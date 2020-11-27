7 Best DeWalt Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 68% on Tools

Some of the DeWalt tools on our Black Friday list don’t come with batteries included so it would be a good idea to grab this two-pack of DeWalt 20V MAX 20V 5.0Ah Battery Packs. And even if you happen to have a battery on hand, these 5.0Ah models are much bigger than what is typically packed. What I’m saying is that this is an excellent time to stock up on batteries so you can quit wasting time waiting for recharging.

These batteries (DCB205) provide up to 60 percent more capacity than the standard 20V MAX battery pack (DCB200). With a 5.0Ah capacity and no memory, the batteries have virtually no self-discharge for MAX productivity and less downtime. The three LED fuel gauge system allows immediate feedback on state of charge.

They’re lightweight and compact as well and weigh less than 1-1/2 pounds each. On top of all that, the batteries are compatible with the entire line of DeWalt 20V MAX Tools. Oh, wait, I forgot: they’re also on sale for 47% off for Black Friday. Don’t wait on this deal.