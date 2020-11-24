Best Early Black Friday Headphone Deals

This pair of JBL Club 950NC Wireless Headphones will bring the stage to you. Legendary JBL sound and audio in high-resolution will give you the ultimate range of detail and clarity for an incredible experience. speaking of incredible, these headphones are on sale this week of Black Friday for just $169.95. You’ll save $80 off the retail price.

These JBL headphones know what you want: a calm ride to work, distraction-free studying, freedom from Mitch walking into your office, and gabbing endlessly about office politics. No worries. The Club 950NC will tune out the world to allow you to focus on your favorite music. Simply press and hold the Smart Ambient button to get to your happy place.

But hey, Mitch sometimes can’t be held at bay. Use the Ambient Aware and TalkThru features to have that quick chat with people around you without the need to remove your headphones. TalkThru drops the music level down and amplifies external voices. Even Mitch’s.

JBL Club 950NC Headphones use Bluetooth to stay connected with your smartphones and with your Amazon Alexa voice assistant. With the My JBL Headphones app, you can set up your Voice Assistant and tap on your left earpiece to send texts, play your favorite music, check the weather, and more.