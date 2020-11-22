Best Early Black Friday Nail Polish Deals

With these Black Friday nail polish deals you’ll save big on polish, gel nail kits, nail care products, and nail art supplies. With lipstick on the outs, unique nails have become one of the best ways to express our sense of style. We’ll be searching for hours on end to discover the best nail deals so all you have to do is click.
Pick up your favorite shades of OPI nail polish at a discount. Right now you can find OPI polishes and nail treatments up to 50% off their normal prices. Their entire Scotland Collection is half off.
Select red shades, blue shades, and purple shades are 17% off and their OPI Nail Treatment is 17% off.
Get a long-lasting classic French manicure on the cheap with this Lavender Violets Nail Dip Starter System. It’s 48% off at $20.99 for a savings of $19.00.
Nail Dipping Powder is a way to get the strength and longevity of acrylic but in a much easier, beginner-friendly way. The set comes with everything you need including clear, white, and two shades of pink nude nail powders, base coat, top coat, activator, and a brush saver to keep your brushes from getting gunked up.
According to CamelCamelCamel, the lowest this set has ever been offered on Amazon is only $1.00 less than the current sale.
Their Autumn-Tone Nail Dip Starter System is currently 40% off.
Seche Vite Fast-Drying Top Coat is currently 36% off so it’s a great time to stock up on one of the fastest drying top coats around. This is one of my favorite top coats when I’m in a hurry because not only does it dry quickly, but it’s meant to be applied to tacky nail polish and it will dry the polish layers underneath as well, saving you lots of time and minimizing smudges and dents.
Select shades of CND Vinylux Nail Polish are up to half off right now. Vinylux is a long-lasting nail polish that boasts a seven-day wear time before chipping. It’s not gel and is as easy to remove as normal polish but exposure to light will harden it and give your manicure an even longer life. Vinylux works best without a base coat. The polishes are infused with keratin and jojoba oil to leave nails stronger.
Classic colors like the French manicure favorite Romantique are 50% off right now bringing the price down to $5.25 from the normal $10.50. Tutti Frutti, Uninhibited, Beau, Bloodline, Cake Pop, and Nude Knickers are also 50% off.
Right now, this 13-Piece Modelones Nail Dip Powder System Starter Set is 33% off, bringing the price down to $25.99 for a savings of $13.
It comes with everything you need to do your own dip nails at home including six dip powder colors, activator set, two extra applicator brushes, dusting brush, and a storage case. The colors are a nice range from subtle to glitter and they include the shades you’d need to do your own French manicure.
Treat your cuticles to a spa day with Cuccio’s Milk and Honey Cuticle Conditioner, currently 56% off its list price.
Right now you can take $7.89 off the original price of $13.98 and only pay $6.09. This ultra-hydrating cuticle oil is cruelty-free and nourishes your nails with milk and honey extracts.
OPI Drip Dry Nail Polish Drying Drops are currently 39% off for $13.50 down from the original $22.25.
These drops are featured in my best nail dryer product post. The drops reduce how long it takes for nail polish to dry as well as hydrate your cuticles.
For Black Friday Week, Orly nail polish is up to 44% off. Orly polish is great and I love their rubberized handles that make them so much easier to open.
Sales depend on shades. Just Breathe, a soft periwinkle, is down to only $5.00 from the original $9.00. Scenic Route a vibrant purple is 19% off, and Neon Heat is 15% off.
Nail dip systems tend to come with everything you need but you run out of primer, base coat, top coat, and activator way faster than you run out of powder, so replenish your supply with these Cuccio Nail Dip System refills.
These are full-size, 0.5 fluid ounce bottles from a trusted brand. Their Top and Base is 53% off for a savings of $8.52 off. The Primer is 38% off for a savings of $3.77 and the Layering Gel is 35% off, saving you $2.85.