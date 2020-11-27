7 Best DeWalt Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 68% on Tools

7 Best DeWalt Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 68% on Tools

  • Shares
  • Updated

Now’s the time to pick up that sweet black and yellow DeWalt power tool that you’ve had your eye on. DeWalt is known for quality and performance and with these Black Friday deals, it’s a great time to bring some of that home at a reduced price.

DeWalt’s 20V battery platform is incredibly popular with over 180 products that utilize 20V power packs. Float like a butterfly and sting like a bee with these great Black Friday deals on DeWalt power tools.

Shop Now for Black Friday Deals on Tools

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
8 Listed Items

Are DeWalt Power Tools Any Good?

DeWalt has been making power tools since 1922 and introduced its first line of portable electric power tools in 1992 designed specifically for professionals. The feedback was so good that a cordless tool system was produced for residential use.

Throughout the years, DeWalt has been at the forefront of research and development, advancing cordless technology with their 12V, 20V, and now 60V FlexVolt platforms.  Over 180 tools are compatible with the 20V MAX battery system.

DeWalt tools are typically more affordable than other major brands while still providing an excellent value with high-quality craftsmanship. For the average person at home needing to get projects done, DeWalt is the go-to line of tools for millions of people.

See Also: 

Black Friday Deal on Traeger Pro Series 575

101 Handyman Gifts He'll Actually Use

101 Best Gifts for DIY Dads

Best Tools for Kids

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,