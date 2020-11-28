16 Best Cyber Monday Nail Polish Deals

16 Best Cyber Monday Nail Polish Deals

  • Shares
  • Updated

With these Cyber Monday nail polish deals you’ll save big on polish, gel nail kits, nail care products, and nail art supplies. With lipstick on the outs, unique nails have become one of the best ways to express our sense of style. We’ll be searching for hours on end to discover the best nail deals so all you have to do is click.

Check Out Cyber Monday’s Hottest Deals Here.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
16 Listed Items

Cyber Monday 2020

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great times to finish up any holiday shopping you have left to do. This year of all years, you want to get your shopping done early because slower shipping times may cause delays, especially during early December when mail and package carriers are overworked as it is. 

Amazon Prime shipping still has some of the fastest around these days so if you need something fast consider signing up for your 30-day free trial right now. My partner has Prime and I use a separate account to buy his holiday gifts and the difference is shipping times is well, well worth it. 

On a budget? Buy cheap nail polish online.

You can find deals on nail polish online that you can't get in stores normally and those price cuts only get deeper during Cyber Monday.

Over the years, I've found that even if the polish you're finding on Amazon is the same price when bought off the brand's website, you can generally get free shipping through Amazon when you would otherwise have to pay for shipping on the brand's site so you still save money by going through Amazon. 

Can you do salon-worthy nails at home?

While you don't have the training or experience that professional nail techs have you can absolutely do an impressive manicure at home with the right tools.

More and more products are being released in more user-friendly ways making it easier for beginners to do their own gel nail polish, nail stamping art, dip nails, and poly gel nail extensions at home. 

Services that involve close contact with providers like manicures and pedicures can put you at a higher risk for picking up viruses. In my mind, it's not worth it when I can do a perfectly Instagramable manicure at home.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , ,