7 Best DeWalt Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 68% on Tools

Now’s the time to pick up that sweet black and yellow DeWalt power tool that you’ve had your eye on. DeWalt is known for quality and performance and with these Black Friday deals, it’s a great time to bring some of that home at a reduced price.
DeWalt’s 20V battery platform is incredibly popular with over 180 products that utilize 20V power packs. Float like a butterfly and sting like a bee with these great Black Friday deals on DeWalt power tools.
Some of the DeWalt tools on our Black Friday list don’t come with batteries included so it would be a good idea to grab this two-pack of DeWalt 20V MAX 20V 5.0Ah Battery Packs. And even if you happen to have a battery on hand, these 5.0Ah models are much bigger than what is typically packed. What I’m saying is that this is an excellent time to stock up on batteries so you can quit wasting time waiting for recharging.
These batteries (DCB205) provide up to 60 percent more capacity than the standard 20V MAX battery pack (DCB200). With a 5.0Ah capacity and no memory, the batteries have virtually no self-discharge for MAX productivity and less downtime. The three LED fuel gauge system allows immediate feedback on state of charge.
They’re lightweight and compact as well and weigh less than 1-1/2 pounds each. On top of all that, the batteries are compatible with the entire line of DeWalt 20V MAX Tools. Oh, wait, I forgot: they’re also on sale for 47% off for Black Friday. Don’t wait on this deal.
This 4-tool DeWalt combo kit is a great way to acquire four essential power tools in one go and at a great price. Save $80 on this collection during Black Friday.
The kit includes a 1/2-inch cordless drill/driver (DCD771) but it also includes a 3-speed brushless oscillating multi-tool (DCS356B). The 1/4-inch cordless impact driver (DCF885) is nice to have as is the 120-degree rotating LED work light (DCL040).
The kit also comes with two 20V MAX 2 Ah battery packs, a DCB112 12V/20V charger, and the all-important contractor bag. You’ll definitely make someone’s holidays brighter with this tool kit.
The DeWalt 20V MAX 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Kit features 400 feet/pounds of torque to perform a wide range of heavy-duty fastening applications. This is one of the few DeWalt kits that come with two large-capacity 4.0Ah batteries, a rapid charger, and a contractor bag. And it’s on sale for $83.00 less during Black Friday for just $199.00.
This impact wrench has a variable speed trigger with electric brake that will provide the user with improved control. An onboard LED light lights up dark working areas, too.
The durable magnesium gearcase is a nice improvement and an all-metal transmission will make sure the tool lasts a very long time. The included batteries feature a “fuel gauge” of sorts in the form of LED indicator lights. Anyone using this power tool will know how much charge is left for the job.
A good cut-off tool and grinder is nice to have on hand for metalwork. This DeWalt 20V MAX Cut-Off Tool/Grinder has a brushless motor that delivers up to 57% more run time over a brushed motor. That means smooth operation, a longer tool life, and longer battery life.
The single-speed motor offers a no-load speed of 9,000 max RPMs. The paddle switch starts things up however the brake is engaged as soon as the switch is released so the wheel quickly comes to a stop. This tool also offers a two-position side handle for user comfort and convenience.
The wheel diameter is 4-1/2-inches with an arbor size of 5/8-inches. During Black Friday, the DeWalt 20V Max Cut-Off Tool is on sale for $100.00 off the standard price. This is deal is for the tool only so make sure you pick up the batteries that are on sale as well when you purchase this grinder.
Save $80 on the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Polisher during Black Friday. This is the tool-only version so make sure you pick up a battery pack while they’re on sale.
The polisher features a variable-speed dial and a locking trigger and a brushless motor for longer run times and a more efficient operation. No-load speed is between 800-2200 RPM for all types of applications.
The rubber overmold covering the gearcase will help protect the tool and what you’re polishing while improving the grip surface. And here’s a unique idea: the battery pack slaps in sideways so it’s not in your way while working. That’s using the old noodle.
Looking to cool things down at the job site? This DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Jobsite Fan offers up some quick cooling action without the need to plug it in anywhere. But look: it comes with an electrical cord in case you have an outlet handy.
It’s $31.00 cheaper during Black Friday but it’s the tool-only version so you’ll have to pick up a battery if you want one. Stand it up, hang it, or mount it where you need it out of the way of the work going on. Variable speed control allows for the power to be set how the user wants. When running via battery, the fan will run up to seven hours at maximum speed.
The DeWalt ToughSystem DS400 XL Case allows for building a storage option that fits the respective handy person’s needs. Technicians, homeowners, electricians, and contractors can all use parts of the larger ToughSystem family to create different combinations to make a toolbox that works for them. Forget about multiple storage boxes spread throughout a job site or workshop.
This system offers a means of organizing, sorting, and transporting tools and materials from one job site to the next. The ToughSystem DS400 is the ideal tool storage unit with a weight capacity of 110 lbs, a durable and thick structural foam box wall, and an integrated water seal with rust-resistant latches. It even makes for a tool chest solution for a garage or workshop.
As a part of the ToughSystem family, it can be attached to the carrier via a central locking mechanism or stacked with other ToughSystem units via the side latches. Check out some of the other pieces of the ToughSystem at the link to the DS400. For Black Friday, it’s on sale for $49.99 or 46% off the retail price.
This 2-tool DeWalt combo kit is a great starter set for anyone looking to get their DeWalt collection off the ground. This combo kit features a DCF885 1/4-inch impact driver and DCD771 cordless drill/driver. You’ll save $60 on the set during Black Friday.
The kit comes packaged with two 20V MAX rechargeable 1.3Ah battery packs, a 20V charger, and the all-important contractor bag, crucial to keeping tools and gear tight and organized. Both of the cordless units feature brushed motors instead of brushless but this 2-tool set is still a great bargain featuring a solid pair of must-have power tools.