift is “cool enough”? Hipsters tend to be one step ahead of the trends, so follow this helpful guide to find some untraditional gifts that are sure to win them over.

The world moves too fast for one person to keep up with, so we did it for you. Find all the best gifts for the millennials in your life, from things you’ve never even heard of to classics that have stood their ground all these years.

Show your beloved work friends just how much you value and appreciate them making the workday so much more tolerable with a great Christmas gift. Maybe they’ll even pick up your next unwanted shift…

From gourmet gift baskets to coffee gifts they’ll use daily, this list contains some epically awesome food gifts for Christmas. Hot sauce advent calendar? Got it. Steak burger packs? Yep. Lavish Spanish Hams? You betcha. This list will help you find a delectable gift for them this holiday season.

We’ve also got a list of the best Christmas cakes online if you know a cake enthusiast (and we all do).

Your parents have given you endless love and support all these years, so it’s time to give back with a thoughtful gift this holiday season. Check out our list below for charming gifts that will have your parents smiling ear to ear!

Feeling the pressure of purchasing the perfect gift for the inlaws this holiday season? Win son or daughter-in-law of the year with one of these holiday gifts that is sure to leave a great impression! Read our Christmas Gifts for your Inlaws list here

Give the gift of appreciation this year to your neighbors – after all, you wouldn’t be on this list if they weren’t great company! From the home chefs to the home improvers, we’ve got all your lovely neighbors covered this holiday season.

Trying to figure out some ideas to tell your family to buy you this Christmas? We’ve got you covered with our ultimate list of some cool stuff we LOVE that you’ll probably want, too.