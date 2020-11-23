Best Nintendo Switch Early Black Friday Deals

For whatever reason, Mario’s intrepid brother Luigi likes to hang out in haunted houses. That’s a strange hobby but it makes for an incredibly fun video game: Luigi’s Mansion 3. Save 33% on the game during the week of Black Friday.

Players catch ghosts and solve puzzles to rescue Mario and other friends in the Last Resort (ha) Hotel. Each floor of the towering hotel is themed, from the décor to the puzzles to the boss at the end. Luigi has an all-new Poltergust G-00 (it’s like a vacuum cleaner fabricated by way of the Ghostbusters) to use against all the bad guys. Pummel ghosts with a Slam, break through defenses with the Suction Shot, and blow back groups with a Burst.

Luigi has a new friend for this adventure: Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger, who can do what Luigi can’t. Gooigi can slip through tight spaces, walk over spikes, and help Luigi overcome obstacles. A single player can change between Luigi and Gooigi or let a friend play as Gooigi for a fun two-player co-op game.