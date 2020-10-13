bioBidet Prime Day Deals (2020): Save Up to $139.80

We’re all more conscious about personal hygiene these days, and while we are regulars at handwashing, perhaps it’s time to get comfortable with bum washing too. While bidets have been wildly popular in Europe for decades, in America we’re just beginning to catch on to the trend.

These bioBidet Prime Day Deals make it a perfect time to forget about toilet paper and move to a simple solution that will have you feeling and smelling sparkling clean down under!

Save More than $139 With These bioBidet Prime Day Deals!

Save $139.40 on Bio Bidet Bliss BB-2000 Elongated White Smart Toilet Seat

When you’re looking for a classier (and more hygienic) way to clean your tush and privates, the bioBidet Bliss BB-2000 Smart Toilet Seat is an ideal solution during a time when TP can be pretty hard to find. The comfortable elongated Euro-style seat is heated, and, thanks to hybrid heating technology, so is the water, so you’ll never get a warm wash, even in the middle of the night.

Your bottom will get a bubble infused cleanse thanks to the stainless steel nozzle that perfectly reaches all your intimate areas. The oscillating and pulsating vortex water stream makes for robust cleansing of your posterior and also allows for a gentler cleansing of feminine areas. Once you’re finished with your business, warm air vents will give you a cozy quick-dry.

And the hydro-flush nozzle is basically self-cleaning thanks to high-pressure water that flushes out any impurities and debris though a specially located drain in the nozzle tip. No need for you to touch it.

Control Is At Your Fingertips

Even in the dark, you’ll never stumble because the bioBidet Bliss has a simple touchscreen panel with a nightlight. But to add even more luxury to your bathroom experience, you can also use the included wireless remote control to Bliss BB-2000.

Buy the bioBidet Bliss BB-2000 Smart Toilet Seat

Save $79.80 on the BioBidet BB-600 Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat

Perhaps you’re not feeling quite flush enough to spring for the first toilet seat, but you still snag this great deal on the bioBidet BB-600 Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat. It still offers many of the advantages you’re looking for including a heated seat, a massaging bubble-infused wash, and adjustable warm air vents to dry your bum post-haste after you go.

Dual nozzles allow for comfortable washing of your hiney and your privates, and you can adjust the water temperature, water pressure, and the position of the gentle aerated stream making it great for kids who, as you know, are notoriously bad wipers. The side control panel is easy to reach and simple to operate. With this Amazon Prime Day Deal you’ll save nearly eighty bucks!

Both the Bliss BB-2000 and the BB-600 offer soft close seats.

Buy the bioBidet BB-600 Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat

You can get a bioBidet SlimEdge Home Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment at 20% off right now as well. While it’s not quite as luxurious as the bidet toilet seats, it still saves you money and does a better cleaning than just plain old toilet paper.

Better yet, you can enter to win one for free and hope to get lucky. Starting on October 9, each day for 30 days people can post their “first-time” quotes about bidet use on the bioBidet Facebook page for a chance to win. Winners will be selected and sent a link to claim their bidet attachment, or they can claim it for a friend that has never tried one.

Save Up to $139.80 on bioBidet Toilet Seat Bidets

