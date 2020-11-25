9 Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals

9 Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals

  • Shares
  • Updated

Looking to upgrade your sound capabilities for the holidays? Boy, are you in luck. There are soundbar deals to be had during the week leading up to Black Friday and beyond.

There are bargains to be had on big names like Bose, Sony, and Samsung, as well as a number of other brands that may not have the marketing budget of the big guys but sound just as good and sometimes a little better.

Don’t settle for those tiny speakers in your flatscreen! One of the soundbars on sale below will make those dinosaurs, starfighters, and swordfight sound like they’re right there in your house.

Don’t wait too long to take advantage of these great deals, though. If there’s anything 2020 has taught us, it’s to expect the unexpected and live in the moment.

Shop the Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
9 Listed Items

When is Black Friday 2020?

Retailers have been offering discounts and bargains throughout November as a way to lessen the strain on the already overtaxed delivery system. I'm not sure if you've noticed but it seems 2020 has been a little different than other years. Black Friday is turning out to be a wild ride. 

The week of November 23, 2020, is known as Black Friday Week with a number of great deals available. Black Friday typically takes place on the day following Thanksgiving; this year it's Friday, November 27th.

Sales are going on right now before Black Friday has even started. That will continue through Cyber Monday (November 30). Deals may last for a few minutes to weeks depending on the popularity and the number of the items being sold. Make plans to be on top of things. Expect deals to sell faster than Santa jingling around the globe.

Are Soundbars Worth It?

Here's the thing about home audio equipment: good equipment may never need to be replaced if cared for properly. That means don't blast that Metallica concert video until your ears bleed.

The challenge with audio equipment is that time marches on. What may still work impressively well may not be able to keep up with technology. Televisions improve and the way we consume entertainment gets faster.

So that amazing (and expensive) receiver you picked up in 1995 will probably not have the right connection ports and it certainly won't be wireless capable. Soundbars are a good solution to upgrade your gear without spending too much discretionary income.

Soundbars can put out better audio than you might think in a much smaller package than you might be used to. They're much, much cheaper than traditional receiver and speaker sets as well.

On top of that, soundbars are tailor-made to stream video and audio content at a moment's notice and feature simple means of connection. Want to stream that latest Lizzo track? Flip on the Bluetooth and hit play. It seriously is that simple.

Which Soundbar is Best?

Soundbars provide a better quality of audio than typical television speakers for anything you want to listen to. Sound is half of the viewing experience so better audio means improved video as well.

Some people don't have the space for a large, full-fledged home entertainment system. Folks who live in an apartment, say, or a smaller home may only have one room to watch television in. Soundbars are perfect for this situation.

Soundbars are produced with a dizzying variety of sizes and features. Like a food menu with too many items, it may difficult to choose what sort of soundbar is best. The good news here is that just about any soundbar on the market will provide amazingly good audio quality.

Look at your budget first. There will be a soundbar with good features available for any price point. Cheap soundbars, those less than $100, are surprisingly better and, again, better than flatscreen speakers.

It's my recommendation that you keep a budget for a soundbar at least at $150 and $200 if possible. You'll be happier with the result, the features, and the quality. The Bose Solo 5 is on sale this week and an incredible product for $199 and even better at $149.

Samsung and Sony soundbars are also on sale, with various improvements (wireless subwoofers!) from one product to the next. It's easy to spend as much as you want on a soundbar but you certainly don't have to.

See Also:

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals

49 Gifts for College Guys

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals

101 Christmas Gifts for Uncles

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,